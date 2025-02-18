Dismantling a con job piece by piece

It’s the never-ending transvestigation that has the Internet abuzz. ‘Brigitte Macron is a man,’ possibly the husband/father of French President Emmanuel Macron. Candace Owens’ fans gush at her incredible investigative journalism skills, on her heavily promoted YouTube channel, last count 3.9 million subscribers. ‘Candace has broken the Internet!’ says one ebullient supporter. The majority of the comments are in the same vain, no trace of any concern that her series has yet to produce any plausible evidence that Brigitte Macron is a man, not just any man, her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux. Bizarrely, Owens’ audience doesn’t seem to notice that the story keeps changing. The corrections keep coming and still no proof that would ascertain Jean-Michel has robbed the identity of his sister to brazen it out on the world stage for close up scrutiny.

In her most recent instalment on her interminable Becoming Brigitte series, Owens’ invites her followers to trust Chinese facial recognition technology, endorsed by the World Economic Forum. She’s not even joking yet her audience can’t see that the last laugh is on them. Agree that it worked on Brigitte Macron and agree to it for themselves too, even if it’s wrong. I for one, do not agree with this defective facial recognition technology. I reject it outright.

This series is a master class in manipulation. It exposes how vulnerable those in the so-called awakened community are to false information and how it will eventually be used against them, if they’re not careful.

