WHY IS IRELAND'S HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN DONNELLY PRETENDING HE'S UNAWARE OF RISING EXCESS DEATHS ?

The Irish are so sound asleep at the wheel they barely noticed Health Minister Stephen Donnelly pretend to be unaware of Ireland’s rise in excess deaths since the roll-out of the experimental injections. The fight is gone out of them. It’s a sorry sight. It’s like they’ve just rolled over and will accept whatever nonsense is served up from their compromised political representatives through their equally compromised mainstream media, no matter how ridiculous. As long as there are sport and soaps and Strictly Come Dancing to keep them distracted, yerrah sure, isn’t it grand?

If it hadn’t been for Gript’s Ben Scallon, no other Irish journalist at the press conference would have asked the McKinsey trained politician Stephen Donnelly for an update on that requested report from the Chief Medical Officer on excess deaths, as announced to the Dáil by Leo Varadkar, on February 01, 2023. Donnelly acted like he had no idea what Ben Scallon was talking about: “I don’t know to what extent your assertion is correct. You may well be correct but I’d need to see the data to look at whether or not there has been excess mortality and the implications of that, so it’s not something I can give you an analytical response on”.

Outrageous.

That famous quote from Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn comes to mind:

“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.”

Ireland ground to halt for the first time on March 27, 2020 on the empty promise of just two weeks to flatten the curve. Apparently there was a pandemic. A deadly virus was on the loose. Everyone had to stay home and saves lives. The well financed propaganda machine went into lockstep across the world, the same script on repeat until the public believed their lives were in mortal danger. The flu exited stage left.

This graph will tell you everything you need to know about the so-called pandemic. Study it. Ask yourself - does this look like the outcome of an airborne contagious virus? Or something else entirely?

The peak you see there in April 2020 - the compromised mainstream media pretend it’s the First Wave of Covid. You’d have to be incredibly gullible, at this stage, to believe that spike represents Covid deaths. Something more sinister was afoot and it’s laid out in black and white on the Central Statistics Office website. In April 2020, nursing homes became the most dangerous place in Ireland for the elderly. Our vulnerable old people were put on end-of-life medications, cut off from their loved ones, had Do Not Resuscitate orders on their beds and died alone, apparently from Covid.

The CSO reported on RIP.ie’s death notices for HIQA residents at the time:

…there was a significant increase in the number of deaths notices in April 2020 for residents of HIQA registered facilities for older people, rising from 722 in March 2020 to 1,237 in April 2020. Similarly, there was also an increase in death notices at the start of 2021, rising from 527 in December 2020 to 1,001 in January 2021.

According to the CSO, Ireland registered 1,928 Covid deaths in 2020 out of 32,856 deaths in total. Check for yourself here.

The CSO website reads:

Overall, COVID-19 accounted for 5.9% of all deaths, affecting in particular the older age groups, with 79% of these occurring in persons aged 75 years and over

We need to stay focused on what happened in those nursing homes during March and April 2020 and study the medical records of those who died. There are up to 30 nursing homes facing criminal charges over Covid deaths in Ireland according to The Irish Times.

Back to Stephen Donnelly and his response to Ben Scallon’s question on Ireland’s excess deaths:

“The analysis that I have seen, which is from The Lancet, which looks right across the world in terms of the Covid period, has Ireland as having one of the lowest levels of excess mortality anywhere in the world - something we’re all extremely grateful for and a proud reflection of our health services”.

So Ireland had one of the lowest levels of excess mortality across the world during the so-called deadly pandemic and now finds itself consistently top of the league table, month on month, in the European Commission’s Eurostat excess death figures and the Minister for Health is pretending he’s unaware of the issue. It’s beyond outrageous.

Innocent people were coerced into taking part in a dangerous medical trial, for what exactly? We can’t even be sure if those 1,928 people in 2020 actually died ‘from Covid’ because the testing methods, when used, were unreliable at best, fraudulent, at worst.

Rip.ie figures from Ireleandexcessdeaths.com reveal the extent of Ireland’s excess mortality issue since the roll-out of the trial injections. The ‘miracle vaccines’ were supposed to save lives not increase the death count. The silence from those who profited from promoting the trial vaccines is deafening. They’re going to brazen it out. They have no shame.

Minister Donnelly finishes by telling Ben Scallon: “If you have some analysis, I’m more than happy to take a look”.

How kind! So obliging. And yet the Irish public take him at his word, no critical thinking, no reaction, no discussion. It’s like they don’t mind, more than three years later, that it was all for nothing. They were had - tricked into a liability-free medical trial, the outcome of which we don’t know. The early signs don’t look good. Our elderly were culled at a time when we were supposed to be saving Granny. No-one talks about that bit. The replacements have arrived and nobody seems to care, apart from the few, dismissed as crazy conspiracy theorists and far right. There’s a high price to be paid for complacency. This lesson has yet to be learned.

