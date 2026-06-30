Aisling O'Loughlin

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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
1d

The devil is real and so is his domain. But the Church offers us so many ways to avoid both, especially by availing of the sacraments. All we have to do is in humility accept that we are fallen, and try to do better. The Good Shepherd loves us all, and wants us to be with Him.

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Kay O'Shea's avatar
Kay O'Shea
13h

I have recently re read a book from the 80's..PEOPLE OF THE LIE by M.Scott Peck. It didn't really gel with me back then but today in 2026 it is a Must Read ..in my opinion. EVIL obviously exists and is not hiding any more. This book is like a talisman to me as the World becomes a darker place every day and the contrast between Good and Evil is becoming clearer.

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