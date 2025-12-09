Why is anyone still entertaining Dr Ciara Kelly?

The Irish public are in such a daze, they’re still tuning into Dr Ciara Kelly on Newstalk Breakfast and continue to read her columns in the Sunday Independent as if nothing has happened that might warrant distrust in her prognostications.

It’s a bizarre situation to witness. Tragic. Not even the excess deaths can stir the sleeping masses from the dark spell that has captured their critical thinking abilities and rendered them vulnerable to assault.

Here is Dr Ciara Kelly in April 2021 advising pregnant women to enter the risky medical trial under false pretences (there was no pandemic) while taking a dig at me for calling her out at the time. I know Dr Kelly from my TV days, used to interview her regularly on an array of medical issues. Suffice it to say, she’s no longer on my Christmas card list.

This GP is protected.

The only way to hold her to account is to do it ourselves. The cops won’t intervene (Operation Talla). The media won’t call her out (bought and paid for). The Irish Medical Council won’t reprimand her (captured).

WE THE PEOPLE HAVE TO TAKE CONTROL OF THE SITUATION.

How do we do it?

We make it clear we’re not buying what she’s selling anymore, for starters. No more doctor’s orders. We have to display some self-respect, some moral backbone, some discipline, some fortitude. She has crossed the line and will no longer be tolerated as a broadcaster on the national airwaves.

It’s not that hard to demand but we must be clear and persistent. You get what you tolerate. You get the broadcasters you deserve.

This deceit is too serious to let slide, as farcical as it has been over the years.

It is not good enough that a medical doctor goes on the national airwaves and advises listeners to enter a risky medical trial for the rebranded flu without declaring her interests. It’s not good enough that she promotes an injection linked to blood clotting, while ignoring all the safety signals. It’s not good enough that she worked for Janssen after promoting their one shot injection to do a podcast for financial gain. It’s not good enough that she ignores the excess deaths since the injections she relentlessly promoted under the guise of public health.

More to the point, it’s not good enough that her audience refuses to hold her to account. They clearly don’t see a problem with any of this. What does that say about them?

How many extra dead people is it going to to take for an appropriate reaction?

40,000? 50,000? 100,000?

Obviously 25,000 extra dead since 2021 isn’t enough for Middle Ireland to stir.

Fine.

Their choice.

Let them continue to tune in to Dr Ciara Kelly and blot out reality.

The few of us paying attention will be over here, waiting patiently, as ever.

ENDS