This rogues’ gallery has nothing to say about the excess deaths since the rollout of the injections they coerced the Irish into taking, under false pretences. It’s clear there was no pandemic, just lies heaped upon more lies, while the greedy got richer.

We know they’re guilty because they’re ignoring the excess deaths. They’re acting like all these died suddenlys and unexpectedlys are somehow normal. It’s on with the show.

Former TV presenter and journalist Joe O’Shea had the audacity to tell his Irish Daily Star readers to ‘Treat anti-vaxxers like a bad virus’ on Monday, July 14, 2025 as part of a Big Pharma push to get children injected against measles, a one-time childhood rite of passage.

NO LESSONS LEARNED

Joe O’Shea has learned nothing since appearing on Claire Byrne Live on October 18, 2021 demanding tougher measures on those who rightfully declined the unnecessary and dangerous medical trial for the rebranded flu.

On July 5, 2025, as editor of Cork Beo, he wrote about the latest Covid-19 variant. Yes, they’re still trying that on.

This version of the virus, which health officials have dubbed 'Stratus', is being closely monitored by Ireland's Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) due to its growing presence in recent weeks.

This shows us they’re doubling down in the face of indisputable evidence. The Evil Ones are betting on people being too stupid and brainwashed to check the evidence for themselves. It worked the first time but will it work this time? Are people still under mind control? It’s all to play for.

We’ve got the receipts. They’ve been checked and double checked. The nursing home spike in deaths in April 2020 directly relates to the end-of-life drugs the elderly were put on, not a mystery virus. A highly contagious airborne ‘virus’ doesn’t work in this fashion, anyway. Any fool can see that. It doesn’t take brains. You don’t have to be a doctor. No need to be an expert. You don’t need a PhD. All you have to do is open your eyes and take a look. Barely any effort involved.

BREAKTHROUGH

Those who wish to do us harm by forcing toxic injections our way under the guise of healthcare hit a speed bump this week in the form of Independent TD Mattie McGrath. He spoke to a near empty Dáil chamber about those end-of-life protocols used during the so-called First Wave of Covid (April 2020) in Irish nursing homes. The guilty politicians had fled the scene. The Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill had made her excuses and couldn’t be there. They know what they’ve done. That’s why they didn’t show up. Still, it went down on the record and that is vital.

The jig is up.

The whistleblower Mattie McGrath TD refers to has information about the increase of Midazolam prescriptions for Irish nursing homes around April 2020 based on a Freedom of Information request, previously covered on this Substack. This is the smoking gun.

PUBLIC IMAGE REHABILITATION

One of the worst offenders from our Rogues’ Gallery is RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne who gets paid €280,000 (down from €350,000) for a radio show on RTÉ Radio One where she pumps out government press releases as news and current affairs, always sidestepping inconvenient questions while steering the conversation around to the party line. She’s a good girl. A company girl. Those pesky ‘anti-vaxxers’ have dented her public image though, so there’s a campaign to get her back in favour, doing ‘I’m just like you’ podcasts to endear her into the hearts of those with short attention spans. At least that’s the bet.

The fact there’s such an effort to restore her credibility with the Irish gives us a glimmer of hope. It shows us that there’s not too many willing to go as far as Byrne with their instructions. They need her again, for the next bit. She’s already been salivating about the ‘next pandemic’ with Professor Luke O’Neill, who takes centre position on our Rogues’ Gallery with the ‘deadly thing’ as he described Covid-19. They want to test our pee and poo to find the next scary virus. No need for PCR testing, cutting straight to the sewer. I wish I was kidding. Also been covered previously on this Substack.

Once again we must interrupt the programming in an effort to remind people of what that sweet girl-next-door (if you live in a big mansion) has done and will do again, if allowed. I do my best on X (formerly Twitter) while it’s still possible. Who knows when the rug might be pulled again and our dissenting voices silenced, like before?

SIGNS OF DESPERATION

Another sign of desperation is the attempted return of Ryan Tubridy to Ireland from exile in the UK where he’s been since the secret payments scandal. The puppet masters clearly need him, along with Claire Byrne, to convince the Irish about the next part of their dastardly plan. They’re forcing him on us. You walk into Easons bookshop and there’s his smarmy mug offering his book recommendation. He’s got a newspaper column. He’s all over the papers. Poor Ryan. How was he to know? Some former colleagues have been dredged up from the RTÉ canteen to say he’s been treated unfairly. The Media Minister Patrick O’Donovan says he should pay back the €150,000 ‘so we can move on’. Not so fast. He can acknowledge the excess deaths since the injections and the fact there was no pandemic, no scary virus, no reason to lock people in their homes, no need for emergency legislation to arrest people for leaving their houses, no reason to put the elderly on end-of-life drugs in April 2020. This man has no place in the future of Ireland. He is a stain. An embarrassment. He was a reflection of his audience who lapped up his lies and clapped along in their masks. They must choose a better reflection for themselves.

If Tubridy can’t figure out the excess death problem Ireland is experiencing since the injections he foisted on his audience, he’s proving himself complicit. It won’t do.

CONCLUSION

They've come for us with toxic injections with the aim of causing harm. Each of us has to decide how we wish to respond. Do something or do nothing. It's a choice. Ignorance is no longer an excuse. The excess deaths prove the injections kill.

The conspirators are banking on the easily manipulated falling into line again. They’re banking on them becoming used to young people dying without any explanation. They’re banking on them thinking cancer rates have always been this high, it’s just a thing. They’re banking on stupidity.

Once again it comes down to us to intervene, to trip up the momentum, to put a stick in the spokes of the machine. We’re battle hardy and wiser than ever.

On we go. We don’t stop until the job is done.

Our lives depend on it. Future generations are relying on us to be brave.

