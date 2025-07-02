Timeline of a Fake Pandemic: Part One, Ireland January 2020 - June 2020 (video version)

This is a walk through of Part One of a Timeline of Fake Pandemic covering the months January 2020 to June 2020 in Ireland.

Using official EU excess death statistics and mainstream media reports, it becomes clear that the Irish have been dangerously misled by politicians, doctors and journalists to believe there was a killer virus in the air that they could inhale or touch and pass on.

The propaganda throughout 2020 was so intense that many feared their lives were in danger and welcomed an unproven, liability-free so-called ‘vaccine’ come 2021 that has coincided with an alarming rise in excess deaths, ignored by those who promoted the trial injections.

Scroll down to view the rise in mortality in Ireland since the jabs were rolled out.

Feel free to download these tables for future reference. You can verify the numbers for yourself on Eurostat HERE.

