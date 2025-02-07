How far back do George Farmer and Andrew Tate really go?

Former Bullingdon Club president George Farmer knows self-described pimp Andrew Tate from before he dominated the Internet algorithms as the tough guy with the big mouth. There’s a photo of the pair on the wall of Tate’s mansion in Romania. They’re close. Farmer’s Dad is a Lord. Tate’s old man worked for the CIA. How did such an unlikely pair meet? The toff and the hustler. Farmer’s 35. Tate, 38.

“I’ve known Andrew for many, many years. I’ve known Andrew since before Andrew was Andrew, you know what I mean. I’ve known Andrew since before he was famous, I guess. Andrew is a great guy, he really is and he’s a wonderful guy in many ways,” Farmer has stated for the record.

Dark character

Andrew Tate has openly told whoever would listen online how he made his fortune from prostituting women he pretended to fall in love with before entrapping them into a life of sex work through violence and intimidation. He’s a dark character, obsessed by materialism and demeaning women, who’s been entertained by Piers Morgan, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens on their considerable platforms. He’s continually boosted in the ratings for maximum exposure. Tate is in our face.

For the New Year (2025) he provisionally launched a political party called Britain Restoring Underlying Values (Bruv) that promises to “restore pride to a nation under siege” and even declared his interest in becoming British Prime Minster. It would be laughable if he didn’t have such a reach.

Tate openly hates women and extracts pleasure from dominating and humiliating them as evidenced from his online videos that he posted himself for all to see. This tweet from June 29, 2023 provides some context for his mummy issues and hit 10.7 million views.

Trafficking of minors

Tate was released from house arrest by a Romanian court on January 14, 2025, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation. He’s facing allegations of trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering, alongside his brother Tristan. Both have denied the charges.

So what’s a toff like Farmer doing hanging around with a crook like Tate? What have these two been up to? George Farmer’s net worth is estimated between €170 million to €230 million. Not bad for a guy who read theology at Oxford. Who knew Bible study could be so profitable? Andrew Tate’s net worth varies wildly from €11 million all the way up to €700 million. Tate proudly told his audience he dodges tax, so who knows for sure?

George Farmer made the CUT sign to his wife when she brought up the Tate connection on her show in December 2024. He looked uncomfortable talking about his bromance with the former professional kickboxer who can’t stop banging on about his wealth and how much he hates women. “The newest one that has emerged is definitely my favourite, that Andrew Tate has blackmail on you,” says Candace laughing. Ha ha ha. Does he? It’s not like George Farmer is holier than thou, despite his efforts to put forward an image of quiet, Bible reading conservative. The pair bat off the suspicions as if it’s crazy conspiracy theorists on the Internet making things up for no reason. Owens again, displays her skills at deflection. She’s masterful.

Find God & get 3 months free!

The 35-year-old mother of three happily dismissed Donald Trump’s notorious ‘grab ‘em by the pussy’ remark, captured on microphone, as locker room talk in conversation with Tate on August 15, 2024 while he was under house arrest in Romania. Imagine flying all the way to Romania just for an interview. That’s a big effort. Must have been important. Who paid for the flight?

For an apparent convert to Catholicism, Owen’s got wonky morals, going so far as to discredit Tate’s trafficking victims in an effort to protect his protests of innocence. Following her public conversion to Catholicism in April 2024 Owens was quick to flog the Hallow app on her Candace online show. “Find God & get 3 months free!” sprawled across the page as the slick presenter read her autocue to perfection about the ‘world’s number one prayer app’ funded by Peter Thiel and J.D. Vance. Her audience didn’t seem to register that monetising God was not very Christian but on with the show.

The lies to protect Andrew Tate

Nathan Livingstone of Milkbar TV has pinpointed a series of lies where Candace Owens has covered up for Andrew Tate. His revealing thread reached one million views on X and put a spanner in the works of her squeaky clean conservative image.

FIRST LIE: Candace along with Tate repeat over & over that Tate stopped having anything to do with pornography 10 years ago (that would make it 2013). This is provably false. There is plenty of proof that Tate was still producing porn up until his arrest including financial records showing $3 million from webcamming in his brother Tristan's account, funds were still coming in as late as August 2022. Tate continually boasted on podcasts & Twitter about how much money he was making through pornography during the COVID lockdowns. SECOND LIE: Candace claims Tate's Romanian criminal case begins in 2021. As already proven in the screenshot above of Tate's charges (& shown in the video below) they go back as far as 2016. THIRD LIE: Candace & Tate continually state that Tate's videos teaching & admitting to grooming women into pornography have 'no bearing or interest in the current case.' This is an explicit lie. These videos are absolutely evidence & as you can see in the video below feature in the indictment. MANY MORE LIES: Candace Owens portrays the Tates as the victims of a calculating young woman with a track record of making false allegations against other men. As you'll see in the video below the victim had several relationships with grown men (all over the age of 34) when she was a minor. Candace claims these grown men were unaware they were engaging in sexual relationships with a minor.

A political pairing

Owens and Farmer met in December 2018 and were engaged 17 days later over Skype. They married eight months later on a Trump owned winery in Virginia in October 2019. Nigel Farage was the guest of honour. The bridesmaids were pictured in red MAGA inspired baseball caps (Make Weddings Great Again). Something was off.

Sham marriage

Raheem J. Kassam, former editor-in-chief of Breitbart News London, and former chief adviser to former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage accused George Farmer of sexual assault and of being in a sham marriage in 2022 on X.

The story seems to have died down online but questions surrounding the sexuality of Andrew Tate remain. He’s made no secret of his contempt for the female of the species. He’s told anyone who’ll listen that sex for him is just a power play, that inevitably ends in tears for the woman and injuries if she dares answer back. So it’s fair to ask, is Andrew Tate really gay if he hates women so much? Here he is looking super camp at the Supperclub in London in May 2012. Was it gay bingo night? Did Andrew Tate meet George Farmer at the Supperclub or a similar gathering? They both seem to share a penchant for exclusive dining experiences.

Three years after this image was taken, Spiegel International reported on the antics of George Farmer and his Oxford Bullingdon Club gang of hedonists, on October 15, 2015:

This spring (2015), they met for a dinner at the "Manor," a luxury hotel in Oxfordshire. They were taken there in a minibus, 15 young men in formal dress, including Vere Harmsworth, son of the owner of the Daily Mail, and George Farmer, whose father is a member of the House of Lords and treasurer of the Conservative Party. Two other members of the group were Tom Gibbs, grandson of the 3rd Baron Wraxall, and Ali Daggash, who says that his uncle is the richest man in Africa.

According to the report the privileged toffs got through 50 bottles of champagne and wine before they started breaking things, splattered in blood.

Just when and how did George Farmer and Andrew Tate meet? What did they do together that won Farmer a place on Tate’s wall in Romania? Why the secrecy surrounding the circumstances of their friendship?

If Candace Owens is grilling the Macrons about their morality (deservedly so), surely it works both ways. In episode two of her Becoming Brigitte series, Owens had to make an embarrassing climb down after putting out false information surrounding a communion photo of Brigitte Macron. Where’s the proof Brigitte Macron is a man? Lots of blather but no evidence. Is she being used to bring conspiracy theorists on a merry dance for the entertainment of the Bullingdon boys? Does she even know she’s being used?

It would be foolish to take morality lessons from any of these people placed in positions of power to influence our perceptions. They come with their own agendas. It’s up to us to keep asking questions, left, right, up, down and in between.

Beware of fake conservatives bearing gifts.

