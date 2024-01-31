Maybe Bambie Thug really is the most honest reflection of Ireland as our representative for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. This is what happens when demons run amok. You get the wailing of the demented. The warning shriek of the banshee. She’s screaming in our faces now. Blood spattered corporate satanism. Thirty-year-old Bambi Ray Robinson (if that’s even her name) from Macroom, Co Cork, ticks all the business boxes:

Non Binary, check. Drug addiction, check. Witchcraft, check. Offended, check. Horns, check. Curly plastic tallons, check. They/them pronouns, check. She’s so predictable it’s dull.

If you want to get anywhere in the diabolical music industry these days, you’ve got to pledge allegiance to a certain somebody that most people think doesn’t exist. It’s all just a game. Marketing. You’d swear there was no evil in the world. We’re supposed to play along like good ole sports to prove how open-minded and down with the kids we are. The try-hards default to script: Stunning and brave. Avant-garde. Subversive and edgy. And in some ways Bambi Thug's performance is all that, it’s just not appropriate for the Eurovision Song Contest, a family-friendly show last time I checked. But common sense is far right, somehow, in this upside-down world. Not inclusive enough. Offensive.

Below is a selfie Bambie posted to her Instagram page from November 5, 2023 declaring to the world: Here’s me backstage after the show #bloodball #bloodsucker #bambiethug #lovebites

An excerpt from Bambi Thug’s Wikipedia page slavishly describes the woman as they/them. Yawn. It’s so stupid yet here we are. There are corporate brownie points to score:

Robinson practices neopagan witchcraft, particularly sigil and manifestation magic. They have also stated to have done blood magic during their period, stating that it is "an offering of your own blood onto a spout and it's also really good for your skin". Witchcraft has had a major influence on Robinson's music; numerous spells and hexes are included in various songs, with Robinson making their own sigil as their own official logo.

Who are they exactly? Demons? Let’s take a look at the opening verse to see what they get Bambi to sing as representative for Ireland in the Eurovision:

Doomsday Blue

Avada Kedavra, I speak to destroy

The feeling I have I cannot avoid

Through twisted tongues a hex deployed on you

That all the pretties in your bed escape your hands and make you sad

And all of the things you wish you had, you lose

Avada Kedavra is also known as the killing curse, one of the three Unforgivable Curses in Harry Potter. A fan site explains:

When cast successfully on a living person or creature, the curse caused instantaneous and painless death, without causing any injury to the body, and without any trace of violence. The Killing Curse was accompanied by a blinding flash or jet of green light and a distinctive rushing sound when being cast.

A strange choice of words at a time of excess deaths following the roll-out of a dark magick concoction made from aborted fetal cell-lines and ‘eye of newt and toe of frog’. Does anyone really know what’s in those vials? It keeps changing. One thing’s for sure - they’re killing people.

It’s no accident this death curse of a song is headed for Malmo in May as Europe faces into its deal with the devil. It’s time to settle accounts for all that Covid corruption and chicanery. Who better than a shrieking witch to represent what has become of Ireland, a country in the grip of a sinister take-down from the inside where media, government, Big Pharma and its own people collude to destroy all that is sacred, divine and natural. DJ Louise Duffy spoke for woke corporate Ireland as she feigned delight about the win to host Patrick Kielty who couldn’t muster any enthusiasm for the announcement:

“Oh I am so happy. They’re going to do us so proud. We might win the thing”. DJ Louise Duffy

Even if we won, the song would bring nothing but shame and would only confirm the dark inclinations of broader Europe and the world. Patrick Kielty earned every cent of his €10,666 per show for that one. Nothing but excruciating boardroom ‘inclusiveness and diversity’ antics played out for the viewing public without a hint of irony. Hopefully the ouija-pop performer’s caterwauling will stir a few more RTÉ viewers from their slumber and help them understand, we’ve got ourselves a satanic horror show to clean up. It’s an ungodly mess.

Not so long ago, these Instagram images would have been deleted in advance of the contest to tone down the act for the voting public. Now they’re played up to push the sick and twisted narrative.

If the Eurovision can change in just one year, imagine what the Rose of Tralee might look like in the not too distant future. It could be like an Only Fans line-up of degenerates bragging about their endless conquests and latest porn video releases. Not only has satanism gone mainstream, prostitution too. Ireland’s morals are under spiritual attack. Anybody who notices is derided as a pearl-clutching fuddy duddy by the NGO goons and their chorus of automatons.

Now poor ole Bambi is offended not everyone watching was impressed by the screeching, nails down the blackboard performance. Not everyone agreed with the effusive celebrity panel’s breathless endorsement of the globalists’ wet dream.

In a statement reacting to negative online comments, Bambi (what’s her real name?) said:

“If my expression of art moves you to hate and anger then you are who I send the most love to. If you don't want to be part of the Haus Of Thug you are not obligated to come on this journey with me”.

The Irish Examiner reported the story on January 29, 2024, indulging in the they/them delusion like good little corporate lackeys.

“But do yourself a favour and don't waste your life hung up [on] hate, internalised homophobia, misogyny, transphobia and self-hate. Practice self-compassion and perhaps you will learn to live in love.”

They added: “Don't be mad because I haven't forgotten the art of play, fun and creation and you have.”

This is the stuff of the False Light misdirection: Dress up hate as love, demons as angels, wrong as right, degeneracy as morals. Everything is inverted. The offender is the one most offended. How very dare you be offended by my offensive behaviour? Imagine conflating misogyny and transphobia (can you be both at the same time?) with pointing out how inappropriate the performance is for a super-camp song contest enjoyed by families across Europe. It’s the ultimate bait and switch operation, lure ‘em in with All Kinds of Everything wholesome sweetness, then flip it and declare the crude performance as artistic expression. What’s your problem?

Thing is, Bambie Thug or whatever her name is, will probably do well with this hell-raiser approach. The devil pays well, initially at least, and tends to use vulnerable people to advance his tricks. The board room suits will make sure she’s promoted and lauded. Expect awards. Tales of triumph over adversity. Expect lots of transgender guilt trips, how it felt to be born in the wrong body and never quite identifying as a boy or a girl.

Does this woman even know she’s being used to push a sadistic corporate agenda that’s causing very real harm? Do the public understand what’s going on here? This is not a game.

A Rolling Stone (of course) article from April 23, 2023 reports on Bambi Thug’s music video for song Egregore:

“Egregore” is an occult term for a group thought form; a projection of the mind that grows more powerful as it enters group consciousness.

In the track Bambie Thug explores how self-destructive behaviours are glamourised by society and how they, as an independent queer musician, have tried to break free from those narratives.

What? ‘They, as an independent queer musician’ - you’ve got to be joking. They is independent. I can’t. It’s too silly. Why is everyone playing along with this nonsense? Is this an elaborate practical joke? Who exactly is glamorising self-destructive behaviour? Only Bambi herself taking her cues from corporate creeps pimping out her vulnerability and ambition. How far is she willing to go to climb the greasy pole?

Whatever way you look at it - Bambi Thug is a sign. Doomsday Blue is no accident. This woman represents Ireland somehow. And yes we must treat her with love, not hate, but that doesn’t mean we park up our sensibilities and drop our standards as guardians of peace and protectors of innocence. We may thank Bambi Thug yet for making the satanic agenda so abundantly clear to us, we had to step up and into the moral authority we’ve been blessed with to conquer demons and evil spirits.

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Ephesians 6.12

It would be a lark if the world wasn’t in the grip of a death cult intent on inflicting as much destruction as possible under the guise of ‘health and safety, diversity and inclusiveness’. Bambi Thug’s killing curse performance is symbolic of this agenda, whether she knows it or not. She (the artist) represents a sick social credit score system that favours destruction and depravity over self-respect and humility.

Is Ireland ready for its next big exorcism?

I think so.

Kindly support independent journalism and buy the author a coffee HERE. Thank you.