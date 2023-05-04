Anybody else find it odd that the celebrity faces who claimed to have de Covid were the very ones who later pushed the vaccines? I mean, if the PCR tests were so untrustworthy, how do we know they ever had the mystery virus? It’s all rather perplexing.

Remember all those rumours about Borris Johnson being close to death’s door? Funny how the then British Prime Minister dodged the dreaded ventilator despite being in intensive care for three nights. Even The Guardian newspaper found that a bit peculiar:

An article from April 17, 2020 reads:

About 130 other patients were in critical care at the time, the vast majority hooked up to ventilators. At no point was Johnson on a ventilator. Nor did he receive Cpap, a less invasive form of treatment.

I wonder how many of those other 130 patients on ventilators in critical care at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital survived to tell the tale? Wasn’t Johnson lucky he managed to avoid a tube down this throat?

The thought of being put on a ventilator struck fear into the public. He must have been the only one in there to have circumvented the protocol, implemented globally, including Irish hospitals as laid out in a previous Substack article. Lawyer Tom Renz reported statistics from Texas that showed patients who were vented for 96 consecutive hours had an 84% death rate. What was the death rate in St.Thomas’ for Covid-19 patients put on ventilators? The Guardian report unsurprisingly doesn’t mention the dangers of the dreaded breathing machine but we get this insight:

Typically, Covid-19 patients in ICU are put on ventilators. This is an invasive and traumatic process. Some hospitals prefer to treat severe cases with a continuous positive airway pressure ventilator (Cpap). St Thomas’, however, favours full ventilation, believing this is how you save people, specialists say.

Boris Johnson clapping for the NHS on the steps of No 10, March 2020

Johnson didn’t appear to be unwell in videos before or after his seven day stint in hospital. What a trooper eh? A bit like Domald Trump, as my kids call him. Another walking miracle.

Apparently he was about to be put on a ventilator too. Except he wasn’t. Funny that. A New York Times headline from February 11, 2021 reads:

Trump Was Sicker Than Acknowledged With Covid-19 When he was hospitalized with the coronavirus in October, his blood oxygen levels had plunged and officials feared he was on the verge of being placed on a ventilator.

Trump went on to call himself the ‘Father of the Vaccine’ and to this day has yet to acknowledge the devastation the injections have caused. Again he seemed perfectly fine before and after his hospital visit.

In Ireland a host of well-known faces who would later promote the vaccines, mysteriously were the first to come down with so-called Covid-19. Surely I’m not the only one who finds this strange. There was broadcaster Ryan Tubridy who apparently tested positive for the mystery virus in March 2020 after developing a ‘persistent cough’.

“Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of,” Tubridy said in a statement issued by RTÉ.

Tubridy’s RTÉ colleague Claire Byrne also got hit with a ‘very unintrusive experience’ of Covid in March of 2020, so much so she was able to broadcast a live show from her garden shed, apparently.

Both presenters would later play key roles in promoting the vaccine roll-out in Ireland.

Another Irish broadcaster who mysteriously ‘caught Covid’ in March of 2020 was Dr Ciara Kelly who seemed to come down with a ‘very unintrusive experience’ too. What are the chances? If you thought Claire Bryne’s garden shed broadcast was daft, Dr Kelly brought us her Newstalk lunchtime radio show from her hot-press. It was nearly like a mocking ritual. Turns out she had a sore throat and the sniffles.

Dr Ciara Kelly’s hot-press where she broadcast her lunchtime Newstalk radio show after claiming to test positive for Covid-19

Dr Kelly would later recommend the trial gene therapy for pregnant women, children and the wider public despite the known, yet censored, risks.

Soon-to-be King Charles was another key agent who tested positive for Covid-19 in March 2020, strangely enough. The Guardian reported:

Charles was said to be “up and about” and in good spirits at Birkhall, his 53,000-acre Highland estate in Scotland. He was tested on Monday after experiencing mild symptoms.

Lucky Charlie had so much space to self-isolate, unlike those stuck in high-rise flats with screaming children during the ensuing lock-downs the Royal family endorsed while promoting the vaccine roll-out and World Economic Forum policies unashamedly.

It’s just all a little strange to say the least. It would make you wonder how those famous faces who ‘got Covid’ around the same time the flu upped and vanished, went on to play starring roles in promoting the so-called vaccines. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. Nothing to see here. Odd though, don’t you think?

Your support is greatly appreciated at this critical juncture for free speech. It is vitally important to continue to speak up and out as new Irish laws attempt to shut down free and fair debate. Click HERE to contribute if you can and thank you for your continued support.