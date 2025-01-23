The Left can’t define a woman and the Right can’t figure out the difference between a man and woman. What a mess! Among the detritus of statement analysis and body language reviews on the Internet, you’ll find a glut of transvestigations by well paid content creators to analyse celebrities’ bodies and facial structures to see if they’re really the gender they proclaim. Like statement analysis and body language reviews, this pseudoscientific bolloxology usually reaches the wrong conclusion, on purpose. But don’t let that stop conspiracy theorists repeating the garbage results out loud in front of bemused friends and family. Clavicles never lie goes the chorus. Taylor Swift is a man in a skirt. Sandra Bullock is a guy with that jawline. Kiera Knightley looks good in couture because she’s a he. Lady Gaga is in fact a ladyboy. She showed her ding dong on stage. If you squint really hard you might catch a glimpse. On it goes. Most celebrity women have been transvestigated with the verdict inevitably concluding they’re men.

Out of touch

It plays right into the cabal’s claws when we can’t differentiate between a man and a woman. It exposes how far we’ve drifted from the truth, how out of touch we are from our own senses, how easily manipulated we are by suggestion, propaganda, surgery and fakery.

It took Donald Trump to state for the record there are only two genders on day one of his second US presidency to cheers and applause. What are the other genders anyway? Nobody knows except perhaps Fine Gael senator Regina Doherty who somehow counted nine genders when pressed, while Senator Sharon Keogan clocked up an impressive 72 genders, naming each one individually in the Seanad on October 17, 2024. It took her 25 minutes to highlight the absurdity of Ireland’s Hate Crime Bill which aims to protect "genders other than that of male or female".

That’s how bad things are, so Trump stating the bleedin’ obvious has come as a welcome relief, even if he’s probably the anti-Christ. We’re so desperate for a bit of common sense, we’ll take it for now. The woke agenda, for all its sins, smoked out the weirdos and the heroes. Teacher Enoch Burke’s position is stronger than ever. He was right to refuse to call his pupil ‘they’ as instructed at Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath. It was a nonsense request with no grounding in reality. The State, as a consequence, has no right to go after those unpaid fines and must admit defeat. Its position on the matter has become untenable.

Powerful sting operation

Those continuing to promote the woke agenda in Irish schools look compromised, predatory and dangerous to child welfare. They’ve been outed, beside all those willing to park their brains and their morals as long as the sponsorship money is right. That’s a powerful sting operation. We know who the creeps are now that woke is in its death throes. Next we must clean up the devastation left behind by the trans agenda. Another child abuse scandal to unpack where the adult population enabled and facilitated the offenders. There’s a high price to pay for complying with evil dressed up as caring.

There are only two genders. Yes genders, not sexes. Don’t start with that palaver - greygender, polygender, omnigender. Not going there. God gave us discernment to understand the distinction between the two. From the butchiest female to the qeeniest male, we can differentiate woman from man. If we tap into our instincts, we know, usually instantly. If we trust our gut. Not always straight away, in fairness. Sometimes a double take is required but within around 30 seconds or so it becomes clear as the brain works out what’s fake, what’s real and puts things in order.

Browsing in a boutique in Sydney in my early 20s, I spotted what I first assumed was a beautiful woman, seated outside the dressing room, in conversation with the store owner. She was utterly divine, bedecked in pastel pink against a soft brown tan and caramel locks, long and elegant I drew close to drink in her beauty only to realise she was a he. Still exquisite. Still glorious. In those days we weren’t asked to pretend men could be women. We could just be a good sport and indulge in the fantasy. It was an adult thing. It seemed like harmless fun, like freedom of expression. Prescilla, Queen of the Desert. Wild and daring. Highly entertaining.

Plot twist

That was until the focus suddenly turned to the children these past few years, just when the trans community had won our sympathy through movies like The Crying Game (1992), Boys Don’t Cry (1999) and The Danish Girl (2015) priming the way for compelled speech and child mutilation under the guise of trans rights. Caught off guard, those who wanted to be seen as inclusive and kind were obliged by the ‘experts’ to call a male a female or a female a male, over-ruling common sense. The white coats with clipboards sternly informed us that you could indeed change your gender, even though we knew in our heart of hearts that’s impossible. They told us we had to use pronouns including they/them when addressing one person and put these pronouns in our bios because that was the polite thing to do to avoid hurt feelings. It wasn’t enough to accept that some people identified as the opposite sex and wished to convey themselves as such. We had to pretend they actually were the opposite sex, even if it was untrue. If we refused to play along, we were accused of being cruel and uncaring. Enoch Burke ended up in jail as an example to other teachers who might be thinking about disobeying the Pride Reich.

Fake Celebrity Transexuals

The captured media even started describing phoney celebrity transexuals by their preferred pronouns, jumping through hoops to satisfy the woke demons and their demented grammar rules. Ireland’s Eurovision entry for 2024, Bambi Thug (Robinson) declared she was non binary and demanded to be called they, even though she was in a heterosexual relationship with her backing dancer. For the showbiz social credit score system, she ticked all the boxes to get ahead, satan worship included alongside selling her soul to come a crumby sixth place in front of 666,000 viewers. Beware of certain showbiz transexuals, they’re probably just yanking our chain to keep their profile in the spotlight and win that Grammy. Corporate satanism, about as uncool as it gets.

Bruce is still a man

A biological male may wish he was a woman, go on hormones, get irreversible plastic surgery but nothing can make him a female and vica versa and there’s no point pretending otherwise. Bruce Jenner will never be a woman, even with the best Kim Kardashian contouring tips and tricks, even with facial-feminisation surgery and perky new breast implants. He’s fooling no-one but himself. He looks like a man in drag. A man who’s cut off his penis to pretend he has a vagina that will never work as God intended. He’s butchered himself for reasons unknown that fit in with a Luciferian agenda being played out worldwide.

You can’t buy yourself a new gender. Even if you’re loaded. No amount of surgery will get you there.

You can buy yourself some well lit publicity to enable your fantasy but objective truth has a funny way of catching up eventually for a not so happy ever after.

Just like most of us can instantly see that Bruce Jenner is still a man, we should also be able to recognise that Michelle Obama is a woman despite the relentless online campaign to tell us otherwise. She may have some masculine traits but a few seconds of watching her in motion and listening to her speak makes it clear she’s a she. No amount of propaganda should (in theory) deter us from knowing she’s a woman.

They’re dicking with us

In this one minute 24 second clip, Melinda Gates and Michelle Obama mention the word transition seven times. They know the rumours about both of them. They’re intentionally playing with the word, aware of its double entendre. They’re in on the propaganda about them. Both are women.

And yet a tacky propaganda campaign has worked to an alarming degree on countless millions of social media users across the world who repeat that Michelle Obama is a man and believe it to be true. If these people were better attuned to their instincts, they’d know they’ve been had. It’s a trap. It works in Melinda Gates and Michelle Obama’s favour when we misgender them because it makes conspiracy theorists look naive and untrustworthy. The women look like the victims of vicious online rumours. They look reasonable and hard done by.

Transhumanism agenda

Admittedly it’s trickier than ever to tell the difference between male and female, considering so many women have been convinced to look like trannies/transhumans with the help of the Kardashians. From fake skin colour, fake hair, fake lashes, fake nails, fake boobs, fake bums, fake lips, fake personalities, fake lives - expressionless fembots programmed to please. We’re continually presented with women who’ve bought themselves beauty from Kylie Jenner to Bella Hadid. ‘You’re not ugly, just poor’ is the slogan for young women scrolling through TikTok and Instagram. A few nips and tucks will make you desirable, a blow-up doll worthy of Love Island attention.

Plastic surgery killed Joan Rivers, not the Obamas, even if that fits the narrative of ‘Michelle Obama is a man’ better. Rivers got a heart attack while under the knife, trying to pretend she was younger than her 81 years, instead looking like a wonky papier-mâché effigy. Michelle Obama is still a woman. It’s important we get these things right. Otherwise we lose leverage to go after the Obamas’ real crimes, of which there are many. That’s the aim of the game, hence all these YouTube transvestigations. Who do you think is paying for them?

Deception is the name of the game

The Luciferians are winning when we can’t tell the difference between a man and a woman. It shows them we’re confused, easily manipulated, disconnected from God. It exposes our weaknesses and gives them carte blanche to trick us with more devious psyops. It puts us on the back foot.

Women lose oestrogen with age and can look more masculine in their autumn years. Women also have Adam’s apples. Some have no hips, some have wide shoulders, some have strong arms, some have washboard stomachs,. We’ve got to be able to recognise these bodily attributes without labelling every woman in the spotlight a man, through these spurious transvestigations. We’ve got to stop letting ourselves be conned. The more gullible we appear in repeating false verdicts to already sceptical friends and family, the less we’ll be believed about real issues like excess deaths and the dangers of mRNA vaccines. That’s the ultimate aim of these endless slots given top priority in our algorithm, to deceive and trip us up.

If in doubt, leave it out.

