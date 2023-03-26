Ryan Tubridy is set to step down from presenting The Late Late Show, an iconic programme he was never fit to host. Gay Byrne’s initial suspicions of Tubridy have proven correct. In a Sunday Independent interview from June 2006, Byrne lambasted the young pretender’s attempts to adapt to his RTÉ Radio One slot:

“...when he first came on last summer, I thought he was going to die an ignominious death, it was that bad, and I don't know yet if he works. And he's lovely fellow, but I think he's as much to blame because he wanted to adapt to whatever RTÉ One wanted him to be, and that's a pity..”

Byrne sensed the danger, even then. Tubridy, all smiles and charm, would do as he was told. A company man, through and through.

Here’s the Cambridge Dictionary definition of ignominious:

(especially of events or behaviour) embarrassing because of being a complete failure: - an ignominious defeat/failure/retreat Synonyms: disgraceful, inglorious,shameful

Tubridy has led his audience astray. He has done the bidding of his paymasters, a grave betrayal to the Irish people. He has put those who trusted in him in harm’s way. It is no surprise he’s stepping down. Mission complete. The public is waking up to the horror of the gene therapy trial, to the care home culls, the use of midazolam, morphine, remdesivir and ventilators, to the Covid-19 lies and to the sustained misdirection from the mainstream media. There is much talk in the papers about who will replace Tubridy. No-one should replace him and this shameful chapter in Irish broadcasting. The show should have ended after Gay Byrne’s supreme 37-year reign. No-one can fill Gay Byrne’s shoes. He was one of a kind.

Let’s look back at some of the worst moments from Tubridy’s ignominious tenure of The Late Late Show:

THE TOY SHOW PFIZER PLUG

The most shameful moment in Irish broadcasting history must surely be using a child to promote the Pfizer ‘vaccine’ on the once celebrated Late Late Toy Show in November 2020. The RTÉ Complaints Department received 140 emails that were dismissed as ‘feedback from anti-vaxxers’.

The set-up was clearly rehearsed but we’re somehow supposed to believe that it was an off-the-cuff exchange. Decide for yourself.

PROMOTING THE UNRELIABLE PCR TEST

You would expect RTÉ’s highest paid presenter (€466,250 in 2020) to, at the very least, have the capacity to ask some simple questions about the PCR test. Why were the cycles run so high in Ireland? What exactly could it detect apart from cold or flu? What about all the false positives? Why did the Nobel prize winning inventor of the PCR test Dr Kary Mullis say it should never be used to find viruses? You know, simple stuff. The kind of questions that could get you censored from social media and branded an ‘anti-vaxxer’.

Tubridy has a whole team of researchers who would have handed over a brief in advance. Instead, the Irish public got this theatre, creating a testing hysteria where an ignorant public queued up for swabs to be inserted up their nostrils, fuelling an untrustworthy case-demic rather than a pandemic. People had no idea how they worked or more to the point, how they didn’t work.

USING HIS PLATFORM TO PUSH UNWARRANTED FEAR

Here is Tubridy again pushing fear of a mystery virus with a 99.97% survival rate. He mentions a man who died after being put on a ventilator. Those of us who were silenced knew the ventilators were killing people, along with the use of morphine, midazolam and remdesivir, death protocols used in hospitals and care-homes to ramp up ‘Covid-19’ deaths in a co-ordinated global campaign.

In March 2020, the British government announced it no longer considered Covid-19 to be a high consequence infectious disease so why is Tubridy acting like it was something to be terrified of in this clip? He is clearly priming the way for the arrival of the so-called vaccines.

Months later, as the ‘vaccine’ roll-out propaganda went into overdrive, The Late Late Show host incited hatred against those who wished to decline the gene therapy trial by saying guests should be disinvited from weddings if they don’t get the vaccine. On his RTÉ Radio One show Tubridy discussed how an emerging trend in the US saw wedding guests being asked to provide evidence of their vaccine status to attend the nuptials.

"This is what they're saying, because obviously they don't want to have a super spreader event, and they don't want somebody coming along with the mark of Cain going 'I don't believe in the vaccine' - well then get out, and you're not invited and you're disinvited because you're a greater risk to everyone else. "They have to do it, and there are so few people who are against the vaccination thing now really, that it would be unusual to get a no, but in the states is 50/50 nearly."

Ryan Tubridy is not giving a reason for his plans to step down as presenter from The Late Late Show apart from a coy, “when you know, you know”. The Irish Mirror giddily speculates it’s because he’s going to run for president. The article quotes Newstalk host Gavan Reilly:

"I think he particularly took his perception as being some sort of national pastor during Covid to heart. I think that he really enjoys the idea of being the ringmaster for the national circus that is the Toy Show.”

Tubridy certainly did act as the grand ringmaster to the greatest circus of all time. There’s no covering up the deadly consequences of his words and his role in the Covid-19 scandal. The Irish public are slowly realising they’ve been duped in the worst possible way as the excess mortality rates and ‘vaccine’ injured mount and international news seeps into our small island. Of course, he’s stepping down. The comments on Twitter alone show the mood has shifted dramatically.

Gay Byrne’s instincts have been proven right. He tried to warn us back then but it was out of context. Even ole Gaybo couldn’t quite put his finger on it. We have that context now. We are witnessing an ignominious end to Ireland’s most shameful broadcasting chapter. We must never be fooled like this ever again.

