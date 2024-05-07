Galway based multi-national Aerogen Pharma has just received €891,000 ($959,959) from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation under its Gender Equality division according to the latest accounts for March 2024. Grant topic: Maternal, Newborn, Child Nutrition and Health. This follows an eye-watering €18,692,900 ($20,139,527) in October 2022 and €4,630,346 ($4,988,522) in June 2022.

These sums are staggering. Amounting to more than €24 million in grant money.

Why is Bill Gates so interested in this Irish company, described as creating the first generation of inhaled drugs specifically designed for use in acute and critical care settings?

What does Bill Gates want in return for his generous philanthropy? Nothing for nothing.

The landing page on the Aerogen Pharma website indicates where the company’s focus lies - pre-term babies and infants who require life-support ventilation. The partnerships page reads:

Aerogen Pharma is working in partnership with The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) to bring the benefits of life saving surfactant therapy to babies born prematurely in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs). Striving to develop an EFFICIENT, SAFE, FEASIBLE and COST-EFFECTIVE surfactant treatment option for preterm infants in LMICs.

Sounds good in theory but Bill Gates doesn’t exactly have a reputation for looking after the world’s most vulnerable despite his PR machine telling us otherwise. Remember his TED Talk from February 2010 entitled Innovating to Zero about reducing the world’s carbon emissions to zero by 2050:

Now the world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to around nine billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15%. Bill Gates, Ted Talk, February 2010

Gates even got a standing ovation at the end. Imagine that. This is a man who has openly told the world he wants to depopulate them using vaccines and they still cheer him on and roll up their sleeves for his trial injections. Although worryingly, with the Aerogen aerosol method, consent may not be necessary for the next pandemic that Gates seems so excited to inform us is just around the corner.

It’s an eerie image, the plastic baby mannequin hooked up to breathing apparatus. Ventilators summon bad memories from the so-called Covid years. Too few who were placed on them survived while the Irish government wasted €129 million euro on 3,500 machines that were later discarded, many not fit for purpose.

The waste of public money is detailed in an article I wrote from May 2023 (below):

Back to Aerogen and its role during the pandemic.

A report on Irish science and technology news website Silicon Republic from November 14, 2022 reveals that Aerogen partnered with a Chinese pharma company CanSinoBio to develop an inhaled Covid-19 vaccine.

The inhaled vaccine – called Convidecia Air – was granted emergency use authorisation as a booster dose earlier this year in China. In October, Shanghai became the first city to initiate booster vaccination by inhalation for adults. The aerosolised vaccine is directly inhaled into the patient’s airway using a cup dispenser. This mimics the natural infection pathway of Covid-19.

Fifty million people were vaccinated this way apparently. Note how the inhaled vaccine was another emergency use operation. Liability-free in other words. No time for the proper checks and balances. Fingers crossed. Let’s see how it goes.

Aerogen CEO John Power gushed about how the aerosolised vaccine had the capacity to vaccinate in the billions .

“The world has an urgent need for an effective, low-cost, globally scalable and globally accessible solution to mass vaccination” Aerogen CEO John Power (Nov. 2022)

And of course, there were awards, many awards for Aerogen. From the Medtech Company of the Year to the Business and Finance Elevation Award to the Covid Response Recognition Award in 2021. Prior to that, CEO John Power won European Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 and was also conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Galway where he’s an Adjunct Professor. Note the cosy relationship between the university and the Big Pharma company. The Gates Foundation also provided a generous grant to NUI Galway in May 2013 as reported in The Irish Times. He who pays the piper calls the tune and all that.

So many grants. So much support. It’s easy to be a market leader with such huge injections of free money. How could you fail? The Silicon Republic report from December 3, 2020 reads:

Working with Omnispirant, Aerogen received €9.4m in funding to develop bioengineered exosome therapeutics for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. This was the largest single amount of funding announced under the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF) call.

Promoted and sponsored by Enterprise Ireland since its inception, Aerogen’s global expansion has been facilitated every step of the way. The first Enterprise Ireland video (below) from March 2017 explains how Aerogen products are used mainly in ICUs where they deliver aerosolised drugs to mechanically ventilated patients. The second promotional video from 2009 is voiced by David McWilliams, a former WEF Young Global Leader and prominent Irish economist and broadcaster.

Aerogen Pharma is a company to keep an eye on. Too much Gates funding involved. Follow the money. The billionaire is also bankrolling the World Health Organisation which stealthily wants to establish a global medical dictatorship with the WHO Pandemic Treaty. That would mean WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus could call a pandemic anytime and enforce mass vaccinations. No dissenters allowed. Covid was just the warm-up act.

Gates is no philanthropist.

His money comes with terms and conditions.

It’s up to us to read the small print, to see through the accolades and the bumper revenue figures and to act accordingly.

Kindly support independent journalism and buy the author a coffee HERE. Thank you.