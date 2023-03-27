Don’t you think it was a little strange, all the fuss about emergency use treatments for a mysterious virus with a 99.97% survival rate? Why were the solutions on offer for emergency use? Well we know why, it was to make sure the producers weren’t liable for the certain deaths and injuries that would ensue. Covid-19 fear and hysteria drove the public into medical trials they would never have agreed to if they were thinking straight. The consequences of which were deadly.

Here’s former US president Donald Trump espousing the use of an emergency monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment, also produced in Limerick by pharmaceutical company Regeneron on Oct 7, 2020:

Share prices for the pharmaceutical company inevitably rose , up more than 60% in 2020, after Trump’s glowing endorsement. Regeneron’s US based chief executive, Dr Leonard Schleifer plays golf at the same exclusive club as Trump in Westchester County and the pair know each other ‘casually for years’. The Trump administration even pumped $450 million into Regeneron as part of Operation Warp Speed. According to a CNN report, Trump also owned shares of Regeneron, as listed as assets on his 2017 filing with the US Office of Government ethics.

How do we even know if Trump ever had Covid-19 considering how untrustworthy the tests were to detect the so-called virus? But hey, that was around the time a slew of well-known faces apparently came down with the ‘virus’ as reported in the mainstream media. It certainly appeared like an orchestrated publicity campaign to push fear and later ‘vaccines’ and other emergency use treatments.

In October 2020 Regeneron was hit by a safety signal after an independent data monitoring committee told the company to stop enrolling sicker patients in its clinical trials. What exactly was the safety signal? We’re none the wiser.

Here’s where the story gets weird. Trump was apparently also treated with the highly controversial and toxic drug remdesivir, also known as veklury. The company that makes remdesivir is Gilead Sciences, shares of which were also listed on Trumps 2017 filing with the US Office of Government Ethics.

You’ll find the listings on page 36, click here and scroll down to find.

Redesivir has been and continues to be used by the HSE in Ireland and across the globe to treat Covid-19 patients. Look at what The Guardian had to say about the drug in November 2020:

Remdesivir: don't use drug Trump took for Covid-19, WHO says

Agency says no evidence the intravenous antiviral works for severe infections

Isn’t that something? A bit of honesty for once from the mainstream media surrounding ‘Covid-19’ treatments. The article goes on to say:

The US president was an enthusiastic proponent of the drug, to the point where he boasted in July that he had bought up the world’s entire stock for Americans. The WHO’s guidelines committee, however, has said Covid patients may be better off without it.

This is true. Remdesivir is too dangerous. It can cause kidney failure, sepsis and multi-organ failure and death. It should never have been used as a treatment for Covid-19. And yet in Ireland, only a month earlier, The Irish Times ran a piece entitled:

No remdesivir shortage in Ireland, HSE says as concern grows for Europe’s supply

The article reads:

Remdesivir has been shown to be effective on patients who require supplementary oxygen and is the only Covid-19 pharmacological treatment option licensed for use in Ireland, a HSE spokeswoman confirmed.

This is an outrage. Remdesivir is not fit for purpose, too toxic with sufficient evidence to prove it should not be on any hospital protocol, ever. Yet here it is, recommended for use on Covid-19 patients by the Health Service Executive in Ireland.

https://www.hse.ie/eng/about/who/acute-hospitals-division/drugs-management-programme/hse-interim-guidance-for-the-pharmacological-management-of-patients-hospitalised

Medical investigator and analyst, Dr David Martin spells it out:

“Ralph Baric the inventor and the weaponiser of Coronavirus also had the hand in developing remdesivir, the drug that was allegedly used to ‘treat’ patients with Covid. Except for the fact that by 2018, that drug had a kill ratio of 53%, documented, published. It was so deadly the World Health Organisation itself pulled the drug from consideration for ebola treatments. And ironically, inside of the documents that nobody bothers reading, the death rate occurred regardless of viral load, which means people were killed who didn’t even have ebola. We murdered people. And by we, I mean the complacent and ignorant masses that have agreed to let these things go unchecked. Murdered people, in Africa, the death rate at 53% and we let that publication of information in 2018 fail to inform our decision in the Spring of 2020 when Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak and others made the decision that we should inject remdesivir into patients with Covid. We knew we were going to kill people, that’s premeditated murder. We knew we were going to do it and we went along with it anyway. And sitting right next to the president Donald Trump, he signed the death warrant for millions of Americans, with the criminals sitting right next to him. Possibly one of the most interesting coups in human history where the perpetrators of the coup were literally sitting in the Oval Office, on a sofa, right next to the president and what he didn’t know he was signing the death warrant to American citizens”.

Did the president know or didn’t he? The evidence was there after all. The ‘anti-vaxxers” were screaming from the rooftops but they were censored, silenced, smeared and vilified.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out why remdesivir was used to kill rather than treat Covid-19 patients. It bumped up death figures and made a lot of people rich fast. The useful idiots in the hospitals, the ‘care’ staff, were just carrying out orders, whatever was on the clipboard to administer to their unsuspecting patients.

We cannot let this slide. It’s too serious. Why hasn’t remdesivir been removed from the HSE’s Covid-19 protocols? And if it has, when was it announced? We need to know the details. It appears to be still in use in Irish hospitals despite repeated calls to ban the toxic drug. The public has a right to know what’s going on. The mainstream media is in cover-up mode so we must keep asking questions and demand answers. It’s up to us, the people. Demand medical records. We must continue to scream from the rooftops. Nothing but the Truth will do, in honour of all those who died as a result of this toxic drug and all the other emergency trials, for a mystery illness that could have been cured easily with early intervention, inexpensive, non-invasive treatments. Now is not the time to be timid.

