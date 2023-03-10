Former Vice President of Pfizer and whistle-blower Dr Mike Yeadon has responded to Beaumont Hospital’s Critical Care Protocols for Covid-19 patients as published on the HSE website .

The former allergy and respiratory research chief scientist commented on Substack:

“It is not appropriate to sedate, intubate and ventilate a non injured patient with a respiratory illness like this. Just no…It was never appropriate to bulk ventilate these patients. Doing so resulted in the deaths of a very large number of people”.

To recap the protocols advised the early intubation of all Covid-19 patients admitted to ICU at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital.

The protocols also recommended 5mg of Midazolam per hour and 5mg of Morphine per hour under its Deep Sedation section for patients with unstable blood pressure.

This is the full commentary written by Dr Mike Yeadon in response to the original Substack article on Beaumont’s protocols:

It is not appropriate to sedate, intubate and ventilate a non injured patient with a respiratory illness like this. Just no.

Mechanical ventilation is an aggressive procedure, which clearly can be life saving when the patient cannot breathe unaided, or is in such pain & distress that it’s necessary to sedate them and temporarily take over their vital functions. Obviously necessary for major surgery, too.

But an alleged respiratory viral illness? No. Really important to understand that these are not obstructive illnesses. Not like asthma or COPD. Such patients can get to a stage where the physical work of breathing becomes exhausting and they may die if not assisted.

But this did not apply in the case of the alleged covid illness.

So ventilation was totally inappropriate. If they were breathless, and probably highly agitated and anxious, a low one off dose of a diazepine, more often orally than injected, an oxygen mask & calming care, would have seen very many of these patients survive.

We instead saw application of medical procedures which were hopelessly inappropriate and lethal, applied to hundreds of thousands of people. You’ll recall the media stories about shortages of ventilators? Why have these stopped?

It was never appropriate to bulk ventilate these patients. Doing so resulted in the deaths of a very large number of people. I believe I could stand up a murder charge against medics who imposed this course of “treatment”. Sedation, intubation, ventilation, remdesivir will be enough to finish them off.

In care homes, I know of cases where the injected midazolam & morphine was given to non medical staff who were asked “Do you think you can do this?” And many did administer doses of midazolam injections and morphine injections that were far too high & stopped the spontaneous breathing of their elderly charges. Very, very large numbers of subjects treated this way. This combination of drugs is contraindicated in people without end of life care orders and certainly in people not subject to close monitoring. Again, I could stand up murder charges, or reckless endangerment in the case of possibly ignorant people who’d been procured to do the deed by authority figures.

Dr Yeadon mentions the use of Remdesivir in his damning analysis of the protocols. and wider use of Midazolam in care homes. We know the highly toxic drug, which can lead to multiple organ failure, sepsis and kidney damage, was recommended by the HSE for Covid-19 patients.

It is urgent that we discuss the use of these protocols in the Irish hospital system and analyse the survival rates from all ICUs across the country along with the effects of Remdesivir on Covid-19 patients. This is information that belongs in the public domain immediately. It is in the public’s interest to fully understand the gravity of the situation and insist on free and fair discussion, something sorely missing these past three years.

