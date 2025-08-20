Aisling O'Loughlin

Jonathan McGinlay
Aug 20

Keep pushing Aisling!👍 I think the claim that it was the pill is intended to insult and embarrass the family.

John Brophy
Aug 20

From Roy Butler to Sarah-Kate O’Meara, up and down the country it goes on and on. Any self-respecting health service would have launched a serious study of health outcomes for vaxxed vs unvaxxed control group, starting in 2021. Japan (most vaxxed nation) did this with 18 million in the study. Guess what they found? “The more doses, the sooner you die”.

https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/news/bombshell-large-scale-japanese-covid-jab-study-the-more-doses-the-sooner-you-die/

