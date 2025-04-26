Zionist stooge Conor McGregor directs the lost sheep of Ireland over a cliff

Those poor Freemasons - they keep getting caught out by Conor McGregor and his funny hand signals. He was just renting out their hall out (again), this time for a sexually graphic music video mocking conspiracy theorists and showing Irish patriots being shot in the back. All those fuddy-duddy masons must have been too busy playing Bridge to notice the shenanigans in their Grand Lodge on 17 Molesworth Street, opposite Dáil Éireann (the Irish parliament) in Dublin. Apparently they’ve launched an investigation into how their premises was used for an obscene music video with ‘spit in my c%nt’ as the refrain. Maybe they’re hard of hearing too, poor fellas. They have to deal with this controversy on top of their major boo-boo last week over the Tucker Carlson/Conor McGregor interview which they’ve put down to a ‘misunderstanding’.

If you’re faint of heart, best look away now. The music video shot in the Freemasons’ Hall (where Carlson interviewed McGregor) is depraved. McGregor's music label Greenback Records is behind the production - Luciferians going out of their way to shock and disgust. It’s part of their religion. So is lying. Expect lots of lies about the making of the video. It’s par for the course.

Here’s the description of Eskimo Supreme’s song on YouTube:

London, United Kingdom. The British government has unlocked a freak scientific discovery whereby the saliva of Irish dissident republicans morphs a Royal family member into a dragon when their saliva encounters Royal genitalia enough times. However, the saliva is effective only once per dissident republican member, so they are executed one by one after each saliva extraction since they are now disposable. Theorists believe that the British Government wanted to create this Royal dragon to use as a war weapon.

The Freemasons are slagging off conspiracy theorists in the most outrageous manner, then feigning ignorance. Ultimate trolling. Lucifer must be thrilled.

Alex Sheehan (pictured on the right) is the 28-year-old Dublin rapper fronting Eskimo Supreme signed by McGregor’s Greenback Records, launched in Marbella, Spain last year. Imagine Conor McGregor as President/dictator of Ireland - it would be a scumbag’s paradise. All those demonstrators who have turned up in Dublin to protest against bad government waving their little tricolour flags, have walked straight into a Zionist trap. McGregor must be rejected if we’re win this war. The people must show they’ve got some decency in them to warrant spiritual protection. They must prove they’re worthy.

As it stands, Conor McGregor perfectly reflects how badly things have descended. He symbolises the moral rot masquerading as a Christian family man and patriot, when the opposite is true. Inversion all the way.

On his Instagram channel, rapper Alex Sheehan is pretending he’s in Westminster for the disgusting music video he’ll no doubt call ‘art’. Some of it was shot in London but he’s making out the 17 Molesworth Street scenes were also filmed there. Just like the mainstream media initially pretended that the Conor McGregor/Tucker Carlson interview was shot in McGregor’s pub, the Black Forge Inn in Walkinstown before having to crisis manage the story. They’ve been caught out lying and now they’re lying some more to cover up their lying. That’s what liars do. That’s why it’s naïve to trust liars. They’ve no conscience when it comes to deceiving.

In his interview with Tucker Carlson, McGregor talks about the end of politicians which sounds great until you imagine the alternative - a degenerate like Conor McGregor in charge. Maybe giving up those voting rights isn’t such a good idea after all. Maybe it’s the system that needs reforming to better reflect the will of the people rather than full blown totalitarianism.

McGregor’s been groomed for this moment but the Freemasons’ Hall debacle has exposed his true intentions and those of his acolytes. There’s no going back.

The people of Ireland will have to decide who’s their master. They can reject those who take oaths, make funny hand signals and lie to get by and embrace honesty by raising their moral standards to win back spiritual cover.

That’s how we win this war.

We reject all lies across the board, left or right and we become better people, deserving of protection.

So far so bad. Waving little flags doesn’t cut it, neither does worshipping false idols and making excuses for their vile behaviour. If the Irish truly want to be saved, they’ll have to get honest and reclaim their brains before taking action.

McGregor will only shoot Irish patriots in the back and mock their ‘conspiracy theories’ while feigning ignorance.

Choose carefully.

Discussing Conor McGregor and the false heroes presented to us as saviours with David Clews from UNN. Conversation starts around the 45 minute mark. Find HERE.

Show your support for independent journalism and buy Aisling a coffee HERE. Thank you.