Dr Naomi Wolf calls out the HSE and the European Medicines Agency for ignoring Pfizer's own research that the FDA tried to hide for 75 years

Dr Naomi Wolf has described as ‘criminal’ the Covid-19 vaccine advice for pregnant and nursing mothers from the Health Service Executive in Ireland and the European Medicines Agency. Both public health bodies are ignoring the shocking findings of Pfizer’s own research, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US attempted to hide for 75 years.

This is still on the HSE website as of August 9, 2023:

Over on the European Medicines Agency website the advice to pregnant and nursing mothers is similar, as of August 9, 2023:

Dr Wolf and a team of 3,500 highly credentialed research volunteers have analysed Pfizer’s findings and discovered the pharmaceutical giant focused on the reproductive organs and released their Covid-19 vaccines in the knowledge they caused harm to mothers and babies.

Disgraced former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky knew on April 20, 2021 the injections were linked to spontaneous abortions, miscarriages, fetal tachycardia and damaged placentas to name but a few. Three days later, Walensky gave a White House press conference declaring the Covid-19 vaccines safe and effective for pregnant and nursing mothers.

In Ireland high profile GP and broadcaster, Dr Ciara Kelly recommended the Covid-19 injections for pregnant and nursing mothers, while influencer Pippa O’Connor used her Instagram platform to inform her 426K followers she had received the Pfizer injection while pregnant on her third baby. Pfizer’s own research, revealing a devastating range of outcomes for mothers and babies, is not discussed on Irish mainstream media. As far as the wider public is concerned, they’re still ‘safe and effective’.

In this Rotunda Hospital Dublin YouTube video from a year ago Dr Nicola Maher, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, with a special interest in medicine use in pregnancy, ‘talks through some of the common concerns about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy’.

This standard of advice is still being given to Irish mothers, bizarrely overlooking Pfizer’s findings. Why?

Dr Wolf has discovered doctors in the US were given financial incentives to follow the preordained script and not ask questions in public. Those who have spoken out have been penalised for their bravery such as Dr Peter McCullough and Dr Pierre Kory.

Dr Wolf says Europe is down one million babies with live births dropping between 13% to 30%. She pointed to Scotland where the BBC News even noted the rate of baby deaths on June 28, 2022.

Ireland’s birth rate has plummeted 20% since 2012. How will the vaccine trial affect pregnancies and babies in Ireland? Why are Irish parents being kept in the dark about the Pfizer documents that the FDA wanted to conceal for 75 years? One thing is clear, mothers are not fully informed before making what could be a life-changing decision. This is not good enough. We must demand clarity.

You can see the full Dr Naomi Wolf interview on Rumble HERE

Or on Odysee HERE

Dr Naomi Wolf’s book is available to buy on Amazon.

If you wish, you can support independent journalism and buy the author a coffee HERE.