While professional motor-mouth Candace Owens has been busy dragging out a shoddy transvestigation into France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron, based on flimsy evidence and speculation, the spotlight has been off her husband George Farmer’s questionable relationship with influencer Andrew Tate.

Tate and his brother Tristan, were arrested in Romania three years ago and face trial on allegations of rape, trafficking minors and money laundering, all of which they deny.

Separately, the brothers are wanted by police in the UK over allegations of rape and human trafficking, which they also deny.

Now US President Donald Trump has intervened in the case, with his administration requesting that travel restrictions are eased on the Tate brothers.

The BBC reports:

The Financial Times newspaper first reported that US officials had brought up the case with the Romanian government last week, and it was then followed up by Trump's envoy Richard Grenell at the weekend. One source told the paper that a request had been made by the US to return the brothers' passports to them so they could travel while waiting for the criminal case against them to finish. The Tate brothers are currently banned from leaving Romania, although are no longer under house arrest.

Candace Owens has used her online position to keep the focus off her husband’s involvement with Andrew Tate and on a phoney investigation that leads to nowhere. All done on purpose to distract and undermine critical thinkers.

Former Bullingdon Club president at Oxford University, George Farmer says he knows Andrew Tate a long time but it’s unclear how they met or why they became such firm friends:

“I’ve known Andrew for many, many years. I’ve known Andrew since before Andrew was Andrew, you know what I mean. I’ve known Andrew since before he was famous, I guess. Andrew is a great guy, he really is and he’s a wonderful guy in many ways”.

Farmer has praised Andrew Tate’s character and set up soft interviews for him with his wife, going easy on the rape and human trafficking allegations. The BBC, for all its faults, at least asked the pertinent questions you’d expect from any serious journalist, left or right.

Instead Candace Owens laughed with Andrew Tate about Donald Trump’s infamous ‘grab ‘em by the pussy’ remark and let him off the hook on the serious allegations he faces, behaviour he has openly discussed on camera, posting incriminating videos of how he has manipulated and used women in the sex trade.

This is the real story, not Brigitte Macron.

Candace Owens is a fake conservative using a phoney brand of Catholicism to convince her viewers she’s the real deal. True Christian discernment means you look past the veneer and judge them by their fruits. True Christian discernment means you don’t allow yourself to be deceived. It’s on you.

Yes the Macrons have questions to answers. Brigitte Macron used her position as a teacher to groom a pupil and that should be highlighted, but she’s not a man. That bit is important. She’s not Emmanuel Macron’s father.

Candace Owens is prolonging the investigation so all eyes are off her husband’s involvement with a self-declared pimp.

Throwing stones in glass houses comes to mind.

If we’ve learned anything from the past few years it’s that if there’s a massive campaign to get us to chime into chorus, the best defence is to hang back and see what they’re trying to distract us from. In this case the chorus is ‘Brigitte Macron is a man’ and the distraction is George Farmer’s relationship with Andrew Tate.

We’re dealing with fake christians and fake conservatives and fake intellectuals who lie and manipulate to get what they want.

The end justifies the means, kind of people.

