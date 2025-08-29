How the Irish got brainwashed by propaganda: Claire Byrne's self-isolation priming less than two weeks before her ridiculous garden shed quarantine

There was a time when we assumed only North Koreans or Germans were the type of people who allowed themselves to be brainwashed. Rule follower types, easily manipulated, no mind of their own. Not us. Other people. Folk we could scoff at for being so suggestible. Definitely not us. That was until the Irish succumbed to incessant State-funded propaganda for a fake pandemic from March 2020 that set them on course to accept a series of unproven, liability-free injections they thought would save them from a mystery virus that had replaced the flu. They didn’t realise there was no real threat to their lives. ‘Covid-19’ was a media creation in cahoots with corrupted medical bodies and secret organisations connected worldwide. A conspiracy. Not a theory. An actual conspiracy to kill vast numbers of people under the guise of a phoney medical emergency. A captured media would be essential to pulling off the scam of the century. Key figures were set in places of influence to get the job done. All over the world.

It really is a big club.

Ireland’s State broadcaster RTÉ had a bumper budget to play with under Director-General Dee Forbes, a former protégé of depopulation enthusiast and CNN founder Ted Turner. Journalistic ethics disappeared in a puff of smoke. Instead we got showbiz news. A kind of razzle dazzle ‘em and they’ll beg ya for more approach. Think dancing doctors and nurses. Think firemen and gardaí jigging to Jerusalema. Think Freemason lighting on the studio floor in plain sight. Think Professor Sam McConkey, an infectious disease so-called expert, role playing with Claire Byrne in Montrose studios in Donnybrook in Dublin, threatening to stick a fraudulent swab up her nose that might draw blood. Fun and games.

That was March 4, 2020. People don’t want to look back. They don’t want to know. We’ve moved on, they say. Yet they still think there was a pandemic. They still talk about ‘catching Covid’. They still don’t realise they’ve been had. They’re still watching RTÉ. They’re still acting like there’s no excess death problem since the injections.

They’re still brainwashed.

Less than two weeks after presenter Claire Byrne’s phoney self-isolation segment on her nightly propaganda show, she turned up in what we were led to believe was her own garden shed (March 16, 2020) with an asymptomatic dose of ‘Covid’.

“Now I am in self-isolation tonight. I am not presenting in the studio as I normally would. I join you from my home. Well, from the shed with a lamp to keep me company. So just let me fill you in on what’s happened. Over the last few days I had the symptoms of a cold and according to the HSE guidelines, you need to self-isolate when you have the symptoms of a cold. So that’s what we are doing.

It’s safe to assume that once the show was over Claire Byrne left the garden shed and resumed life as normal. Does anyone believe she remained there self-isolating like she instructed her viewers to do on March 04, 2020 alongside Dr Philip Kieran and Professor Sam McConkey? Does anybody actually think her husband collected her plates and cups from outside the garden shed door wearing rubber gloves? Are we to believe she kept herself locked away from her children, afraid she’d pass on those symptoms of a cold? Or was she just content telling her audience to follow the nonsense rules?

Current Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Harris was the Minister for Health in March 2020. He commends ‘citizen’ Claire Byrne for leading by example. Good girl Claire, following the rules, at least on the TV. In a classic example of media/politics/corrupted medical industry collaboration, he tells viewers:

“It is so important that people listen very carefully to the public health advise and if they show symptoms that they do self-isolate, stay at home, contact their GP by phone and be patient, quite frankly, in what is a very busy time, as we await for testing. So thank you for that”.

It nearly sounds like he cares.

Nobody likes to admit they’ve been brainwashed. The word in and of itself is problematic. Professor of psychology, Mattias Desmet calls it mass formation psychosis. That’s easier on the palette, for sure.

Extract the money from the equation and you’d wonder if so many people would have allowed themselves to be brainwashed. Surely financial incentives played a role in the dark spell. Certainly for the doctors who held back on giving out antibiotics and allowed regular illnesses to get worse before accepting generous payments per shot. Certainly for the influencers and celebrities who kept their agents happy by staying on script with the scam for likes and validation. Certainly for the politicians of the 33rd Dáil with their funny hand signals and secret oaths. Get richer quicker. A Faustian pact.

There were those who knew there was no virus and no pandemic who played along for the money and there were those who believed the propaganda and entered the dangerous medical trial fully trusting The $cience™. The latter group are the villains. The former we can forgive. We’ve all been conned. There’s no shame in it - the only shame comes from sticking with lies and defending the perpetrators in the face of facts.

We’ve had nearly four years straight of excess deaths since the rollout of the trial injections. Claire Byrne ignores the problem on her RTÉ Radio One show, exposing her culpability. Simon Harris tries to cover up the mortality figures in the native Irish by pumping up our population with foreigners, legal and illegal.

Even the brainwashed can see something’s not quite right, try as they might to carry on as normal.

No doubt we’re all brainwashed about something. The ‘awakened’ can be just as delusional. Best we can do is nudge each other towards awareness.

Keep pointing out the anomalies. Keep disrupting the programming. Keep asking awkward questions.

If anything, we’ve a new Halloween costume this year. The McConkey.

Terrifying.

