'No evidence of any kind it's causing blood clots' - Professor Luke O'Neill on the AstraZeneca jab, March 15, 2021

“I’m disappointed Pat, disappointed. They are not trusting the science. Seventeen million people have had this vaccine, no evidence of any kind it’s causing blood clots,” Professor Luke O’Neill’s response to broadcaster Pat Kenny when asked for his reaction to the temporary halting of the AstraZeneca ‘administration’ on March 15, 2021.

It’s worth revisiting this public exchange in light of the body of evidence that has since emerged and indeed that was available at the time, surrounding the potential side-effects to the AstraZeneca jabs. The staged conversation reveals the not-so-secret deal between the media and Big Pharma to push the Covid-19 injections at all costs. There’s an urgency to dismiss the blood clotting concerns coming from Norway and across Europe and to get as many arms injected as possible. Professor O’Neill seems particularly disappointed that 30,000 Irish people will ‘miss out’ on their shot due to the pause.

Now our English neighbours are, for some reason, seriously looking at the effects of the ‘vaccine’ with The Daily Telegraph splashing its front cover on November 8, 2023 with the headline: AZ to be sued over ‘defective’ vaccine.

This is a big deal coming from the mainstream media which, just like Pat Kenny, played along during the roll-out of the dangerous trial ‘vaccines’ and ignored the long list of potential side-effects and the risk/benefit analysis. British MP Andrew Bridgen tweeted his relief to witness such front-page news, even if the headline was two years too late. Anyone else noticing this two year lag? It’s certainly like some of us are on a different timeline.

The Irish media are still covering anything BUT vaccine damage stories or our excess death rate since the roll-out of the trial injections, which has seen consistent double digit numbers each month as per Eurostat figures. The Irish public has been kept ignorant by a complicit media but a softening of censorship at X (formerly Twitter) is slowly getting the word out to a reluctant audience. It’s news most would prefer to ignore.

The temporary halting of the AstraZeneca roll-out only lasted a wet week in Ireland before it was back on course on March 20, 2021, with little talk of those blood clotting concerns. Let’s take a look at the timeline from March 2021 to August 2021 when AstraZeneca was finally phased out along with Janssen in favour of mRNA injections, which have their own long list of side-effects.

It is remarkable that Professor Luke O’Neill said on national radio in March 2021 that there was ‘no evidence of any kind it’s causing blood clots’ despite the AstraZeneca case studies coming from Norway. It’s even more remarkable that a seasoned journalist like Pat Kenny failed to interject and allowed O’Neill to continue to promote the jabs to the nation. A nation who were conditioned to see Professor Luke O’Neill as The Science. A bit like Anthony Fauci in the USA. Don’t question The Science or you might look silly in front of your peers.

Not even a month later, on April 6, 2021, RTÉ News reported 16 cases of blood clots following the AZ vaccine by the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

And they still went on to target Ireland’s young with the help of influencer Vogue Williams who felt ‘graaand’ after her ‘vaxy waxy’ in May 2021. By the end of June, 2021, all restrictions on the AstraZeneca jab had been dropped and the Irish government was unashamedly going after the over 18s.

It should be obvious to anyone with a functioning brain that this kind of social media advertising must be banned. But most people don’t seem to notice, which will tell you a lot about their brains and the kind of influencers they chose to follow. That includes Professor Luke O’Neill who continues to clog up the airwaves with his special brand of ‘The $cience’. People continue to tune in. Pat Kenny plays along. And on it goes, where it’s leading, nobody knows.

