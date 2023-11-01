Apparently Mayo GAA ‘star’ Aidan O’Shea has an important message for fellow parents this winter, according to a promoted article on Evoke.ie from October 24, 2023.

The ‘proud dad’ who works for puberty blocker makers AbbVie pharmaceuticals in Westport, shamelessly wore a jersey emblazoned with Flunited alongside four children for the advertisement, to encourage parents to give their little ones the flu vaccine this winter. Zero mention of the dangerous side-effects.

I wonder how much O’Shea was paid for the gig. Surely there are laws protecting children from this kind of blatant targeting from Big Pharma interests. The common cold has been hijacked by a multi-billion euro industry that preys on the public’s basic fears. They won’t leave us alone. The ‘vaccinators’ are even coming to the classroom to get the children this year. It’s relentless.

Over on LinkedIn we see O’Shea is the ‘Planning, Distribution and Exports Manager’ at AbbVie pharmaceuticals that make puberty blockers for vulnerable children targeted by the trans agenda. These drugs slow or stop the sexual development of children while they allegedly ‘transition’. They cause life-long harm. There is no transition. It’s not possible to change your gender. The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee’s husband, Paul Hickey, is also a senior executive at the firm which sponsors the GAA. It’s a big club.

O’Shea is also on the board of the ‘first ever UNICEF Ireland Next Gen board’ - so we can expect lots more publicity stunts involving vaccines packaged as charity. The situation is so out-of-control in Ireland that AbbVie pharmaceuticals sponsors GAA teams and no-one seems to notice or ask if it’s appropriate. Lest of all the GAA, who went along with the scandalous Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ campaign without question, ignoring the risk-benefit analysis and purposefully putting their players and fans in harm’s way for Big Pharma profit. How much did they pocket from the venture? What was the real cost? We’re still counting.

We have a problem in Ireland, a Big Pharma one. This unscrupulous industry has got a vice grip on our media, our medical industry, our sports clubs and our government, so it’s up to us to be extra vigilant and do our own research. The fat cats with the magic money machine are calling the shots. We get to decide if we consent or not. We still have a choice. For now.

In the middle of all this advertising for flu vaccines, there’s no discussion about the low efficacy rate of the nasal spray for children and the long list of side-effects associated with the spray, also referred to as FluMist or in Ireland the Fluenz Tetra made by the controversial pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

US site Immunizationinfo.com tells us:

FluMist is a nasal spray flu vaccine. It was discontinued in 2016-2017 flu season because it was only 3% effective in the previous three flu seasons. FluMist contains a live flu virus that can cause infections, asthma, fevers, and other serious side effects.

The site lists some of the side-effects to the vaccine:

Allergic reaction

Anaphylaxis

Asthma

Bell’s palsy

Brain damage

Breathing problems

Diarrhea

Eosinophilic meningitis

Encephalitis

Epistaxis

Facial paralysis

Gastrointestinal infection

Guillain-Barré syndrome

Heart inflammation

Hypersensitivity reactions

Hypoxia

Leigh syndrome symptoms worsen

Low oxygen in blood

Meningitis

Mitochondrial encephalomyopathy symptoms worsen

Nausea

Pericarditis

Rash

Reye’s Syndrome (aspirin side effect)

Respiratory distress

Respiratory tract infection

Vaccine-associated encephalitis

Vomiting

Wheezing requiring bronchodilator therapy

Aidan O’Shea isn’t the only high profile personality targeting children with questionable pharmaceuticals - Claire Byrne was positively giddy about the arrival of flu vaccine for children on her show in October 2020 while talking to former TD and pharmacist Kate O’Connell.

Byrne: Now we know that the children are getting it for free from ages two up, is it?

O’Connell: Yes two up. The children are free. So there’s a nasal vaccine out now for two to 12 years included. And it’s a very simple vaccine. It’s not an injection like the normal….

Byrne: This is just the best news for mammies and daddies…

O’Connell: Yeah and it’s point one of a mil into each nostril and I did about 10 of them during the week, they all went smoothly. I’ve done two of three of my own children so far and it’s all worked out. So I suppose in terms of doing children, they are a priority group because children tend to, I suppose, carry the virus around with them, the influenza virus, they tend to be reservoirs of disease.

Byrne: Ok

O’Connell: So it’s very important that they are vaccinated.

This is how it’s done. Claim children are ‘reservoirs of disease’ then push the product on unwitting parents who trust the television to provide sound healthcare advice, the kind of parents who fail to ask, ‘Who’s paying for the ad?’. Middle Ireland, in other words.

In April 2021, the Compliance Committee of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland rejected a complaint made by Co Leitrim man Sean Wynne over this item on the Claire Byrne Live show on RTÉ One, which also involved a drive-through flu vaccination. It’s worth listening to the interview with Sean Wynne on Ocean FM. It exposes the power of these Big Pharma companies in the face of flimsy legislation to protect the public from predatory practices and unethical TV presenters. Listen HERE.

An important extract from a previous Substack on this subject, worth reiterating, involves another potential side-effect linked to the nasal spray flu vaccine: Strep A. An NIH study from February 2014 reports:

Following infection with an influenza virus, infected or recently recovered individuals become transiently susceptible to excess bacterial infections, particularly Streptococcus pneumoniae and Staphylococcus aureus…

It’s vital that we discuss potential adverse reactions to these Big Pharma products pushed on us from all quarters, including doctors who we have been conditioned to trust above our better instincts. All that is changing. There’s no hiding the mounting excess death rate since the roll-out of the so-called Covid-19 vaccine trial in 2021. It’s become plain for all to see. We’ve been conned. Only the most naive and gullible could continue to play along with the insanity.

So here’s an important message for Aidan O’Shea and his ilk: We’ve had enough. We don’t care if you’re a sporting hero or a high profile personality. Leave the kids alone. We’re not taking this anymore. Now back off.

You can support independent journalism HERE. Thank you.