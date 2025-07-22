“They’re putting all of these foreigners ahead of us and Article 1 of the Constitution doesn’t allow them to do that.” Louise McKenna

Artist, herbalist and independent researcher Louise McKenna gives us a timely reminder that those in positions of authority are working for us and it’s about time we asserted our rights in the face of treason and a new plantation which threatens our very existence.

We discuss Ireland’s phoney housing crisis and why property prices and rents have been purposefully skewed to drive people to the point of despair. The ultimate aim is to introduce communism by stealth and remove property rights.

Sinn Féin’s housing plan boasts:

“Buyers would own the home while the State would retain ownership of the land”

Louise has been putting AI to good use alongside her own legal studies, to formulate notices that compel those in authority to comply with their fiduciary duties. In other words, they’re working for us and those who do a bad job need to be sacked or at the very least disciplined. We’re in charge. She’s using the law as a tool to counteract government overreach while showing others how they can empower themselves with a little bit of knowledge.

Here’s an example of a notice for those who find themselves homeless and at the bottom of the queue as newcomers take priority:

CONFIDENTIAL LEGAL SUBMISSION

Title: The State's Fiduciary Failure to House the Irish People

Date: (insert date) ---

I. INTRODUCTION This memorandum outlines a constitutional claim asserting that the Irish Government has breached its fiduciary obligations by failing to provide for the housing needs of the Irish People. This failure constitutes a violation of Articles 1, 40, 41, and 43 of Bunreacht na hÉireann. The claim is grounded in fiduciary constitutional theory: the principle that the State exercises public power on trust from the People and must govern loyally, fairly, and in accordance with the common good.

II. BACKGROUND Ireland is experiencing a sustained housing emergency: - Over 13,000 people are homeless, including thousands of children.- A generation of Irish citizens is unable to afford homeownership. - The State's connection on market actors and international investors has failed to meet public housing needs. - Local authorities have undersupplied social housing despite rising demand. This situation results not from incapacity but from deliberate policy design, market prioritization, and abdication of responsibility.

III. CONSTITUTIONAL PRINCIPLES ENGAGED Article 1 All authority drives from the People. The Government holds power in trust and must exercise it in the People's interest. Article 40.1, 40.3 Guarantees equality before the law and the vindication of personal rights. Systemic deprivation of housing violates dignity, autonomy, and physical security. Article 41.1.1° Recognize the Family as the natural primary unit of society.Housing insecurity erodes this protection. Article 43 Private property is protected subject to the common good. The State must prevent land hoarding and market abuse that deprive citizens of shelter.

IV. FIDUCIARY STRUCTURE OF THE STATE - The Government is a fiduciary actor entered with sovereign power. - Public housing, land use, and development are areas where trust and dependency are acute. - Citizens are vulnerable to policy decisions and linking on the State for fair access to shelter. - Fiduciary duties include loyalty, fairness, non-abdication, and acting for the purpose for which power was undertaken.

V. BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY 1. Failure of Loyalty The State has prioritized private developers, institutional lands, and REITs over the housing needs of Irish citizens. 2.Failure of Purpose Government power over land and housing is meant to secure shelter, not encourage speculative profit. 3. Failure to Protect the Vulnerable The homeless, families, and youth have borne the brunt of a system that structurally excludes them. 4. Abdication of Responsibility The State has deferred essential functions to the market despite knowing it cannot ensure just outcomes.

VI. CASE LAW SUPPORT - NHV v Minister for Justice [2017] IESC 35: The Constitution requires proportionate, fair treatment of vulnerable persons. - O'Donnell v South Dublin County Council [2015] IESC 28: The Court recognized a duty on local authorities to respond to basic housing needs. - Meadows v Minister for Justice [2010] IESC 3: Where rights are engaged, State discretion must be exercised with care.- Sinnott v Minister for Education [2001] 2 IR 545: Vulnerable persons may have enforceable socio-economic rights.

VII. REMEDIES SOUGHT 1. Declaration that the Government owns fiduciary duties to the People regarding housing policy. 2. Declaration that current housing policy violates Articles 1, 40, 41, and 43. 3. Constitutional obligation to enact and implement: - Anti-speculation measures - Public, non-profit housing schemes - Priority mechanisms for Irish citizens in housing allocation --- Prepared by: (insert name) Submitted to: Public record, legal counsel, or court as requiredDeclaration that current housing policy violates Articles 1, 40, 41, and 43. 3. Constitutional obligation to enact and implement: - Anti-speculation measures - Public, non-profit housing schemes - Priority mechanisms for Irish citizens in housing allocation

Prepared by: (insert name) Submitted to: Public record, legal counsel, or court as required

Here's the addresses to send it to:

1. Taoiseach’s Office Government Buildings, Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, D02 R583, Ireland

2. Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Custom House, Dublin 1, D01 W6X0, Ireland

3. Oireachtas Committee on Housing Leinster House, Kildare Street, Dublin 2, D02 XR20, Ireland

4. Attorney General’s Office Government Buildings, Merrion Street, Dublin 2, D02 R583

Those newly arrived to this country know their rights thanks to NGO training yet the Irish are unaware that they too can use the law in their favour.

The Irish Examiner reported on April 21, 2023:

An Afghan asylum seeker left homeless and who had to resort to begging when he arrived in Ireland has won a key High Court legal challenge.

The failure of the minister for integration to provide “material reception conditions” to the Afghan asylum-seeker left homeless when he arrived in this State is unlawful, the High Court has declared.

As incredible as it seems that an Afghan man can turn up in Ireland and be legally entitled to accommodation, we must apply the law to the Irish and ensure those who are being left behind on their own land understand they still have rights. They just have to exercise them.

Louise has notices for every occasion and wants to put them to the test and refine the process. The more who join in, the better.

We also discuss the Irish Palatines, another subject Louise has been investigating. Who were they and where are they now? Her new book: The Hidden Legacy of the Templars, Palatines & Palantir, the Modern Digital Threat is out soon.

