Seán: It’s no coincidence they deliberately killed people…70% of the so-called Covid deaths were in care homes…what have these people done my God.

CC: Very true. They have committed intentional murder Seán, and are deluding themselves into thinking it is “patient centred end of life care”. No matter how they frame it in their heads. It is intentional murder. They have shown no moral conscience in being able to do this. All hidden behind a DNR document which lets them off the hook.

A valuable exchange on Telegram as we look back on 2020, the year of the supposed pandemic. Something sinister happened in Irish nursing homes and in nursing homes all over the world to launch Covid-19 into the public consciousness and set the fear train in motion. It was a co-ordinated, global attack on the vulnerable and elderly involving the use of midazolam, remdesivir, morphine, starvation, dehydration and systematic neglect. Family members were cut off from visiting their loved ones and Do Not Resuscitate signs were placed over beds. Coffins closed. No autopsies. We were supposed to believe Covid got them. Many did, as the world’s captured media followed their script and led people to believe we were in the grip of deadly virus, that seemed to just attack older people, who coincidentally had been put on an end-of-life cocktail of drugs. The compromised media never mentioned that bit. Those who brought up the ‘care package’ were dismissed as conspiracy theorists.

In May 2020, RTÉ’s Primetime reported:

900 nursing home residents have died due to Covid-19 in Ireland. They make up more than half of all deaths attributed to the disease here.

How did RTÉ establish these 900 nursing home residents died ‘due to Covid-19’? The PCR tests were, at best, unreliable and in many cases, weren’t used at all. Leo Varadkar made no secret of Ireland’s unusual counting system in July 2020 ….

“Countries count differently. One thing we always did in Ireland, was to count cases in care homes from day one, other countries didn’t do that. We counted suspected cases, even when there wasn’t a laboratory test confirming that the patient had Covid. Other countries didn’t do that. And we didn’t discount people who had underlying conditions like other countries did. So if somebody had stage four cancer, was in a nursing home and was suspected of having Covid, but didn’t test positive for it, we counted that.”

On July 06, 2020, RTÉ reported that the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) had revised Covid-19 excess death figures using RIP.ie data from March to June and found they were ‘substantially less than officially reported’. HIQA put the number at 1,200 extra deaths, not the reported 1,709. How many of those 1,200 deaths came from nursing homes? Was there a financial incentive for care homes to place Covid-19 on the death certificate of these residents as we saw in the United States?

According to the Central Statistic Office, 1,928 people in total died as a result of ‘Covid-19’ in 2020, 79% were over the age of 75.

On April 20, 2020 The Irish Independent reported:

A prominent Dublin doctor has resigned from a medical board over the Government's handling of the coronavirus crisis in nursing homes. Nursing homes are now the frontline of the battle against the virus. Almost two-thirds of the deaths from the virus are residents of long-stay centres. Dr Marcus de Brun has described the management of the crisis as "the biggest political blunder in the history of the Irish State".

A year later in August 2021, during an Iconoclast Roundtable broadcast, Dr de Brun confirmed the used of midazolam in Irish nursing homes.

“ All we were given, or instructed to give patients, was end-of-life care, midazolam, sedate them and let them die. Encouraged in paper, in black and white, encouraged, doctors were, to get family members in to sign Do Not Resuscitate orders. You know, all of this was disgusting”.

On September 21, 2023, the Irish Examiner reported that families of nursing home residents who died during the “Covid-19 pandemic feel cautiously optimistic after finally being heard" as it emerged that up to 30 facilities could be facing criminal charges into their care.

A Garda probe of the care received by a resident in a Cork nursing home is a "test case" for families, the Care Champions advocacy group said.

Will this ‘test case’ include the use of midazolam? Or will the narrative that a ‘deadly virus ripped through Irish nursing homes’ be repeated as fact?

On September 21, 2023, The Irish Times reported:

Up to 30 care homes could face criminal investigation depending on results of a Garda inquiry into the death of a woman during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. Gardaí are examining the care received by the woman in a Co Cork home in a period leading up to her death which occurred during one of the worst periods of the pandemic.

The real question, avoided on purpose, by our bought and paid-for media is this:

Was the first wave of the so-called pandemic down to a mystery virus known as Covid-19 or was it due to a cocktail of end-of-life drugs including midazolam?

If it was Covid-19, how can we tell for sure? Where’s the proof? If it was the end-of-life drugs administered throughout the world as part of the global co-ordinated campaign including the use of ventilators, the ‘pandemic’ becomes something else entirely. Genocide.

Please join me on Rumble for further video analysis of Ireland’s excess deaths by clicking HERE.

Your support is greatly appreciated at this crucial time for humanity. If you can, buy the author a coffee HERE. Thank you.