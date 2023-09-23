'WE'RE BEING EXTERMINATED AND WE'RE BEING REPLACED. WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO ABOUT IT?'
Stanford and Berkeley professor and the new spokesman for Ireland Excess Deaths, Dr. Seán Ó Nualláin has issued a Black Swan warning and asks why are the Irish being targeted for annihilation?
“They are picking on the Irish. For some reason we’re being wiped out. For some reason it’s very important to them that we be wiped out and replaced. And we don’t know why. And let’s make it clear, we’re being replaced - the massive immigration in Ireland that they are promoting comes from the Ukraine, comes from Algeria, it comes from Albania, it comes from Georgia. They wrote to these countries. They wrote in their native language in February 2021 to Albania, to Georgia and in Arabic and French, which basically means Algeria. They wrote there and they said, look, come to Ireland, Direct Provision is over, we’ll give you free stuff. What do all these countries have in common? They all have an under 50% injection rate”.
Aisling O'Loughlin is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The words of Dr Seán Ó Nualláin, who this week issued a stark warning to the Irish to pay attention to excess deaths and the open door immigration policy that sees uncapped numbers pour into the country by invitation of the Irish government.
Dr Ó Nualláin says we are witnessing a Black Swan event, a one in 10,000 year probability, for excess deaths in 2022. According to Irelandexcessdeaths.com, the country counted 37,185 deaths in 2022, up 18.4% compared to a 2015-2019 average.
“The analogy of it used - it’s like tossing heads 13 times in a row, it’s greater than that. So for 2022, we can say for sure, that that’s actually a Black Swan event, something incredible happened. What’s even more disturbing, is Ireland versus the EU. From 2022 to so far in 2023, there’s a one in 2,500 chance that happened by chance…So for some reason the Irish are getting killed and we’re getting killed at a rate that is exponentially greater than our fellow members of the European Union. Why? That question really needs to be asked. There is not a more urgent question anywhere in this country,” says Dr Ó Nualláin.
The Stanford and Berkeley professor who has authored 15 books, also highlighted the geographical link between excess deaths and newly constructed 5G towers. He pointed to the findings of engineer Kieran Morrissey who has written about the connection in his Substack articles found HERE.
“We have Kieran Morrissey’s excellent work where he correlates the 5G towers with excess deaths and it turns out, if you run a T-Test on this, which I did, and you get exactly the same results. The odds of it happening by chance are greater than 10,000 to one,” says Dr Ó Nualláin.
You can find the full interview on Rumble HERE.
If you can, please show your support by buying the author a coffee HERE. Thank you.
Aisling O'Loughlin is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There are only two possible reasons, I can think of, why we Irish would be targeted above other nationalities. Either there is something, some resource or other, in the land of Ireland they want or, more likely in my opinion, there is something about the Irish that they fear. Perhaps they have read how the Irish saved civilization once before, and they have no intention of giving us the opportunity of doing so again. There is also the possibility that if, as some assert, this current generation of cabalists really are the descendants of those that once ran the British empire, there could be an element of score settling for all the trouble we caused them in the past. In any event, while the vast majority of our people are in nicey nice mode at the moment, still the spirit of rebellion lies dormant in our DNA, ready to be reactivated again when least expected. It is this "fighting spirit" which I believe they fear more than anything else, lest a rebellion is sparked in Ireland which spreads to many other nations. What gives me great encouragement is that while previously we fought this demonic principality on our own, this time the peoples of the West stand with us. Remember also, that the God of Heaven and Earth, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob is on our side. And, "if God be for us, who can be against us."
Yet, the HSE et al continue to push this clot shot. In the Lee Valley Outlook magazine, a local pharmacy is still giving these shots and the flu shot as well. Can they honestly say they don't know what they are doing at this stage?