It’s strange. This pretence that there’s nothing to worry about. Sure didn’t we emigrate ourselves by the million? Refugees welcome here. You’re a racist, far-right wing fascist, white supremacist, if you point out the grave danger we’ve been placed in, against our will, on purpose, by our governments. We’re a global family now. Everyone hold hands. Be Kind. Or else. Diversity is our strength. Got it?

There’s no end to the cloying, virtue signalling ‘celebrities’ to push through the message. It’s everywhere. In GAA campaigns, our Eurovision song entry, advertising, schools, corporate messaging, books, magazines, films, TV shows. We want nothing to do with a backward looking idea of sovereignty. Anyone can be Irish now. It’s no big deal. Better not ask them where they’re really from. That’s racist. Fall in line or lose your sponsorship, your job, your standing in society. There’s a new regime in town and you better keep your opinions to yourself. There are incoming laws for that kind of thing. You might end up in the clanger. Best zip it. Don’t waste your breath. Nobody wants to hear what you’ve got to say anyway. There are experts who know better. Just follow the lead of the influencers and say cheese.

TV personality Maia Dunphy shows us she is not a racist by wearing a ‘refugees WELCOME’ t-shirt

In attendance at the announcement of the GAA's first National Inclusive Fitness Day at Croke Park in Dublin last September were, from left, MEP Maria Walsh, GAA Ambassador and Westmeath footballer Boidu Sayeh, GAA Community and Health Manager Colin Regan, GAA Ambassador and Leitrim hurler Zak Moradi, and Anne Rabbitte T.D., Minister of State, Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration with responsibility for Disability.

We’re supposed to ignore the horror show that is playing out before our eyes, all across Europe. Everywhere you look - the auguries are warning us. Our governments have invited trouble on our doorstep. Beheadings in Sligo. Move along. A child’s mutilated body in a suitcase in Paris. Sure it happens. Another rape and murder in Greece. Why was she walking alone? Don’t put yourselves in danger now ladies. You can’t walk around on your own anymore. It’s just the way. Our global family has new rules. We must accept different cultures. They’re more important than ours. In fact, our culture is null and void. There’s a new flag of diversity and inclusiveness in town and it ain’t the tricolour. That’s being dragged through the dirt, apparently, by those nasty, far-right extremists who want to protect our borders, our territory and our families.

Pink News reports : Ireland will aim to offer more help to LGBTQ+ refugees and asylum seekers and advocate for certain legislative reforms in Ireland

Just this morning I viewed on Telegram an attempted child abduction in Bordeaux, France. It chilled my bones. Where is it on the news? I can only find it on Twitter through a Google search.

Yesterday it was an online video of a foreign woman on the streets on Bandon, Co Cork, in broad daylight, charging after an Irish girl with an axe and hurl. ‘Hey she’s chasing me with an axe,’ the girl is heard crying out in the jumbled video before the suspect is packed into a Garda van. I search for the story on RTÉ News online to find out more. No sign. I try different words in the search engine. A website called Corkbeo.ie reports from June 19, 2023, ‘Two arrested and axe, rake, and hurl seized as gardai called to Bandon’. There’s no mention of ethnicity in the report. Just two families feuding apparently. Two male juveniles were arrested. What about the woman with the axe and hurl who’d been chasing the girl in the video? Wasn’t she arrested for attempted murder or an attempt to inflict serious bodily harm? Is this the new normal? Not newsworthy enough to make it onto the national media? Move along now. Nothing to see here.

Instead on the RTÉ website, we get this:

Another 4,000 conferred with Irish citizenry in Killarney, Co Kerry. Pete ‘the vet’ Wedderburn is in there too, so you better not complain. How many of the undocumented new arrivals will soon receive Irish citizenry? They’ve already been rushed to the top of the queue at the social welfare office. I witnessed it for myself at Magowna House Hotel in Co Clare where locals blockaded the roads in and out of the facility in protest of the unexpected arrival of an all-male contingent into their peaceful village life. They weren’t informed. They were concerned. I spoke with Sultan from Afghanistan. He had arrived by boat, via Iran, Turkey, France and the UK, with no papers. He was taken by bus later with the other male ‘refugees’, some from South Africa and Algeria, to be registered on the social welfare system. Sultan hoped to bring his wife and children to Ireland one day to start a new life. Sultan seemed like a nice man. I wish him well but that’s not the point. I tried to convey this to the young men I spoke with, to explain why the locals were dismayed. They understood but they had been invited, by our government.

Sultan Muhammed Nasiri from Afghanistan and Aisling O’Loughlin outside Magowna House Hotel in Co Clare, where locals blockaded the roads in protest at the unexpected, all-male arrivals.

Strange how the national media, who also spoke with Sultan, failed to mention he had arrived undocumented, even though he told us. Why did they leave that bit out?

How long before our new guests are policing us on our own land? The latest recruitment drive for the Gardaí gives us a hint on the European Union website:

Swedish MEP Charlies Weimers has warned the Irish government, its open-door, uncapped, unvetted immigration policy is destined to failure. Of course it is. The government know what they’re doing. They understand reckless endangerment. They’re not as stupid as they look. View Tweet HERE.

Journalist Peter Imanuelsen has been one of the few to spell it out.

‘Sweden has one of the highest number of rapes in the entire world. There has been over 52,000 rapes the last six years. Yet Swedish women who carry pepper spray for protection are now getting CONVICTED of weapons crime’.

The Irish government has purposefully put Irish lives in danger with its reckless immigration policy. We’re a soft touch. A safe zone for criminals. No background checks, no documents necessary. All welcome. Even for the percentage, however small, of criminals. It’s not fair on the real refugees. It’s not fair on the genuine, new Irish citizens. It’s not fair on the Irish who’s charitable nature has been manipulated against them.

Look at the case of Peter Dube, a Zimbabwean wanted for triple murder who applied for asylum in Ireland. The Irish Times reports on June 16, 2023 that he was picked by the gardai for ‘offences, allegedly committed since he has been in Ireland’. This is what happens when our borders are unsecured, as well our government knows.

What about the story of Musa Dogan? Why did the mainstream media ignore this story of international significance and instead turn their ire on inner city locals of Dublin’s Sandwith Street, labelling them far-right? Bit odd don’t you think? In 1996, Dogan received the death penalty in Turkey for terrorism offences, after attempting to install a communist regime. It was later reduced to 20 years in prison. He escaped, while on a hospital visit, and fled to Sweden. Dogan is also wanted for bank robbery, assaulting a guard and trapping a taxi driver in the boot of his car. Here he is swinging a metal bar at concerned residents in Dublin, including women and children before being surrounded by local men and disarmed. Why didn’t this story make the news? Google Musa Dogan and RTÉ or Musa Dogan and The Irish Times and ask yourself, why did it not make the news?

Convicted terrorist and prison escapee Musa Dogan turns violent against concerned residents of Sandwith Street in Dublin

Hermann Kelly of the Irish Freedom Party, labelled far right by the media, asked the question on Twitter that journalists failed to put before the nation. Watch HERE.

No answers to questions of serious public concern. The media instead painted the locals in the worst possible light. We don’t know who exactly set the empty tents ablaze? Infiltrators abound. A man has been arrested. The unwelcome guests had moved on by that stage anyway. They had posed a threat to the residents. Why wasn’t this discussed fairly in the Sunday World and subsequent news reports?

It’s plain to see, we’re under attack from our governments backed up by a bought and paid for media. Who have they let in under the guise of humanitarian aid? The new ‘anti-hate’ speech laws will protect the criminals and criminalise the innocent. The writing is on the wall. We’re being diluted, divided and replaced. This Irish Times headline from March 19, 2005.

As long as we clap along to our own demise, cheer on our traitors and make hollow excuses for every murder, rape and assault on our people, we are complicit in our own undoing. So what are we going to do about it? Identify the culprits and withdraw support. Boycott. Get vocal, get active. Resistance is anything but futile. Vote in new, independent representatives. Stay sober. Defend the fort. Organise. Say it loud, say it clear: Reckless endangerment not welcome here.

Thank you for your continued support at this critical time for free speech and fair debate. If you wish, you can buy the author a coffee HERE.