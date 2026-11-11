Aisling O’Loughlin

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Gary's avatar
Gary
17h

Three young people in the prime of their lives gone too soon. It needs an Ireland-based cardiologist with a conscience to speak out. Defibrillators are everywhere you look in the UK such as phone boxes in remote villages. I mean what are the chances these things are ever going to be used. It's all theatre to normalise heart attacks. I mean why not inhalers or EpiPens for that matter.

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Anne Barr's avatar
Anne Barr
1d

Well said, Aisling. I think we all understand the fragility of grieving parents, but I know from losing people to mindless violence that the best way to heal st least some of the terrible pain is to honour their deaths or murders by fighting for the truth about what and who killed them.

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