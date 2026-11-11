Sorry to be the one to spell this out but Ellen Cassidy deserves better than a buried RTÉ Radio 1 mid-morning report with her parents, Tom and Violet, that fails to address the elephant in the studio.

The 24-year-old died in hospital after becoming unwell at the finish line of the Cork City Half Marathon on Sunday June 1, 2025. Ellen was a champion swimmer who had represented Ireland at the European Youth Olympics and the European Junior Championships.

On May 28, 2026, a 14 minute report by Brian O’Connell went out on Today with David McCullough (9.00am-11.00am weekdays) that covered the untimely death of the young athlete without any mention of whether or not she had entered the dangerous Covid vaccine trials linked to heart trouble and sudden death. It’s what we’ve come to expect from RTÉ. The national broadcaster received millions of euro to promote the Covid message and is actively covering up the body count since the rollout of the shots they recommended as safe and effective.

Sadly the parents of Ellen Cassidy chose to share their story with RTÉ which meant agreeing to omit the most important part. Was Ellen injected with the Covid shots? The listener gets plenty of other details but it doesn’t make up for the absence of that one salient point.

Brian O’Connell describes Ellen Cassidy in a carefully scripted report:

Ellen was the eldest of three. She graduated from UCC (University College Cork) in BIS (Business Information Systems) and she’d really just begun her professional career with PWC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) in Dublin. Everyone who came into her orbit loved Ellen. She was positive. She was patient. She’d gathered a huge circle of friends and she was very much in love with her boyfriend, Rob. She was also a superb swimmer. She competed in the European Junior Championships. She represented Ireland internationally. She organised the inter-varsities. And having completed her marathon in Milan last April and despite having a sore ankle, at the last minute she got an entry for the half-marathon in Cork the night before and she decided to run it.

This was a young woman with the world at her feet who should still be alive. We’re told Ellen died from SADS (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome) which has become the go-to excuse to explain away the abnormal number of young people dying suddenly since 2021.

Her parents are being used to call for more heart screening which clearly isn’t working and is only normalising cardiac problems in young people while overlooking the role of the Covid injections in damaging their previously healthy hearts.

The Journal reports:



Up to 100 young people die from SADS in Ireland every year. As many as one in 300 people may carry a heart condition without knowing it.

The Irish public have been groomed to expect these sudden deaths in young people as if they’re normal, as if they don’t warrant further investigation or analysis. We can trace the origins of the heart screening drive back to around 2007 when the Irish Times reported an average of five sudden cardiac deaths in Irish sport each year in the 14-35 age group bracket. If screening worked, surely we’d see less sudden deaths in this category, not more. The topic is avoided by the complicit mainstream media. Tributes cover the gaps where journalism should be.

Back to the RTÉ Radio 1 report. Reporter Brian O’Connell asks the parents of Ellen Cassidy, “And did you get answers in the end? I’m sure there were lots of questions.”

That’s one way around asking them directly if their daughter had entered the Covid vaccine trials linked to heart damage and sudden death. It’s a way of avoiding discussing the increase in deaths in athletes since the injections.

Ellen’s mother Violet responds:

“So I suppose we’ve had the support from the Family Heart Screening Clinic in Dublin. So there was a post mortem done and the results came back that she did die of sudden death, sudden cardiac death which is SADS. There was nothing they could have done. They did try, everybody. I mean the first responders were there. As soon as she collapsed, a man went to her and they did everything but Ellen was gone, more or less, within, I’d say, the 10 or 15 seconds for when she collapsed.”

Reminder that in December 2021, the Irish Heart Foundation was recommending the Covid booster to people aged 16 to 59 with an underlying condition as recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

This is the same system that Violet and Tom Cassidy have placed their faith in when dealing with the sudden death of their daughter. Is this why they’re avoiding any mention of the Covid shots?

The best thing the parents of Ellen Cassidy could do in memory of their daughter is to tell the full, unedited story, preferably not to RTÉ or to any other news outlet that received funding to push the Covid injections. If she had entered the Covid vaccine trials they need to tell us straight and then they need to launch an independent investigation into the circumstances of her death in the understanding that the medical authorities are compromised, just like the mainstream media and the government bodies and NGOs responsible for managing the Covid narrative.

In an interview the couple gave to the Irish Examiner, another news outlet that received Covid funding, we see a photo displayed in the Cassidy home of Ellen wearing a mask with her siblings (presumably) which indicates where the family stood during the Covid years. Just like RTÉ, the Irish Examiner avoid any mention of the Covid injections even though it’s an obvious question for any journalist worth their salt. We know they’re in cover up mode when they don’t ask about the shots.

The photo with the masks also gives us a clue as to why Ellen’s parents might be reluctant to explore the Covid injections official links to heart problems. Perhaps they feel guilty. It’s understandable but the real guilt should lie with the mainstream media and corrupted medical system that coerced the public into a dangerous medical trial without informed consent.

Irish Examiner videographer and occasional features writer Chiani Anderson made this touching video report on how Ellen’s family are coping since her untimely death. We get a sense of the enormous loss of this young woman who had a zest for life and adventure.

Ellen’s parents may want her to be remembered for the way she lived, not the way she died but there are lingering questions about her sudden death in the context of Ireland’s excess mortality rates since 2021.

The Irish Examiner report by Vicki Maye from May 31, 2026, reads:

Seven weeks before she passed away, Ellen had run the marathon in Milan. Her parents often thought about how traumatic it would have been if she had collapsed at that race. So one donation has been assigned to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund. Another has been earmarked for the first responders who were immediately on the scene when Ellen collapsed at the finish line.

And then there is CRY, the charity that, Tom says, does “tremendous work” in a situation of Sudden Cardiac Death.

Elizabeth Whitmore from the Family Heart Screening Clinic at Heart House at the Mater Hospital in Dublin was, he adds, a huge support to the family.

“She has been there for us since Ellen passed from SADS: heart screenings for us all, genetic testing support — so empathetic.”

There’s no underestimating the love Violet and Tom Cassidy have for their daughter. They are grief stricken and trying to do the right thing by her but by going to RTÉ and the complicit mainstream media in general to tell their story, they’re doing Ellen a huge disservice. Nobody wants to be the one to point this out but it is necessary to do so.

Violet and Tom will have to break free from the systems they once trusted in order to get a proper picture of what occurred.

That means asking some tough questions and being completely honest about Ellen’s vaccination status because it is relevant, no matter how the mainstream media would like to frame the story for their benefit.

You can listen to the full RTÉ Radio 1 interview HERE.

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