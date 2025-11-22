On a trip to New York in September 2015, outgoing Irish President Michael D. Higgins had an hour-long meeting with billionaire ‘philanthropist’ George Soros. The Irish Independent reported that the pair “spoke about the current migrant crisis, globalisation and links between economics and philosophy”.

“I was very pleased to have the conversation and it is a conversation that could be resumed,” Mr Higgins said.

More than a decade has passed since that encounter with George Soros’ legacy intertwined with that of Michael D. Higgins, who’s been given the status of living saint in the Irish mainstream media. Think of the dogs. Cute and cuddly, just like Miggeldy Higgins.

A quick browse through the history of the Soros run Open Society Foundations website and it becomes clear these two have a lot in common. They’re singing from the same hymn sheet, so to speak. The welcoming page explains how the organisation works:

Every year, the Open Society Foundations give grants to a diverse array of groups and individuals who promote our values—through a unique network that is guided by local voices and global expertise.

It’s incredible how active some people get when they’re given large quantities of money to hold certain opinions and campaign for agendas they may not have championed otherwise.

Here’s a sample of some of the projects advanced over the years by Soros and his mercenaries:

What is it with billionaires and end-of-lie care? They seem to be obsessed with palliative services - where philanthropy meets the depopulation agenda. Killed with kindness.

Palliative services can bring great comfort at the end of life but during a time of democide they take on a darker teint. Suzanne Crowe, president of the Medical Council of Ireland, says every county in Ireland needs a palliative care hub “to provide dignified comfort to people at the end of their lives”. This same woman failed to question the Covid scam and has never acknowledged the excess deaths since the toxic shots she promoted. So you can see why this might become problematic especially considering our elderly were placed on end-of-life protocols in April 2020, their deaths stamped as ‘Covid-19’.

Michael D Higgins, of course, supports Palliative Care Week and his army of fans sigh ‘Aw, isn’t he so nice?’.

George Soros $cience™ is down there with Epstein $cience™ so it’s no surprise that the billionaire invested heavily in the injections they call vaccines, pumping money into Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and Gilead Sciences, which produces remdesivir, the highly toxic drug used to treat ‘Covid-19,’ only to make things worse.

He also paid off health officials to push the ‘Get vaccinated’ message and to clamp down on any dissenting voices using a variety of tactics including censorship.

Soros, just like Michael D Higgins, never mentions the excess deaths since those shots they forced on people under false pretences (there was no pandemic). We heard how ‘grateful’ Higgins and his wife Sabina were after apparently receiving the unnecessary shots which didn’t work. They still got ‘Covid’. There’s not a word about side effects or any risk/benefit analysis in the coverage. Just blind trust in The $cience™, funded by Soros and his billionaire depopulationist co-conspirators dishing out their Monopoly money to those with the most questionable ethics in the room. A Faustian pact. Make it look like charity.

Another Soros trademark is pitting people against each other using his phoney brand of mercenary activism as a tool of division. As the West opens its borders to refugees, some genuine, others not, Soros’ campaigners guilt trip the natives while filling the heads of the new arrivals with talk of racism and colonial payback time.

So who in Ireland is promoting the Soros agenda?

The fingerprints of Soros are everywhere, on both sides. He’s got all corners covered. We have the more obvious ones, like giddy Soros cheerleader John O’Brennan, Professor of European Politics at the Department of Sociology at Maynooth University in Ireland who is ever so grateful for those deep billionaire pockets and isn’t afraid to say so, either. We should be saying thank you to George Soros for facilitating the arrival of our replacements in Europe.

It’s unknown how much John O’Brennan gets paid for his endless Soros propaganda (if at all) but he’s certainly behaving like his No 1 fan in Ireland, which makes one wonder about funding. Can’t imagine he’d be as enthusiastic without some kind of an incentive.

In February 2019, The Times ran a story about how the Soros’ organisation gave €53,000 to the Irish Council for Civil Liberties when Liam Herrick, a former adviser to Irish president Michael D Higgins, took the helm.

ICCL has said it did not declare the donation to the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) Commission as it “did not use any of this grant for political campaigning”.

How much else has gone undeclared for whatever reason?

Cut to November 19, 2024 and there’s President Higgins appointing Liam Herrick as Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin. See how this cosy club works.

Fast forward to September 2025 and we see Liam Herrick side by side the Ambassador of India to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra.

The embassy in Dublin said they discussed the ‘recent attacks’ on members of the Indian community in Ireland and the need for concerted action to ensure the protection of the rights and safety of Indian nationals in Ireland, as well as of all members of the community.

This is how the Soros/Higgins system works. Flood a country with immigrants and call the host country racist when they question the influx of people who have no attachment or history to their land.

Abortion Campaigns

There was also the €137,000 Soros gave Amnesty International Ireland to bolster its abortion campaign.

Irish Legal New reported in July 2018:

The High Court challenge brought by Amnesty International against the Standards in Public Office Commission’s (SIPO) order to return a Swiss foundation’s €137,000 donation for a campaign to increase support for a referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment has been resolved.

As part of the settlement agreement, the High Court heard that SIPO now accepts its decision that the donation was for political purposes and must be returned was “procedurally flawed”.

In other words, the law sided with Soros. He was allowed to interfere in Irish affairs. The Standards in Public Office Commission didn’t quite understand how the new game was played back then. They were put in their place.

On top of the Amnesty gift, OSF gave €127,000 to the Irish Family Planning Association, €25,000 to the Abortion Rights Campaign. That’s all we know about because after that High Court ruling we don’t get to hear about Soros’ generous donations anymore. We have to guess and go rooting around ourselves.

One thing’s for sure, the Irish scene is filled with fake activists, left and right of the divide who are only turning up for protests or launching campaigns because they’re getting paid. Their agendas go undeclared because they don’t have to show their hand, so they don’t.

Poor ethics lead to poor outcomes.

Corrupting Morals

In January 2025, the Brussels Signal reported that the Irish Government funds the Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI), an organisation backed by billionaire George Soros. This comes at a time when prostitution has gone mainstream with young women encouraged daily to make big money on OnlyFans and the like.

On the right of the scale, we have entrepreneur Declan Ganley who headed up the recent Spoil the Vote campaign for Ireland’s recent presidential election, ensuring participation in a broken system and the imposition of Catherine Connolly who’s just like Michael D. Higgins. Expect plenty of rubber stamping.

Ganley is poised to offer a new type of Internet in the sky (he calls it space), with the help of tech bro Peter Thiel. It all looks suspiciously like a control grid.

His ties to George Soros have been laid out on this Substack with the Irish Independent reporting in March 2015: The Galway man, who grew up in London, made a fortune by investing in timber in Latvia and Russia after the fall of communism before selling out to George Soros in the mid-1990s.

Again it’s unclear if that was the end of the relationship or not. Whatever the case, it’s impossible to ignore the connection alongside his positioning on the Irish political scene.

We know the Left/Right dichotomy energises the main agenda which is a New World Order surveillance society based on a communist style credit score system. Both sides are headed in the same direction despite the Punch and Judy antics.

George Soros has handed over the reigns of his empire to son Alex who has publicly declared a retreat from Europe, although if you read between the lines it’s more of a change of tactics, a more clandestine approach.

Legacies Intertwined

As George Soros and Michael D. Higgins retire from the public eye, their intertwined legacies are laid bare for all to see from open borders to death by stealth of Europeans.

The betrayal cannot be underestimated.

This is what happens when people put their morals up for sale and allow themselves to be bought to further agendas that are not in the interest of the people, no matter how they sound on paper.

Selling out has its price.

Soros and Higgins, two old champagne socialists who charmed their way into the hearts and pockets of their followers may have glowing hagiographies in the mainstream media but reality tells a different story.

They’ll soon find out, money and status can only buy you so much.