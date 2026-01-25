“Many psychological commentators, Jung was a good example of that, made a very straightforward case that you can’t have a totalitarian state unless every single person is willing to lie about everything all the time. And you can think about that as top down because the leaders lie too and they also enforce punishments if you don’t lie. But then you can also think about it, the totalitarian spirit is replicated at every level of the society and so in a truly totalitarian state, husbands lie to their wives and parents lie to their children. The totalitarian state is actually the grip of the lie.” Dr Jordan B. Peterson, Clinical Psychologist

The bag of contradictions that is Jordan Peterson, incredibly, failed to recognise totalitarianism when its boot bashed in his door under the guise of a fake pandemic and coerced him into taking a fake vaccine for a fake virus that has more than likely impacted his health to this day. Here he is on Piers Morgan Uncensored on September 27, 2022 doing what he does best, explaining the toxicity of tyrannical regimes while simultaneously playing along with the lie required to endorse the authoritarian state of the Great Reset.

Both Peterson and Morgan had advised their millions of followers to get injected with the toxic shots. Peterson will forever be remembered as saying on a podcast in 2021, ‘I would encourage people to get the damn vaccine and let’s get the hell over this’. Peterson and Morgan folded early and easily, exposing their compromised position, just like Epstein island visitor Noam Chomsky who had spent a life-time explaining how totalitarian regimes work only to fall at the final hurdle. Chomsky, showing zero understanding of the Covid hoax, said: “People who refuse to accept vaccines, I think the right response for them is not to force them to, but rather to insist that they be isolated”.

Like Chomsky who built his reputation on spotting the sign of totalitarian creep, how could Jordan Peterson of all people not see what was so patently obvious to those with no letters after their name, with no certificates on their office walls as proof of their education and status? In the end common sense trumped all those years of blah, blah, blah from the experts. Surely Peterson knew there was no scary virus floating about in the air that required a series of liability-free, emergency use only injections provided by a bunch of satanic depopulationists intent on destruction and control? How could he have fallen for the scam without proper examination? He was the one who had warned everyone in advance of what to look out for yet played dumb when the moment arrived. Once the rollout was over, he piped up again but it was too late. The damage was done. Still, as we mine the scrap heap of fallen heroes, there are still precious gems to be found in the rubble, if you can set aside the obvious inconsistencies.

Let’s focus on the nugget (above) for a minute, because it’s valuable to understand what we’ve all just been through and how close we continue to be to full regime change, no more human rights, just insane despotic rules propped up by lies, lies, lies. That boot is hovering overhead, ready to clamp down if we’re not careful. It hasn’t gone away you know. Even Peterson admitted he was foolish to do as he was told. It didn’t work. Did he really roll up his sleeve or was he only pretending in order to trick his followers into doing the same? Hard to know for sure. Maybe he really did fall for the lie. Maybe he’s a germ freak and the Covid propaganda got under his skin and made him act in ways contradictory to his character. It happened the best of people who imagined the ‘virus’ was in the air waiting to pounce from the next person they encountered if they got too close.

The reason the Covid scam didn’t work entirely is that not everybody was willing to lie about everything all the time. There were some of us who stuck our heads above the parapet to protest and break the momentum of authoritarianism. We were punished for our efforts in various ways. Some lost their jobs, some were smeared, others demoted, vilified, many killed for daring to get in the way of the machine. We witnessed husbands lying to their wives and parents lying to their children to keep the hoax going. To this day they’re still lying, mainly to themselves, when they utter the word pandemic or Long Covid or the virus. The receipts are in, for years now. No evidence of a pandemic, just proof of systematic lying for profit. Lies heaped on more lies, a stinking pile of festering corruption.

We saw how that totalitarian spirit replicated at every level of society, like the shopkeeper who locked in his customer for not wearing a mask and called the cops to have him fined for breathing unimpeded. Or like the curtain twitchers who snitched on their neighbours for having friends over or the teachers who made their pupils social distance in the school yard or the parents who instilled fear into their little ones that they were somehow virus carriers who could kill granny with a hug. It was everywhere we turned. Totalitarianism masquerading as a health emergency.

The lesson has yet to be learned. Which is why so many of us persist in going back over the events of the past few years to show those who still don’t get it, that it was all one big con job and we’d do well not to be so naive again. There’s digital prison being built around us, one convenience at a time. We’re not supposed to notice.

Last night, just as I was about to call it a day, a mystery guest stepped out to be interviewed by Tommy Tiernan on RTÉ One and something compelled me to sit down and watch. What unfolded was a salutary tale, a warning from the abyss. Timothy Cho escaped North Korea and has a chilling story to tell that shows us what it’s like to survive a totalitarian regime. Comedian and presenter Tommy Tiernan listened and allowed his guest to share the miracle of his endurance. God intervened and helped just when all hope was nearly lost. It was strange that RTÉ allowed such a testimony considering its secular stance but there it was, pure and real. Few could doubt Timothy Cho’s sincerity. He was broken. The lies of the North Korean dictatorship had poisoned nearly every aspect of his life.

Tommy Tiernan was another TV presenter who said nothing when the Covid scam rolled out. It would have been too unprofitable to do so. Career ending. It’s not clear if he’s been jabbed but the guests to his live gigs in 2021/2022 would have had to show vax passes to gain entry. If he had used his considerable platform to expose the Covid hoax, there would most likely have been no more Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ and maybe in its own way, he needed to stay on to host this message. Who knows?

The mystery of our existence is hard to grasp.

This message from Timothy Cho needs to be heard because a people who succumb to brainwashing, just as the Irish did during the Covid scam, are in a very dangerous position. We must never underestimate the dark forces that wish to control every aspect of our lives from brain chips to tracking devices, 15 minute cities to carbon credits. Once these demons get a foothold, it can be extremely difficult to escape, as Timothy Cho demonstrates in this powerful piece of television.

We’d do well to pay attention.

We can’t afford to collectively turn our back on the objective Truth.

May we reject the lies in ways that show our intention to reject totalitarianism.

No fear.