If you want to know what the globalists are planning for Ireland, hang around the various NGOs supporting the influx of newcomers to these shores and assess their output. There’s a distinct saccharine happy clappy feel. Like being in a religious cult where everybody espouses the virtues of togetherness and oneness through glazed eyes and menacing smiles. Creepy. Slogans like No human being is illegal give the impression of a caring movement, as long as you agree with the Party narrative. Otherwise you’re a target.

We are all Irish now. Got it? That’s the vibe. There’s absolutely nothing organic about this well financed takeover of Ireland which goes right back to UN Special Representative for Migration and Fine Gael fat cat Peter Sutherland pretending to care about refugees in conversation with Gay Byrne in March 2016 and well before then. This coup has been decades in the planning.

Observe how Sutherland is attempting to guilt trip us into submission in that RTÉ One The Meaning of Life interview by giving the viewer such stark choices. It’s a tactic that continues to work on the public especially as a complicit media endorses these UN policies and demonises anyone questioning the madness of open borders. This globalist strategy preys on our natural generosity and takes advantage of our charitable nature. A pattern quickly emerges once you start cross referencing these so-called charities and phoney non-profits who, like Sutherland, pretend they’re only interested in taking care of all these military aged men from a humanitarian perspective. Of course they’re not really concerned about the welfare of this endless flow of men entering the country illegally. There’s a sinister operation underway to destroy Ireland. The globalists know greedy types will do anything for money which makes the job of planting Ireland with people incompatible with its culture much easier.

Here’s the gist of the common factors from the immigrant NGO sector in Ireland:

PALESTINIAN ALLEGIENCE

As RTÉ pushes the boundaries of taste and decency with its extreme war reports from Gaza aimed at traumatising the viewer, the NGO network in Ireland is priming the way for the next Irish charitable cause after the war in Ukraine, welcoming refugees from Palestine. How many spare rooms to do have again? Don’t forget to pick up your PLO scarf in the Sinn Féin online shop for just €25.

COMMUNISTS

The Palestinian cause inevitably leads to socialist groups, otherwise known as communists. People Before Profit councillor for Ballymun/Finglas Conor Reddy leans so far left he has SOCIALISM sprawled across his X profile. It might be funny if he was being ironic but humour is lost on this collective, as is collectivism. Young communists display a worrying absence of historical knowledge about their cause. Don’t they know it never ends well?

HOUSES FOR ALL

With communists you can expect the removal of property rights in favour of ‘the common good’. Newly elected (16th round) People Before Profit councillor Darragh Adelaide chanted off-key and without any real conviction in the count centre with his party comrades upon his success:

“Homes for people. Not for profit. Homes for people. Not for profit.”

Note the placard behind Adelaide in the photo (below) from one of their counterfeit protests. WHO LIVES HERE BELONGS HERE. Really? I don’t think so. How cheeky is that? Yet that’s the mentality we’re dealing with and for the gullible and naïve it’s passed off as humanitarian aid. This false premise is supported by the rogue state and a multi million euro budget so entitled newcomers are prepped to judge the natives as racist if they oppose the takeover.

The NGO sector wants to house every homeless person in Ireland, that includes all those military aged men who are pouring into this country unvetted and uncapped. They want homes for all these strangers with zero connection to Ireland, not because they’re kind and thoughtful but because they’re communists and there’s a dastardly plan afoot that has nothing to do with goodwill. Of course they make it look like charity at first to win over the do-gooders.

Then they take your homes and lock you up in 15 minute cities, for the common good. I’m not even being dramatic. That’s the UN/WEF/WHO plan. Did I say it never ends well with commies? Really, it never ends well.

The Irish Refugee Council released a joint statement with its NGO cronies on May 29, 2024 calling on the government to provide all people who are street homeless with safe and secure accommodation.

This sounds great on paper. Of course we want our own people looked after. We’re fed up of seeing them suffer without shelter but be warned, the drive to house the homeless comes with terms and conditions from Ireland’s machiavellian globalist puppet masters. Always read the small print. There’s a catch. Your right to private property will have to sacrificed ‘for the common good’. This isn’t about looking after our own but everyone else. Tiny Ireland is expected to take on the burden of the world’s problem out of some kind of sense of white guilt and climate change, of course.

The charitable nature of the Irish is being manipulated and it’s about time we started to see through the NGO propaganda before we end up replaced on our own soil. The hour is getting late.

The housing crisis has been manufactured to usher in a new age of commie accommodation for all. This rogue government could decide your house is too big for your needs and redistribute your wealth to help the poor and needy. We know the drill with commies. Or at least, we should. They’re not to be trusted. If they were any good, they would have stood up against the Covid tyranny but they proved their worthlessness and treachery at every turn.

LGBTQ ALLEGIANCE

Note how homeless charity DePaul has changed its X bio image to the Pride flag with all its ominous connotations from child mutilation surgery to sympathy for pedophiles. What’s that flag got to do with homelessness anyway? You’ll find it keeps popping up across the NGO sector like it’s something to celebrate. In September 2020 the Society of St Vincent de Paul handed over its homeless services to DePaul which is telling. Out with the saint bit and in with the LGBTQ circus. The story of St Vincent de Paul is too inconvenient for the new regime anyway. Frenchman Vincent de Paul was sold into slavery by Islamic pirates and spent two years in captivity in Africa from 1605 to 1607 before converting his Muslim master to christianity and escaping. You can see how that doesn’t fit with the white guilt narrative or the influx of Muslim foreigners to Christian Ireland. The NGOs constantly remind us we’re secular now. We are all one and all that. There’s some truth in it but it’s being manipulated. Remember that.

THE RACISM CARD

NGO indoctrination is vital at school level to convince impressionable young Irish minds they’re racist if they disagree with the takeover of their own country, their ancestral birthright. It also gives newcomers a victim mentality and sets them against their host nation. Nasc (meaning link in Irish) is a migrant and refugee rights centre based in Cork that foments this sense of injustice.

CONCLUSION

The globalists have managed to convince a dangerous chunk of the population it’s a good thing to be replaced. It’s the charitable thing to do. Sure didn’t the Irish emigrate all over the world. It’s our turn to share. That’s what they keep repeating, at least.

The propaganda is lavishly financed and effective. Action Aid Ireland, an apparent non-profit based in Dublin supports ‘women and children as they reclaim their rights’. Not that we’re seeing too many women and children fleeing war reach Ireland. It’s mostly unvetted military aged men. Funnily enough there’s no mention of that in the bumph. Instead we get a clichéd rendition of Danny Boy to pull at the heartstrings and soothe us into cultural oblivion.

It’s a highly effective war plan and it’s working. We’re being taken over under the banner of charity and most Irish people don’t seem to mind. They don’t even notice the excess deaths in the native population or care to discuss the issue. Until the Irish face the real music, the steady assault on our nation will continue apace.

The local elections reflect the change.

We’re all Irish now, apparently. Except we’re not.

