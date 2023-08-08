In this pseudo reality in which we find ourselves, the so-called vaccines are still safe and effective, despite the mounting excess deaths. We don’t talk about the rising body count in this eerie Twilight Zone of impenetrable mask wearers. We don’t make any connection between the medical trial we were coerced into taking part in, and sudden deaths, blood clots, heart attacks, turbo cancers or neurological problems. Out loud, at least. We say things like, ‘Sure we’re all going to die’ or ‘Sure, people have always dropped dead unexpectedly. It’s just the way it is’.

In this pseudo reality, we pretend chemtrails are just condensation from planes. It’s easier that way. In fact, we don’t look up. We don’t even see them. They don’t exist. Climate Change is the greatest threat to our existence now that Covid is past. The experts say so. We believe the experts. Trust the science. We still say that, even if it rings hollow. We still repeat the silly slogan because we’ve been programmed to defend our fake reality with empty words. The media backs us up anyway, so that’s reassuring. The same journalists who told us we had to get injected with a mysterious concoction to save granny, are now telling us the earth is boiling. We believe them. Or at least, we pretend to believe them. It’s all for show. It’s not worth disagreeing publicly.

In this pseudo reality, we overlook Tubridy’s secret payments scandal and make excuses. ‘Sure he’s a lovely fella. It wasn’t his fault’. We also kept the mask firmly in place when little Saoirse was used to promote the Pfizer vaccine on the Late Late Toy Show at the start of the pandemic. We say pandemic without any irony. Tubridy said it was satirical. That’s good enough for us. What does it matter anyway?

In this pseudo reality, those military aged men being positioned all over the country, are fleeing war and deserve to be put top of the queue on our social welfare system. We never ask, ‘Where are the women and children?’. We don’t go there. We don’t want to be called ‘far right’. We don’t like being called names. We prefer to stay in our fake world where certain topics are best avoided. Maybe the problem will go away if we keep saying nothing. What can we do about it anyway? We hum when we hear about the latest murder or rape on the news. Thankfully the reports avoid the origins of the perpetrator. That helps. There are new laws coming too, that will protect our mysterious guests. They’re more important than us, so we tell ourselves. That’s why they don’t need documents to enter the country. That’s ok. Anyway it’s racist to ask people where they’re from nowadays. Just like we never mention the vaccine anymore when we hear about a sudden death. Some things are best left unsaid.

In this pseudo reality, the trans agenda is about human rights. Those poor children trapped in the wrong bodies. Puberty blockers are just helping them fix the affliction. Of course a child can decide these things. Cutting off and sticking on body parts is perfectly fine now. We never discuss that autistic children are targetted with this butchery or that they kill themselves at a frightening rate once they realise they can never change their gender and have destroyed their bodies. We wave the child mutilation flag to show how inclusive we are. Plus, there are corporate brownie points to score if we play along. For some of us at the top, it’s part of our religion, but if we told you about it, we’d have to kill you. Ha ha.

In this pseudo reality, Ireland is Ukrainian now. That’s ok. Zelenskyy is a war hero. We don’t want to see those videos of him in latex and platform heels or playing the piano with his pants around his ankles. They’re just conspiracy theories. Don’t show us. We don’t want to know. We’re happy to lap up whatever RTÉ broadcasts and leave it at that. If it was important, it would be on the news. We don’t mind that we had to get the rushed to market, liability-free vaccine but our Ukrainian brothers and sisters didn’t have to show their vaccine status to enter the country. That’s fine. They’re fleeing war. Put yourselves in their position. They’d do the same for us. It doesn’t matter if there’s no cap on numbers. Ireland is a charitable nation. We’ll make the space. We’ll build more modular homes. It doesn’t matter that our new residents get preferential treatment to us. We’re happy to ignore Ireland’s homeless and wear t-shirts that say, ‘Refugees Welcome Here’. We put these photos of ourselves on social media to show we’re not racist. We know there’s serious money exchanging hands and something untoward is going on, but we pretend it’s not a plantation. We pretend our culture isn’t being purposefully diluted and weakened. Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here. We don’t mean it, but it sounds good. Plus there’s extra corporate brownie points to be earned. Might get that promotion after all.

In this pseudo reality, it’s progressive to teach children about anal sex and fisting and blowies, as we like to call them. They’ll only find it on the internet unless we intervene with our State sanctioned sex education. Those people protesting at libraries are pearl clutching, far right wing fascists. We know they’re just concerned Mums and Dads but we like to use labels to shut down debate. We’ll do whatever it takes to teach little ones about the rainbow way. Drag Queen Story Hour is just a hoot. We see nothing inappropriate about a global campaign, sponsored by sinister corporate interests, where men dressed as prostitutes read stories to innocent children. Stop being so prudish. It’s just a little fun. Relax. Ok, we know it’s strange but there’s a grant if we play along. So play along we shall. Can’t say no to free money. Sure wouldn’t you do the same yourself?

In this pseudo reality, we act like everything is fine. We don’t do negative thoughts. We trust the government to make the best decisions for us. The magic money machine keeps pumping out the dosh. What’s there to complain about? We ignore the obvious World Economic Forum connections with political leaders and certain authors and journalists. We claim Elon’s brain chip is to help people with disabilities, while keeping our true concerns to ourselves. Bill Gates is just a philanthropist trying to find the best solutions to save humanity. That’s what is says on the press release so best not argue. Professor Luke O’Neill talking about using moon dust to stop the world overheating, is science. Did we say, we trust the science? Claire Byrne broadcasting from a shed because she had ‘cold like symptoms’, is perfectly normal. We lap it all up, no questions asked. We love QR codes, never carry cash and are up to date on our boosters. Neat and tidy. That’s how we want to keep it, so enough of your crazy conspiracy theories. We know something’s off but we’re pretending not to notice and we don’t want to discuss it any further. Now if you don’t mind, leave us to our pseudo reality and stop annoying us with your excess mortality figures and crime stats and trans suicide rates. The mask might slip and then where would we be?

