RTÉ’s highest paid broadcaster, Ryan Tubridy, appears before an Oireachtas Committee over payments scandal involving his agent Noel Kelly

There’s a rather large Big Pharma sized elephant wedged into the room at the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee hearing over the RTÉ payments scandal, don’t you think? Ireland’s highest paid broadcaster Ryan Tubridy is in the dock, as the panel of investigators nitpick over creative accountancy techniques, ‘consultancy fees’, slush funds and curious invoices. There’s just something they all seem to overlook, nearly as if it never happened, conspicuous by its absence: Tubridy’s central role in convincing the Irish public that firstly, there was a pandemic and secondly, convincing them to enter a gene therapy trial for their health and safety.

It’s plain to see there was a sizeable injection of money into the ‘cash-strapped’ public service broadcaster that coincided with the so-called pandemic. We’re all in this together, they told us. Get vaccinated, save lives, they said. The bit they didn’t broadcast was just how lucrative the Covid campaign and subsequent drive to get the nation jabbed with a liability free injection was for the coffers at RTÉ. Nobody mentions that part. Weird, isn’t it?

Media Minister Catherine Martin even commended RTÉ’s Covid coverage while answering questions from Gript’s Ben Scallan, on July 6, 2023, going so far as to state ‘we should never question’ how public service broadcasting ‘strengthens democracy’. Is this what Minister Martin means by RTÉ strengthening democracy? See video below.

For the fiscal year 2018, RTÉ reported a rather shabby deficit of €13 million. Fast-forward to 2020, the state broadcaster had made a surplus of €7.9 million. That’s some turnaround at a time when more and more viewers were refusing to pay the TV licence.

The Journal reports on July 18, 2022:

RTÉ HAS REVEALED in its 2021 annual report that it had a revenue of €344.4 million last year, €13 million more than in 2020 despite a slight decrease in TV licence fees. The state broadcaster received €500,000 less in licence fees than 2020′s €196.6 million but this was more than made up for by commercial revenue increasing by €13.8 million to €148.3 million. RTÉ recorded a net surplus after tax of €2.4 million compared to 2020′s surplus of €7.9 million.

So where was this ‘commercial revenue’ coming from? Are we to believe that the constant dirge of Covid cases and fear mongering emanating from Montrose was out of the goodness of their hearts? To save granny? RTÉ staff had no problem breaking the lockdown rules they insisted their viewers follow to the letter while facing fines, imprisonment, mental stress and financial ruin. From golfgate to that infamous retirement party, they had no issue literally rubbing shoulders and eschewing face masks. Why? They clearly had nothing to fear. So much so, the images were posted on RTE’s in-house newsletter from November 2020 before provoking the ire of the public.

Newsreader Bryan Dobson with colleague Phil Collins at her retirement party in RTE

Current Affairs presenters David McCullagh and Miriam O’Callaghan pose with Phil Collins

Are we supposed to believe Pfizer did not pay for that heartbreaking Late Late Toy Show slot where the little Saoirse delivered her clearly rehearsed lines on the ‘vaccine’ as she knocked her teddy Toby Tubridy over the head for not participating in the trial? Why haven’t the committees brought up this breach of public service broadcasting ethics? Why are we pretending it never happened?

Why doesn’t the Public Accounts Committee find out how much Pfizer paid RTÉ over the past three years? Did it come in through government grants and funding? Or did they just pay for ads? How did it work? The public deserves to know.

These politicians are well able to ask questions as we’ve witnessed since late June at the Oireachtas hearings. It’s just they’re deliberately sidestepping the obvious main issue, the Big Pharma injection of money. Why? Is it because the government is highly compromised too?

Agent Noel Kelly surrounded by his ‘talent’, many of whom promoted and defended the Covid-19 trial gene therapy injections.

Ryan Tubridy’s talent agent Noel Kelly, who has also worked with Pfizer, did well from the ‘pandemic’ too, or maybe that’s just a coincidence. According to an article in The Mirror newspaper from January 31, 2023, NK Management recorded a profit of €44,779 in 2018. That jumped to €404,085 in 2022. How is that possible? Why were most of Noel Kelly’s so-called talent promoting the trial gene therapy injections across the airwaves and more to the point, on Ireland’s public service broadcaster, partly financed by the viewing public? How much were these broadcasters paid to promote the Covid-19 ‘vaccines’?

This needs to be ascertained immediately. This is the real story. This is where our focus must stay, despite the endless distractions.

We know local radio received funding from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland to promote the Covid-19 campaign. That is why no dissenting voices were allowed to challenge the Covid narrative on air. The same happened the world over. Special interests bought the media and shut down free and fair debate.

The elephant in the Oireachtas cannot be ignored for much longer. We must speak up and demand answers. It’s up to us to apply the pressure and not to allow ourselves be misled again. This time we follow the money, not the Renault money, the Big Pharma trail. That’s where the true story remains, out of sight. For now.

