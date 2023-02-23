Director-General of RTÉ Dee Forbes on CNN founder Ted Turner:

Forbes spent 14 years at Turner Broadcasting before moving on to the Discovery Networks and then RTÉ where she has overseen the massive ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ campaign and shift to climate change issues.

Dee Forbes, RTÉ Director-General since April 2016, the first external appointment in almost 50 years.

Media mogul Ted Turner has been open about his views on depopulation. Speaking to broadcaster Charlie Rose on the 1st of April, 2008, he said:

“We’ve got to stablise the population…we’re too many people. That’s why we have global warming. We have global warming because too many people are using too much stuff”.

CNN founder Ted Turner on the Charlie Rose show, 1 April 2008

In a later interview on the 21 April 2010, at Stanford Graduate School of Business, Turner made his agenda crystal clear again. This time he was introduced as the chairman of the United Nations Foundation:

“There’s a lot of people thinking about it and working on it. I am. We can’t really afford to lose this one. It’s not just climate change. Climate change is a symptom of overpopulation and too many people using too much stuff. What we have to do is stabilise the population and quickly because we can’t handle nine billion people. We’re 6.7 billion. When I was born in 1938 there were only two billion people in the world. In the lifetime of one person, in those 70 years, we’ve increased the number of people we’ve got on the planet by three and a half times. That’s gigantic, nothing like that has ever happened before. If we had got that many elephants for Christ’s sake, we would all be elephant dung”.

He goes on to say:

“Paul Ehrlich, I don’t know if he’s around, but I read The Population Bomb 30 years ago… and he thought that the world population ought to be between two and two and half billion people”.

Let’s take a look at this book reference for a moment. The Population Bomb was published in 1968 by Stanford University Professor emeritus Paul R Ehrlich. It forecast worldwide famine due to overpopulation and has since been criticized for its failed predictions and alarmist tone.

Here’s a flavour of the book:

“The battle to feed all of humanity is over. In the 1970s hundreds of millions of people will starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked upon now. At this late date nothing can prevent a substantial increase in the world death rate...[8]

Another excerpt:

"What needs to be done? We must rapidly bring the world population under control, reducing the growth rate to zero or making it negative”.

In the book, Ehrlich floats the idea of adding "temporary sterilants" to the water supply or staple foods. The idea is later rejected as impractical due to "criminal inadequacy of biomedical research in this area”.

Anyway, we get the picture. The book is obviously an unreliable source and yet, there’s Ted Turner, decades after it had been debunked, pushing it openly to further his depopulation agenda.

A Wall Street Journal article published on May 26 2009 ran the headline:

Billionaires Try to Shrink World’s Population,

“The New York meeting of billionaires Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, David Rockefeller, Eli Broad, George Soros, Ted Turner, Oprah, Michael Bloomberg and others was described by the Chronicle of Philanthropy as an informal gathering aimed at encouraging philanthropy,” the report read.

It followed an article in The Times of London on 24 May 2009, entitled Billionaires Club in Bid to Curb World Population. This piece included David Rockefeller Jr in attendance and said, “taking their cue from Gates they agreed that overpopulation was a priority”. The report reads:

They gathered at the home of Sir Paul Nurse, a British Nobel prize biochemist and president of the private Rockefeller University, in Manhattan on May 5. The informal afternoon session was so discreet that some of the billionaires’ aides were told they were at “security briefings”.

Cut to today, the latest Eurostat figures show excess mortality in Europe is up 19% in December 2022, up 25.4% in Ireland, 37.3% in Germany, 43% in Iceland. This is massive news but strangely is not being discussed as a top priority on public broadcasting channels like RTÉ. Why is this?

Instead we are seeing a deliberate campaign against Ireland’s so-called ‘far right’, otherwise known as concerned community members, and a clampdown on ‘disinformation’ with the creation of a government Working Group.

Climate Change, as they call it now, instead of global warming, is inserted into news items when and where possible.

In its 2021 annual report, RTÉ revealed it had a revenue of €344.4 million, €13 million more than in 2020 despite a slight decrease in TV licence fees. The Journal.ie reported:

The state broadcaster received €500,000 less in licence fees than 2020′s €196.6 million but this was more than made up for by commercial revenue increasing by €13.8 million to €148.3 million. RTÉ recorded a net surplus after tax of €2.4 million compared to 2020′s surplus of €7.9 million.

To put this in context, ‘cash strapped’ RTÉ posted a deficit of €13 million in 2018. That’s quite the turnaround in a few short years.

Considering Dee Forbes described Ted Turner as ‘probably one of the most charismatic and influential people in my life’, it is deeply concerning to see the road RTÉ has gone down since she became the first female Director-General of RTÉ in April 2016. Just how influential has Ted Turner been on the outlook of Dee Forbes and how has this translated into RTÉ policy? Considering the one-sided narrative played out during the Covid-19 so-called pandemic on our national airwaves, it’s plain to see something has gone terribly wrong at RTÉ. Over the past three years, balanced news reporting has been replaced by a hard sell campaign to push the dangerous Covid-19 so-called vaccines. Dissenting voices have been censored. There’s little to no coverage of the mounting side effects and deaths caused by these injections as all attention moves to climate change and the war in Ukraine. RTÉ viewers and listeners are not getting the full story.

Ms Forbes’s seven year term as RTÉ Director-General is due to come to an end this July. Job nearly done. We must continue to hold those in high office to account and ask the questions the journalists seem gagged to utter. Excess mortality rates in Ireland deserve top billing on the news agenda and there can be no place for the censorship of real experts at this most critical time. The public is beginning to realise something is up and it’s only a matter before the bad science and coercion tactics catch up with the national broadcaster. Log everything. Hold them to account. This couldn’t be more serious.

