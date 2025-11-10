Vital evidence that proves beyond any reasonable doubt that Ireland experienced no pandemic, that the elderly were taken out on purpose in April 2020 and that the increase in deaths only started AFTER the rollout of the toxic shots has disappeared from the Eurostat website.

Ireland was conspicuous by its absence from the line-up for the latest Eurostat Excess Mortality figures found HERE. Who removed Ireland’s monthly mortality tracker and why? Luckily I’ve been taking note and encouraging others to clock these numbers too. Let’s remind ourselves why these figures are so important and why the perpetrators would want them concealed as they expose the crime of the century.

2020: There was no pandemic

The Eurostat excess mortality figures for Ireland prove that nothing was spreading. A deadly virus doesn’t behave in this way. It’s plain for all to see. It’s impossible to look at these numbers and conclude there was a pandemic unless you’re seriously compromised or playing dumb. The Eurostat data shows only one spike in deaths in April 2020 that corresponds to the nursing home cull where the elderly were put on end-of-life protocols under the guise of ‘Covid-19’.

Other than that, 2020 showed that staying away from hospitals and doctors saw lower than normal mortality for half of the year, with the remaining months just a little above average, but no sign of any contagious deadly virus in the air. All the hype in the media was just that. Hype. Those unfortunate enough to find themselves on ventilators in hospitals being treated with the highly toxic Remdesivir which brings on multi-organ failure or Midazolam and Morphine (respiratory suppressant) probably didn’t live to tell the tale either, although it’s less clear in the Eurostat figures. The medical interventions used to treat so-called ‘Covid-19’ patients were designed to kill, to fake a pandemic and spook the public into rolling up their sleeves for the liability-free injections, which were ready to roll.

The Excess Deaths Begin

Ireland didn’t have an excess death problem (bar April 2020) until the toxic shots were rolled out under false pretences. We know there was no pandemic from the Eurostat figures in 2020 and data for 2021 shows us how the death count started to rise with the injections. The Irish public were led to believe they needed the liability-free jabs to weaken the effects of a mystery virus they called Covid-19 that had somehow replaced the flu. The media was well paid to keep the pretence going and to ensure as many arms as possible were injected without proper debate or informed consent. Journalists knew exactly what they were doing.

From February 2022 to present Ireland has seen month on month excess mortality - more than three years of back to back above average deaths. This is highly alarming and deserving of widespread coverage and discussion. Instead the mainstream media and the fake alternative media have ignored this vital proof the shots are toxic. We’ve watched young and old die suddenly and unexpectedly, their faces and names posted on RIP.ie, Ireland’s best known death notice site (bought by the complicit Irish Times who have added charges). We can see the deceased are mostly Irish. The growing population excuse doesn’t apply. Those fresh young faces in the photos expose the lie it’s down to an aging population. The increase in deaths is clearly related to the shots forced on the Irish using trickery and deceit.

Missing Link

I would usually add the link to the dataset on the Eurostat website when posting this excess mortality information online so people can verify the numbers for themselves and create their own graphs and databases. Now Ireland is missing from the line-up. Maybe it’s all a big misunderstanding and somebody accidentally removed the mortality data for Ireland but considering the gravity of the crime, this is too big to let slide. Crucial evidence has been removed and needs to be returned without interference. Immediately.

The latest Eurostat excess death figures for Ireland are featured in other parts of the site though, so they have been updated elsewhere. June 2025 saw excess deaths in Ireland reach 8.8% above average, (percentage difference versus average monthly deaths in 2016-2019). Still too high for comfort.

The body count since the injections has become too big to ignore. A new online campaign has begun blaming the rise in mortality and illness on ‘Covid’. So much for the safe and effectives? Weren’t they supposed to prevent this? Wasn’t that the promise? The co-ordinated online campaign popped up in unison, with the same scripting and key words, a dead giveaway. Long Covid is being thrown about. There’s a limp effort to bring back masks. Imagine what a lowlife you’d have to be to accept money to cover up jab deaths and injuries despite all the evidence available to us? Only the lowest of the low would agree to such a deal, including many academics hiding behind masks and and doctors willing to lie until the end, if the price is right.

That is why this information from Eurostat is so critical. We can use it to shut down the latest attempts to gaslight us - we can show when the mortality shot up in conjunction with the injections. We can point out April 2020 and how it corresponds with the nursing home cull, with Midazolam and Morphine and those end-of-life protocols. It’s irrefutable proof the whole thing was a hoax and that the people of Ireland have been lured into a deadly medical trial using deceit and an seemingly endless supply of Monopoly money. The numbers also expose the treachery of the mainstream media (and alternative media) who ignore the body count and distract with anything but.

If enough people care enough to ask - ‘Where has Ireland gone from the line-up? - we can have the numbers all the way back to the beginning of 2020 reinstalled immediately. Then we can check the figures again and watch out for any meddling. It’s really important that we get as many people as possible interested in these figures because they’re too valuable to lose.

Most Jabbed vs Least Jabbed

Ireland aside, the latest Eurostat mortality data for the EU, proves the inhabitants of countries that complied with the ‘Covid-19’ measures are dying in startling numbers whereas the countries that pushed back have lower than average mortality.

Malta is in big trouble with excess deaths consistently in the top three. It’s one of the most jabbed up countries in the EU (alongside Ireland) and even banned ‘unvaccinated visitors’ from entry in 2021. We don’t hear much about Malta. It should be headline news. Compare the Times of Malta headline from November 23, 2021 to June 2025’s excess mortality figure for Malta. That headline should read: Countries with high vaccine rates have higher death rates, EU data finds. Except you’ll never see that in the bought and paid for mainstream media who are in the pockets of Big Pharma and Big Government.

As for Spain, second highest on Eurostat’s excess mortality list, The Edition reports the Spanish government is due to set up a registry of people who “refuse to be injected against the new coronavirus and share it with other European Union member states, although it will not be made public, said Health Minister Salvador Illa”.

Finally let’s remind ourselves what Austria was like in December 2021 with this EuroNews report because a lot of people out there seem to have forgotten how bad things got for those who rightly refused the toxic shots. You weren’t allowed to say no in Austria. Now Austria is topping the leaderboard for excess deaths. Murder by government and injection.

How much longer will Eurostat number crunchers be allowed to show us the repercussions of treasonous health policies inflicted on Europeans? It’s all becoming too obvious. One way or another, we have enough to go on. There’s enough evidence there to prove this was a premeditated attack on Europe carried out by corrupt politicians, doctors and journalists. It exposes the rot which is probably why they’ll change tack soon enough. It’s blaring in our faces at this stage, only too many people are waiting on the mainstream media to tell them all about the crime their presenters and journalists committed on their audiences.

Missing Ireland is the first sign that something is amiss. Even if the numbers are reinstalled, we’ll know somebody had removed them, somebody had been at them. Who? And why? Don’t let them get away with a thing. Not a thing.

From now all every died suddenly and unexpectedly must be treated as a jab death, until proven otherwise. The data demands further investigation.

The Eurostat Excess Mortality figures are telling us something very important if we choose to acknowledge what’s in plain sight.

