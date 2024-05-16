Following Bill Gates’ money leads to some peculiar places. For a guy who’s supposed to be giving away all his wealth to the poor and needy, Gates is still worth an astonishing $154 billion according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire’s Index placing him number five on the list of the world’s richest men. The tech titan has gained $13.6 billion (year to date change) so he seems to be accumulating wealth while simultaneously handing out generous donations across the world in the name of ‘charity’.

Incredibly the poor and needy don’t seem to be faring much better despite lots of talk to the contrary from Bill and his billionaire buddies like fellow ‘philanthropist’ Warren Buffet who’s at number nine on the list, with a net worth of $136 billion. Surely they could have solved world hunger by now between the lot of the billionaire club and their combined humanitarian efforts. One area that does seem to be working well though, are Gates’ vaccines, which he boldly proclaimed would help reduce global population by 10% to 15% ‘if we do a really great job’ in his 2010 Ted Talk. Looks like he’s on target for 2025.

REMDESIVIR’S ROCKY ROAD

During the so-called Covid years, we also learned all about a dodgy drug called Remdesivir - an antiviral used to treat the mystery flu replacement virus, that had a terrible track record and was linked to multi-organ failure and premature death. Even the WHO had given it the thumbs down for Covid treatment, until it took an about turn and suddenly started recommending the antiviral. Maybe it had something to do with Bill Gates being the WHO’s second biggest donor (after Germany).

Money talks.

Remdesivir was developed through an academic-corporate partnership between Gilead Sciences and the Baric Lab at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Gillings School of Global Public Health.

Dr David Martin, an expert in intellectual property who has spoken out against the Covid hoax, has singled out epidemiologist Ralph Baric for special mention in his investigations:

“Just like we knew in 2018 that Ralph Baric’s Remdesivir had a 53% lethality in clinical trials done in, if you want to call them clinical trials, I call them biological torture trials, done in Africa. Fifty three per cent mortality if you got Remdesivir and that was chosen by the FDA as the drug of choice to use when people were hospitalised with Covid. There is no such thing as a 53% lethality of anything nature does. But we were able to inject that into people with impunity and the publication on that, the 53% mortality data, that publication was the WHO’s own clinical trial where they, in their own discretion determined it was unethical to inject Africans with this stuff because 53% of them were dying and in the paper, it’s important to point out, it said, regardless of viral load”.

In other words, they were killing people who didn’t even have Ebola for the sake of a clinical trial.

In September 2020, the Gates Foundation ‘donated’ $490,763 to Almac ‘to develop a biocatalytic approach for the development of Remdesivir’. Why was Bill Gates interested in developing a drug with such a questionable track record? Could it have something to do with the death rate from the drug?

A biocatalytic approach means using natural catalysts, such as enzymes to perform chemical transformations on organic compounds. Or something like that.

This Substack has previously covered why Remdesivir has such a controversial track record and asked why the Health Service Executive in Ireland is still recommending the antiviral for Covid patients despite its links to kidney failure and premature death.

Back to Almac, the company’s website gives us an insight into its character and why Bill Gates may be interested in providing so many ‘donations’ for research projects:

In the last 5 years alone, we have contributed to over 50% of all FDA approved New Molecular Entities (NMEs) and are currently supporting 30% of EU approved /pre-registered Gene therapy products. A privately owned organisation, Almac has grown organically over the past five decades, employing over 7,300 highly skilled employees across 18 facilities in Europe, North America, and Asia.

It’s obvious Almac has been chosen because it fits the Bill. The Bill Gates vision for our future. A dystopian technocracy where most of us don’t even feature.

We must keep an eye on the companies he has chosen for his philanthropic endeavours and closely monitor the results of their findings. The complicit mainstream media will tell us it’s all safe and effective and to trust the science but we know better now.

Keep asking awkward questions.

