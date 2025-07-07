Was former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes used to implement Ted Turner's depopulation agenda in Ireland?

The former RTÉ Director General is nowhere to be seen. Meanwhile Ireland's excess deaths since the rollout of the trial injections, promoted by RTÉ under her tenure, remain in the red for the past two years straight.



Ted Turner and his billionaire pals have a plan to depopulate the world by billions with the help of injections.

His Wikipedia page brazenly tells us:

In 2009 Turner met with other business moguls to include Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, George Soros and David Rockefeller to address issues ranging from the environment to healthcare. The group also addressed population growth with discussion of vaccines and immunisation efforts being criticised due to the perception that decision making and public policy could be directed by a handful of elites.

Dee Forbes worked for Turner Broadcasting for 14 years and described Ted Turner as one of the 'most charismatic and influential people in my life'.



Just how far did that influence reach?