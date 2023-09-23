“They are picking on the Irish. For some reason we’re being wiped out. For some reason it’s very important to them that we be wiped out and replaced. And we don’t know why. And let’s make it clear, we’re being replaced - the massive immigration in Ireland that they are promoting comes from the Ukraine, comes from Algeria, it comes from Albania, it comes from Georgia. They wrote to these countries. They wrote in their native language in February 2021 to Albania, to Georgia and in Arabic and French, which basically means Algeria. They wrote there and they said, look, come to Ireland, Direct Provision is over, we’ll give you free stuff. What do all these countries have in common? They all have an under 50% injection rate”.

The words of Dr Seán Ó Nualláin, who this week issued a stark warning to the Irish to pay attention to excess deaths and the open door immigration policy that sees uncapped numbers pour into the country by invitation of the Irish government.

Dr Ó Nualláin says we are witnessing a Black Swan event, a one in 10,000 year probability, for excess deaths in 2022. According to Irelandexcessdeaths.com, the country counted 37,185 deaths in 2022, up 18.4% compared to a 2015-2019 average.

“The analogy of it used - it’s like tossing heads 13 times in a row, it’s greater than that. So for 2022, we can say for sure, that that’s actually a Black Swan event, something incredible happened. What’s even more disturbing, is Ireland versus the EU. From 2022 to so far in 2023, there’s a one in 2,500 chance that happened by chance…So for some reason the Irish are getting killed and we’re getting killed at a rate that is exponentially greater than our fellow members of the European Union. Why? That question really needs to be asked. There is not a more urgent question anywhere in this country,” says Dr Ó Nualláin.

The Stanford and Berkeley professor who has authored 15 books, also highlighted the geographical link between excess deaths and newly constructed 5G towers. He pointed to the findings of engineer Kieran Morrissey who has written about the connection in his Substack articles found HERE.

“We have Kieran Morrissey’s excellent work where he correlates the 5G towers with excess deaths and it turns out, if you run a T-Test on this, which I did, and you get exactly the same results. The odds of it happening by chance are greater than 10,000 to one,” says Dr Ó Nualláin.

