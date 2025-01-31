Were three children and a school worker really stabbed in Parnell Square on November 23, 2023? Or were they just crisis actors playing their part for an elaborate false flag production?

As soon as news began to seep out around lunchtime, that children had been attacked by a lone man with a knife outside their school, Coláiste Mhuire, on Parnell Square East, the usual false flag ‘investigators’ jumped into action to ensure conspiracy theorists and critical thinkers dismissed the assault as a theatre production. Most certainly not a terrorist attack. Definitely not jihad.

The feet were too big

Widely discredited investigative journalist Gemma O’Doherty pumped out video after video annihilating eye-witness accounts while claiming the feet of the five-year-old schoolgirl lying on the ground were too big. The chorus repeated this line. The feet were too big for a five-year-old. They weren’t too big but that didn’t matter. The chorus were off. Somehow vital video evidence that proved the little girl had been stabbed was manipulated and twisted into a nonsense statement that people repeated as ‘proof’ Parnell Square was a false flag. There was a child lying on the pavement surrounded by concerned adults but her feet were too big for a five-year-old, therefore she was a crisis actor. That’s phoney false flag logic for you.

Nobody was injured

The woman in the peach trousers with the white head phones was the director, O’Doherty told her willing audience. This was repeated by ‘Michael J Sullivan’ who predictably fell into line promoting the false flag narrative, just for a hobby we’re supposed to believe. Some hobby, seems to take up most of his time. Like Richard D Hall (they always have a middle initial) before him, ‘Michael’ stated confidently that no one was stabbed.

On September 4, 2024, ‘Michael’ wrote on Telegram:

No one was stabbed on Parnell square last November. It was a sophisticated psychological operation (Kitty’s composite photo proves it).

Helen McEntee lookalike

‘Michael’ claimed that a photo apparently taken by Irish Times journalist Kitty Holland of the crime scene was proof it was a false flag. He said there was a Helen McEntee lookalike deliberately placed in the shot, even though half the female population of Ireland looks like the newly installed Minister for Education. No, according to ‘Michael’ this was a sign. His audience swallowed it whole. Thumbs up and applause all the way. The guy making the funny hand signal in the window only bolstered his argument. A big juicy clue for conspiracy theorists to gobble up and think they’re clever.

It could only mean this was one big production. Move along. Nothing to see here. They’re all acting.

Maybe children were harmed, but elsewhere

‘Michael J Sullivan’ would later change his story, similar to Richard D Hall. On September 21, he wrote on Telegram:

There were no stabbed children on Parnell square (some of them might have been harmed elsewhere).

Sorry what? Some of the children might have been harmed elsewhere! Where exactly? How? Did somebody else stab them in this scenario? Elaborate please ‘Michael’. So somebody apart from the perpetrator with the knife may have injured the children and then brought them to the scene for the big production? Have I got that right? This is the level of nonsense that passes for these phoney false flag investigations. Things are so stupid that those of us who point them out (me!) are vilified and those hiding behind fake names (Michael J Sullivan) are applauded even if it makes no sense. Something is very, very wrong with people’s wonky moral compass.

The lies worked

Incredibly the campaign of bilge worked. The phoney false flag investigations pumped out so much dodgy information that it confused enough people. They stopped asking appropriate questions. Who cares if it was an act? They moved along. Mission accomplished.

More than a year has passed and still no justice for the stabbed children (we still don’t know their names, haven’t seen their faces) and the school worker, Leanne Flynn. Something weird is going on alright but the false flag angle is misdirection, it’s crisis management. Riad Bouchaker was due to appear in court in January 2025 but no sign. What’s the delay? Every now and again a lone voice pops up on X to remind us how strange the whole thing is, this protection of the perpetrator. It’s like the authorities would also like us to believe Parnell Square was a false flag. Nobody gets angry that way.

We’re all Irish now

Like the Southport murderer, Rwandan Axel Rudakubana (18), who we were told was a Welsh choirboy, the Irish media have been quick to portray Algerian man Riad Bouchaker as an Irish man. It’s racist to connect migration to crime, apparently. Bouchaker was handed an Irish passport, despite being known to the gardai and despite being too mentally unstable to find work. He should have been deported but somebody in public office stepped in to ensure Bouchaker stayed in the country and went on to commit a crime, the likes of which we’ve never seen before on Irish soil. Who was that public figure? Why did he want Bouchaker to remain in Ireland?

State-funded terrorism

The whole thing stinks of state-funded terrorism. Maybe that’s why there’s a delay in justice, there’s too much to cover up. This should be an easy case for prosecutors between CCTV footage and eye-witnesses and the injuries of the children and no other suspects. What’s taking so long?

The usual network are still pushing the narrative around Axel Rudakubana being a child actor, ignoring all the evidence that came out of his trial and continuing to dismiss the stabbings of Elsie Dot Stancombe (7) Bebe King (6) and Alice da Silva Aguiar (9) as theatre.

Everybody’s acting, they tell us. They’re all in on it. The parents, the extended family, the cops, the witnesses, the teachers, the judge, the list goes on and on. They can’t prove it but that doesn’t seem to matter. Evidence unnecessary. Speculation will do the trick. Look over there: a website for crisis actors for security drills. No Rudakubana’s not listed on it or anyone else involved but who cares? That seems to be enough for most people to fall for the false flag deception. The main message: ignore the suffering of the victims, they’re only pretending.

Mocking the victims

This misconception has encouraged good people to do bad things, like mock the victims. Joining in with snuff video enthusiast Fakenukes Phil and Gemma O’Doherty to laugh at the parents’ messages for their little girls and make sick jokes. Zero empathy. Bebe King was only pretending to be stabbed 122 times.

This focus takes the spotlight off the fact Rudakubana’s violent proclivities were known to authorities. He had multiple referrals to the government's anti-radicalisation programme Prevent. Yet he was allowed to get so bad that he murdered three little girls at a dance studio and attempted to slaughter eight more. This has all the hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism.

The knife dunnit

Two years before the Southport attack, Rudakubana’s parents had called police four times in six months asking for help.

At one point the disturbed teenager had been caught carrying a blade on a bus. Police brought him home and told his mother to keep knives out of his reach. That’s up there with blaming Amazon for the stabbings. Anything but deal with the situation before our eyes. An imported terrorism problem, aided and abetted by our rogue governments. Just ask Sweden. They’re not making it up. Sweden is not a crisis actor.

Fair play to old school journalist David Clews of UNN who was one of the few to ask the right questions about Southport, without getting distracted by the phoney false flag deception. He asked why the Rudakubanas were allowed in the UK in the first place? Who invited them? Were they guilty of war crimes from the Rwandan genocide of 1994? That’s more like it, instead of pretending it’s all make-believe because that’s easier on the brain.

Dr Mike Yeadon weighs in

Why is all this important? The objective Truth is always important. When the Truth dies very bad things happen. We should all care about getting our facts right. Also just like those spurious transvestigtions, these phoney false flag investigations can also undermine the credibility of those espousing them. I’ve warned Dr Mike Yeadon to steer clear but he seems to be under the influence of this psy-op, like so many decent people. Under the comments section of a Miri AF and James Delingpole discussion on false flags and the Manchester Arena bombing, I added my tuppence worth to interrupt the programming.

I only spotted Dr Mike Yeadon’s response yesterday in the middle of a big Internet fight about ‘Michael J Sullivan’ calling a senior Irish politician (Mary Butler) a man with zero proof. As usual, I point these things out alone. No back up. No 12 part series to support my assertions written by a guy with a middle initial. That should inform people if they’re thinking straight. My thoughts are original and they’re unpopular. There’s no network around me saying the same things and endorsing my work. I don’t share my insights to win favour (clearly), only to appeal to people’s better nature, to resist the chorus call and stick to decent methods of investigation. I responded:

I find it so hard to comprehend that anybody with a conscience is cool with the way Richard D Hall and Genevieve Lewis mocked the parents of Saffie Roussos while accusing them of using a hoax bomb to conceal her death, with zero evidence. Dr Mike Yeadon is being lulled into a false sense of security with this one, coaxed no doubt by James Delingpole. It’s so obviously a trap.

Assume nothing

Yes there are false flags but we must never assume they’re all false flags. Assume nothing. The phoney false flag investigators use diabolical methods to convince their audience to dismiss these attacks as theatre. They’re merciless. It inevitably requires the audience to turn on the victims and mock them. That’s the Faustian pact. Down in the gutter laughing at rubber babies in Gaza with Fakenukes Phil and Gemma O’Doherty. No better than our enemies. Worse even.

It’s clear the mainstream media are covering migrant crime stories differently from the rest of the news agenda in an effort to downplay the problem. If they were doing their job properly they’d have connected all the child stabbings throughout Europe (and across the Western world) and would refer to them regularly. Instead we are told the child stabbings are one-off instances and that it’s not terror related. Jihad is rarely ever mentioned. We’re supposed to believe that the Pakistani grooming gangs are real but that’s where it stops. The rest of the imported crimes are made up just to bring in digital control, they expect us to believe.

They don’t need an excuse

Digital control is coming anyway. They’re not asking for our permission any more. They don’t need an excuse. Who allowed all these people in is more to the point? The deal with the EU was open borders within Europe. We were tricked. Now we’re being replaced and gaslit, on both sides, whether it’s our rogue government telling us the child stabber is an Irish citizen or the phoney false flag investigators telling us it’s just a bit of theatre and to move along.

It’s time to acknowledge we’re being misled, on purpose, by these specious investigations and to respond appropriately, as adults and demand better standards. If only there was a big production company set up just around the corner with make-up and hair, marketing, casting, directors and producers. That would be a relief. We wouldn’t have to deal with the full horror of real stabbed children. It would be so much easier if it was all fake.

No wonder so many choose to be deceived.

