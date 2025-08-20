Have Irish coroners and medical staff been instructed to avoid any talk of the Covid-19' injections? We have yet another report of a young, previously healthy teen dying unexpectedly, without any mention of whether of not she had entered the Covid-19 vaccine trials, officially linked to heart damage and clots.

In all the mainstream media coverage into the death of 18-year-old Leaving Cert student Sarah-Kate O’Meara who died on the morning of her Maths exam (June 10, 2024), there is no clue provided to inform the reader if she was injected with the liability-free, unproven jabs that can bring on sudden death. A glaring omission considering the sharp rise in excess deaths in Ireland directly after the rollout of the risky injections as per Eurostat mortality figures. If we’re not fully informed about the deceased’s vaccine status how can we know for sure the injections didn’t play a contributory role in the death? Silence on the subject is unacceptable considering it’s a cause of grave public concern. This is our business. This is everyone’s business. We need answers.

Ireland’s young people were coerced into taking part in the medical trial under false pretences (there was no pandemic) and now those same authorities that guilt tripped our young into rolling up their sleeves want to plead ignorance about the outcome of the trial. It won’t do. If we just take the month of August and compare excess deaths over a five year period we can see clearly something has gone terribly wrong.

In this context, you’d imagine coroners would be quick to dismiss any speculation about the injections immediately. Instead, there’s nothing. Zero mention of any medical trial that might have brought on the sudden death of a healthy young woman in the prime of her life. No mention of the excess deaths. Guilty behaviour.

In July 2025, an inquest into the Glen Rovers camoige player’s death at Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard that the student may have died as a result of an unknown genetic abnormality and the oral contraceptive pill as well as “a period of relative inactivity while studying for exams”. These are all certainly possibilities but it’s strange to leave out another potential contributory cause, the Covid-19 injections. Perhaps the teen had declined to take part in the ‘vaccine’ trials but the absence of detail only leads to more speculation. Why leave it out? Tell us straight.

Coroner Clare Keane recorded a narrative verdict to reflect the complexity of the evidence. This type of finding explains how the person died, but unlike some other verdicts, it does not attribute blame or legal responsibility to any individual.

Diann O’Meara, the deceased’s mother, told the inquest her daughter was so “health conscious” that she would give out to the rest of her family about putting salt and butter on their food. She was a sporty teenager who enjoyed running, camoige and going to the gym.

An Irish Examiner report by Sean McCarthaigh from July 11, 2025 provides details from the inquest, summarised below.

Sarah-Kate’s family had originally sought an adjournment of the inquest after only receiving a copy of her GP’s deposition just before the hearing which had left them “taken aback”.

However, they decided to allow the inquest to proceed after the coroner informed them they could ask questions about any evidence.

Sarah-Kate had begun taking a common combined oral contraceptive, Ovreena, about a month before her death.

An autopsy showed she died from a lack of oxygen to the brain which was due to blood clots in her right lung and in veins on the surface of her brain.

Sarah-Kate was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital after falling ill at her home, just before she was due to sit a Leaving Certificate maths paper at Mount Mercy College.

The student was transferred to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin the following day for specialist care but her condition deteriorated and she died on June 17, 2024, four days after her 18th birthday.

A Cork-based GP, Caroline Burke, gave evidence of prescribing Ovreena to the teenager following a detailed consultation on May 13, 2024.

The doctor told the inquest that she went through the various options for contraception and a probing set of questions that covered possible risk factors as well as checking the patient’s blood pressure and weight.

Dr Burke said she had discussed the patient’s previous history of migraine but was reassured that she had not suffered the specific type of migraine that posed a particular risk.

The inquest heard that Sarah-Kate was given a prescription for one month for Ovreena and had booked a follow-up check for one month later.

Dr Burke told the coroner that Ovreena was “the safest first line option” for the combined oral contraceptive pill.

The inquest heard she was on no other medication at the time of her death apart from an occasional protein supplement and had no history of blood clots.

A consultant cardiologist at CUH, Gerry Fahy, told the hearing that the teenager’s poor condition on arrival at the hospital had required her to be defibrillated 15 times over a 90-minute period.

Dr Fahy said doctors originally believed Sarah-Kate’s condition was due to inflammation of the heart muscle before it became clearer that it could be due to blood clots.

A consultant cardiologist at the Mater, Katie Murphy, said Sarah-Kate had no signs of any underlying cardiac condition.

Dr Murphy also revealed that testing had shown Sarah-Kate had a genetic abnormality known as Factor V Leiden which placed her at an increased risk of blood clots.

The inquest heard that the donation of the deceased’s kidneys had saved the lives of two other patients.

The reader is left wondering whether or not Sarah-Kate had entered the Covid-19 medical trial and if this had been a contributory factor in her sudden death considering Ireland’s excess deaths shot up after the injection rollout. The fact that the coroner’s investigation could be so detailed without even mentioning this vital component indicates intellectual dishonesty.

There appears to be some sort of instruction to the coroners to avoid any reference to the Covid-19 ‘vaccines’. Parents and families of the deceased must demand transparency and communicate clearly to the public whether of not their loved one had entered the medical trial so we know one way or another. We need clarity on the matter, especially as there’s a delay in issuing death certificates due to an apparent shortage of pathologists. This looks like a further attempt to stall the shocking excess death figures since the injections alongside the The Irish Times buying RIP.ie and adding charges for death notices. Prior to the purchase, the site acted as our best real-time mortality data tracker.

The Irish Independent reported on August 15, 2025:

Families are experiencing delays in funeral arrangements for loved ones because of a critical nationwide shortage of pathologists to carry out post-mortem examinations. The “crisis” in pathology services is a significant concern for coroners, according to an internal briefing paper for Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan.

Looks like the pathologists are backing away from the crime scene. Milton Keyes undertaker John O’Looney says he’s witnessing unnatural, white, fibrous clots in up to 35% of bodies he’s embalming and has appealed to other funeral directors to come forward. There are whispers here in Ireland but the fear of financial repercussions has created self-censorship and compliance with the regime.

This means it’s up to families to demand answers and to be as clear as possible in their communication with the public to avoid speculation.

We need to understand why excess deaths have risen so dramatically following the trial injections. We need to be able to rule them in or out, without offence, as a matter of course. We need to put pressure on coroners to do their job correctly and let us know either way if the deceased had been injected with the liability-free concoction.

The pressure put on young people to enter the Covid-19 medical trial was immense and intense. They were told the injections were ‘safe and effective’. The excess deaths prove otherwise.

There’s an attempt to normalise all these sudden deaths in our young. That will work if this is let slide and we pretend there was no risky medical trial that nearly everyone rolled up their sleeves to enter. So far that’s an effective strategy as Ireland’s adult population commiserates and looks the other way.

As long as there’s no mention of the injections by the coroners in these increasingly frequent sudden deaths in our young athletes, we know we’re not getting the full story.

Related articles: Covering up a genocide: since The Irish Times bought RIP.ie, Ireland's excess deaths have dropped on Eurostat for 2025

Myocarditis at six years-of-age: The coroner rules Logan Murphy died from natural causes after suffering a cardiac arrest at Cork University Hospital