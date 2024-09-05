Let’s recap on all we’ve learned so far.

Those who buy into Richard D Hall’s conclusion on the Manchester Arena Bombing on May 22, 2017 believe:

There was no bomb just a pyrotechnics display and a loud bang

Nobody was killed or injured

Crisis actors were used to fake injuries and con the public into believing there was a terrorist attack.

The bomber didn’t blow himself up and was just playing a role to fake Islamic terror attacks

Incredibly a large portion of the so-called awake community have been taken in by false information which has led to some pretty shabby behaviour, like showing zero empathy towards Martin Hibbert and his daughter Eve, who are wheelchair bound since the blast, that apparently never happened. The D Hallers don’t even believe the pair attended the Ariana Grande concert even though they had tickets for the event, were photographed in an Italian restaurant nearby on the night and later captured on CCTV footage at the venue. They believe they sustained their injuries elsewhere, maybe a car accident, but they’re not sure because they’ve no evidence to back up the assertion but that doesn’t seem to matter. Richard D Hall said so and he seems to know what he’s talking about. He’s the 'best false flag investigative journalist in the UK’ they repeat.

These people also believe that Hannah Mone, who lost her finger in the blast, might have cut off her own finger while trimming a hedge earlier that week as put forward by their ‘incredible’ investigative journalist Richard D Hall in a video proudly displayed on his website PlanetRich.net. That makes more sense to these people than there actually being an explosion that blew if off. They’d prefer to think Hannah Mone is a crisis actress, who was probably picked up by spooks who toured casualty departments in the weeks leading up the event to cast suitable candidates to play a role in the ‘hoax’, as proffered by D Hall and lapped up by this followers without question.

These people think Hannah Mone and her sister Jess seen running for their lives down the stairs in the foyer on CCTV footage from the night in question are just acting. The missing finger must have been chopped off earlier, possibly hedge cutting, they tell themselves, because Richard D Hall says there’s no blood. There’s no blood, they repeat. No blood! You see, they’re only acting! Except of course there is blood, it just hasn’t been picked up on the grainy CCTV footage. But the people can’t hear. They’re too distracted by the lies. They like the lies. They repeat the lies believing they’re truthers.

They like the lies so much they’re willing to believe that the parents of eight-year-old Saffie Roussos who died from injuries sustained from the nuts and bolts bomb (that was just a loud noise apparently) were using the hoax to cover for their daughter’s death which occurred at a different location that week, they tell themselves. That’s why a detective broke the news of the little girl’s death to her father and not a surgeon. ‘A-ha’ they say. They’ve cracked it! They’re on the inside track. All those ‘normies’ don’t get it. They’ve bought the mainstream media line that it was a bomb blast - but they know better. It makes them feel intellectually superior, like it’s ok to slag off the parents and to feel nothing for their suffering. They’re actors anyway, so who cares? It’s all fake, innit? Looks like the ‘accident’ happened when little Saffie was tugging at her mother’s arm and acting like ‘a bit of a nightmare’ as planted in their soft minds by Statement Analyst Genevieve Lewis while in conversation with Richard D Hall, as the devilish duo strip by strip, tear the families of the dead limb from limb, laughing as they go. Merciless. Irrefutable investigative journalism, the people cheer.

The D Hallers love the lies so much they repeat “Look at devastation of the Omagh bomb in comparison” using an image carefully selected by their hero Hall as ‘evidence’ that the arena one was faked. They don’t seem to care that the Omagh bomb (August 15, 1998) used a car packed with fertiliser whereas the Manchester Arena bomb used Triacetone triperoxide (TATP) otherwise known as Mother of Satan. Different bombs. Different impacts. ‘But there was a bright flash!’ the D Hallers bleat. It means it wasn’t a TATP bomb, they say in unison. Again they overlook the fact that Richard D Hall is being economical with the truth, showing an experiment with a balloon as ‘proof’ it couldn’t have been a TATP bomb, just some fancy pyrotechnics to fake a blast. The people nod ignoring all the other ingredients that would have created a flash and heat like the Yuasa 12-volt or the 2.1 amp lead-acid battery and all those nuts and bolts that ended up in the bodies of the victims, who were just acting, they tell themselves. These people feel nothing for the dead. It’s not real. They know better than the victims. They’re smarter, they tell themselves. It’s ok to mock those caught up in the explosion, to sneer at their injuries, because it didn’t happen anyway. Who cares?

The D Hallers ignore the fact that the suicide bomber bought large quantities of sulphuric acid, acetone and hydrogen peroxide along with other bomb making equipment a few days before the blast but no, it was just fireworks that went off and nobody was hurt, they tell themselves over and over again. Why would Salman Abedi want to seek revenge for the deaths of Muslim children in Syria? Preposterous, they say. There was no suicide bomber. There was no bomb. There were no casualties. Everything’s fake.

The D Hallers are fully paid up subscribers. They’ve bought the books, watched the documentaries and donated to the legal fund which seems to always need refuelling. They know the inside track. Richard D Hall showed them and now Iain Davis has backed up the lies so they must be true.

No bomb. No injuries. No victims. No suicide bomber. All just an illusion.

Only stupid people believe a bomb exploded that night in Manchester. The unenlightened. Those normies. Fools. They smugly chat amongst themselves.

These people turn a blind eye to the dead faces, scoff at the anniversaries and poke fun at the injured because they’ve got it all figured out.

Or at least they think they’ve got it sussed. They haven’t, of course. They’ve been conned by counterintelligence but they’re too proud to admit defeat. They’d prefer to stick with the lie than humble themselves before the Truth. There was a bomb and people were killed and injured.

They can’t bring themselves to confess their sins. It’s too hard. Better to repeat the lies and ignore the real evidence set out before them.

For these people Martin Hibbert, who they call the Fibbert, is just a joke.

They mock him.

They are cruel.

These people are not my people.

Further evidence. How Richard D Hall tricked his followers into believing there was no bomb at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017:

https://rumble.com/v5dpzdx-somebodys-lying-and-its-not-the-manchester-arena-victims-time-to-wakey-wake.html

https://rumble.com/v5dq8n9-word-manipulation-how-richard-d-hall-convinced-his-followers-to-believe-a-l.html

https://rumble.com/v5dqbxv-false-conclusions-how-richard-d-hall-mislead-his-followers-about-the-manche.htm

