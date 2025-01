Following on from my recent Substack: Brigitte Macron is a woman. Michelle Obama is a woman. which was warmly received (not!) by readers, here’s a video to further explain my position, as promised.

No I haven’t carried out a full gynaecological check-up on either woman (thank God) but I’ve resisted the propaganda.

I suggest you do too.

Kindly support independent journalism and buy the author a coffee HERE. Thank you.