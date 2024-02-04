Was it all a fart-ce? Propaganda? One big stinking, steaming cow pad ready for the uninitiated to step into with two feet and a celery stick for a paddle. Was any part of Cowspiracy true? Or was the hit Netflix documentary film made to appear like a home-grown effort to uncover the so-called truth behind bovine flatulence. The gaseous secret that might get you knocked off by Big Business agri barons, if you dared mention the dangers of escaping methane from endless cow butts and nostrils into the environment, to destroy the planet. The stage had already been set with a steady release of windy news stories about the deadly consequences of cow farts. That wasn’t just a docile cow, chewing the cud in the field, but a potential explosion of toxic waste. Stand clear.

As farmers across Europe and their tractors heap manure all over the globalists’ ever encroaching climate change policies, it’s fitting to revisit the work of writers and producers Kip Anderson and Keegan Kuhn and ask, ‘Were they prepping the way for the first big assault against farmers?’. While on a personal note: ‘Was I an unsuspecting pawn in their game?’.

In hindsight, Leonardo DiCaprio as executive producer was a bit of a giveaway but at the time, April 4, 2018, when I announced live on national TV to going vegan, I imagined the Hollywood heart-throb to be one of the good guys. He was a United Nations Messenger of Peace with a special focus on climate change for crying out loud. He was gentleman Jack in the movie Titanic who drowned in icy waters just so Rose could lounge on that spacious raft (room enough for two). What was not to trust? I (incorrectly) assumed the United Nations was a worthy organisation and that their Sustainable Development goals were honourable. I was wrong. Very wrong.

Back then, there was no reason to doubt DiCaprio’s intentions having interviewed him, starry eyed, twice for Xposé, the entertainment show I had worked on for nearly 10 years following my newsroom days. Ole Leo and I were practically buddies. How noble of the multi-award winning star to want to save the planet. He was giving back yet paying it forward! I was a just a kid of 39 with a lot to learn about the way the world turns, or doesn’t. Depopulation hadn’t entered my lexicon. The Covid scam was still in the planning. Event 201 would take place in New York more than a year later changing the course of all our destinies. In April 2018, I was blissfully unaware, chuffed to be in RTÉ, a national broadcaster which used to offer different perspectives on whatever topic was up for debate. Oh how things would change.

Fake Meat and Generous Rich Folk

Not my finest broadcasting moment, it must be said, but throw me a bone (or a lump of tofu) at least I’d noticed where the big bucks were suddenly flowing. Bill Gates (then a philanthropist in my pre-Covid mind) and Richard Branson (an astoundingly lucky entrepreneur - how did one man achieve so much all on his own?) were putting their monopoly money into fake meat. Retch.

At that point I had yet to figure out these Epstein Island regulars were just hijacking the vegan movement for their own sinister agenda that had nothing to do with saving the planet or animal welfare and everything to do with empire building.

That would come much later. Even the Irish Farmers' Journal covered the investment trend of those innovative billionaires with superstars like the aforementioned Leonardo diCaprio also getting in on the fake meat act. Imagine. All these generous rich and famous folk wanted to save the planet. Weren’t they lovely?

Cut to today, nearly six years on, and everything has changed. Nobody’s buying the climate change hoax anymore apart from paid-up NGOs and treacherous media outlets who pretend it’s their top priority, as long as the money’s coming in. Many of us can see through their lies now. The Covid scam has taught us some big, painful lessons about how nefarious corporations control the narrative through academia, scientism, influencers, TV personalities, politicians and Hollywood celebrities. Everyone has their price, well nearly.

Precarious position

Irish farmers have had enough of the red tape nonsense from Brussels but they’re in a precarious position, having accepted so many EU grants to dismantle their own livelihoods and pollute and denude their own soil. Farmers are not without sin. Live exports bring in the money but at what price for the animals? Or for our collective cultural conscience? Now Irish farmers are being asked to cull 200,000 cows to meet fantastical climate goals.

They’re being regulated out of business, on purpose.

The billionaires are moving in for a land grab, not to save the planet or encourage veganism, but to tighten the control grid over our food intake. You shall eat ze bugs. Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates see us as surplus to requirement, just like those cows set to be culled for makey uppy reasons. ‘Cow burps measured from space,’ - it doesn’t matter anymore how ridiculous the headline. They’re mocking us. We’re like livestock to theses maniacal would-be controllers. These boyos think they own us because they’ve access to the magic money machine and they know how money hungry most people are. Some folk would kill themselves if it meant getting hold of 30 pieces of silver to bring to the grave.

So are vegans globalists? Obviously not. Vegans have been around long before Bill Gates and crew decided to take over the world with their dastardly plan of fake pandemics and climate hysteria. Their movement has just been hijacked to facilitate the one world government land grab.

Vegans are some of the best people you’ll ever meet, if you ever meet a real one. They’re rare. Few can see it through, including myself, for more than a couple of years. Clean gut, clean mind. They’re tuned differently, vegans. Highly sensitive to animal suffering and human suffering. They were among the first to spot the Covid scam as a group, I noticed. Maybe that’s why there’s a relentless assault on them in the media, to make them out to be ridiculous. It’s crossed my mind, on more than one occasion, that this is a double bluff - to make veganism so detestable, most people will double down on eating meat and clog up their guts with hormones and horror. I still haven’t figured out what’s the best diet after all these years. Who looks better? Vegans or meat eaters? Probably vegetarians. They certainly live longer, apparently.

The Bill Gates Trick

There’s definitely no harm in God’s garden - fruit, veg and herbs make life worth living - they cleanse, nourish and heal. I finally know I can survive perfectly well without meat or dairy (it took a few years of confusion and trial and error). That’s good to know. Especially if the farmers keep taking grants to kill off their livestock to save the planet. Or if they keep live exporting the calves to countries where they are beaten before butchery? Or if they take Bill Gates’ magic money to pump their animals full of mRNA nanotechnology and fake vaccines. Or if they sell their farms to the highest bidder. We might have to consider our options.

Cowspiracy was a masterful piece of propaganda in that it was laced with truths but ultimately its central message was false. Cow farts and farming are not the leading cause of climate change. That’s a Bill Gates trick.

Vegans aren’t the enemy

So next time you’re invited to hate vegans (the invites are everywhere), think again. It’s just divide and conquer tactics. Vegans are NOT the enemy. They look at the labels and read the ingredients. They care. They ask good questions. They’re practically nutritionists. They’re extra smart too. Not to be dismissed as kooks or cranks. I had to fully immerse myself in their world to find out categorically these past few years. If I hadn’t committed to veganism live on air in April 2018, I don’t think I’d have lasted as long. Maybe I wouldn’t have noticed the Covid scam either.

It’s all about gut health anyway. So whatever works for you to a point. My gut prefers veganism in fairness but my mind has other ideas. The important lesson in all of this is that we learn to differentiate between the globalists’ crafty plans for world domination and how they use and abuse certain movements to achieve their goals.

We’re all a bit more discerning these days, not so easily charmed by celebrities or UN ambassadors. We know the news is propaganda. We’ve come a long way. We’ve helped each other along.

Let the cows break wind in peace. We don’t fear their methane. Just treat them with respect. Maybe that’s what this is all about. We’ve abused the cows through greed and gluttony and now we’re being treated like livestock. Maybe it’s karmic. Farming is a sacred job, farmers are guardians of the land and of the animals. Maybe it’s about time we started acting accordingly. The hour of reckoning is upon us.

