(Sir Walter Scott, 1808, quote found on the NIH website funnily enough)

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, 1984 - 2022, and the Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, 2021 - 2022.

Let’s have our own public inquiry, shall we? One that cuts straight to the chase.

What kind of idiot population would allow the perpetrators of the greatest hoax of all time to investigate themselves, to see how they can do better for the next ‘pandemic’?

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, you deserve everything you get, or something like that.

Let’s review lessons learned from our side, the public, so we are not so easily manipulated by sinister interests for the next prefabricated crisis.

LESSON #1

What do we say the next time Mr Depopulation, aka Bill Gates, offers us a free ‘vaccine’ for a mysterious virus with a 99.97% survival rate, at the same time the flu inexplicably disappeared? What do we say? Come on. Let’s try this altogether to make it easy. We say NO. It’s not that hard. Try it again. NO. And again. NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO. That’s it. All together now. NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO. Beautiful. Now you have it. Keep going. NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO. And we’re away.

Homework: Practice saying NO in front of the mirror 20 times in the morning and 20 times again before bed. It’s hard at first but don’t worry, with a bit of practice, you’ll have it in no time.

LESSON #2

Censorship means they’re hiding the Truth. Lies can’t stand questions. Hence all the commotion over ‘misinformation’ that turned out to be very important public health information that could have saved lives if allowed in the public domain. Look, I know it felt nice to belong to a big herd all repeating silly slogans like ‘I trust the science’ and wearing filthy masks that don’t work, but next time, do your own research. Outsourcing your God-given intelligence to corrupted ‘experts’ who bamboozled you with jargon and fake science was, in hindsight, utterly stupid. Dangerously thick. It cost innocent lives and endangered all of our freedoms.

Homework; Discuss with your nearest Conspiracy Theorist how to begin researching beyond those Big Pharma funded ‘fact-checkers’ and Google searches.

LESSON #3

Don’t stick toxic carcinogenic substances up your nose in the search for something the swab can’t find. It’s daft. Also never allow anyone else to twirl ethylene oxide so close to your blood brain barrier. No wonder so many people lost their sense of smell. The Covid-19 PCR test was a fraud, could never detect the mystery virus and made a lot of corrupt stakeholders very rich.

Homework: If you feel a cold coming on, make a warm lemon and honey drink and tuck yourself up in bed with a hot water bottle. You’ll know you’re sick because of your snotty nose and fatigue. You don’t need a dodgy test to tell you. Asymptomatic testing only works on the gullible and the insane. If you have no symptoms, you’re not sick. Carry on as normal.

LESSON #4

The media pushed the dangerous trial gene therapy on the public because it was paid lots of money to do so. I know it can be confusing because you trusted those TV and radio personalities, ‘experts’, celebrities, influencers and columnists but they know which side their bread is buttered. They were pleasing the client, not the public. That’s how it works. It’s a business model, based on profit, like any other.

Homework: Stop supporting media that told you to ‘get the jab’. That was unethical and immoral. They tricked you into participating in a dangerous gene therapy trial that is killing people, for a mystery ‘virus’ with a 99.97% survival rate. It was a con job.

LESSON #5

Never allow medical apartheid to happen again. Anyone who asked their fellow brothers and sisters for a QR code or proof of ‘vaccination’ to enter hospitals, restaurants, pubs or public buildings is guilty of gross stupidity and is a traitor to the free people of Ireland and beyond. It was wrong and bad. All those who went along with the madness should hang their heads in shame. I know it made you feel superior for a while but it also exposed a darkness that we shall never forget.

Homework: If the rule makes no sense, practice snapping it over your knee, metaphorically speaking. Stop doing as you're told by corrupt politicians and interested groups. It’s embarrassing and lets us all down.

LESSONS # 6

Doctor’s orders are not the final word. The medical industry is corrupt and takes its cue from untrustworthy bodies such as the World Health Organisation, the CDC and the NIH. The system recommended death protocols including Remdesivir and Midazolam and the use of ventilators to ‘help’ so-called Covid-19 patients. This only helped to kill them ‘with Covid’ as stamped on their death certs. The Covid jabs are neither safe nor effective yet doctors continue to give them to pregnant women and children among others. All trust has been broken. Remember former Nphet member Professor Martin Cormican was in favour of forced ‘vaccination’, in other words removing all rights to bodily autonomy and making people take part in a dangerous medical trial against their will in contravention of the Nuremberg Code.

Homework: Practice questioning your doctor’s advice. Present your own research and do not be swayed when told your teeny tiny brain couldn’t possibly understand. You are smarter than you know.

LESSON #7

Politicians lie. You already know this so please stop putting so much faith in their warbling misdirection. The political class has been infiltrated by the World Economic Forum and its insane policies. These guys love a good ‘pandemic’ as a means to tighten the control grid on our rights and freedoms. Climate change is up next. Don’t be fooled again.

Homework: Read Klaus Schwab’s The Great Reset to understand better their plans for humanity. Yes transhumanism is right up there. Not a conspiracy theory. There’s a reason they called it a ‘vaccine’ instead of a mRNA nano-technology injection.

CONCLUSION

Let’s learn from this most idiotic chapter in our history. We’ve been played hard and we’re paying the price for not trusting our instincts and for turning our backs on free and fair debate. We have allowed ourselves to be deceived. We have allowed fear to dictate the course. We have let our ancestors down. We have let future generations down. We have let our kids down. We have let ourselves down.

The good news. There’s always room for redemption. We can take these hard lessons on the chin, give our heads a wobble and never allow ourselves to be duped and manipulated like this ever again.

Life is such a great teacher that when you don’t learn the lesson, it will repeat it, harder, so you know for sure the error of your ways. Let’s bank these ones and move on, together, no more anti-vaxxer nonsense. We’re better than that.

