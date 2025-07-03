(Video Version) PART TWO Timeline of a Fake Pandemic: Ireland, July 2020 - December 2020

July has arrived making it a good time to look back on the last five Julys (2020-2024) to see how things are going.

We see in July 2020, the year of the deadly pandemic, Ireland’s excess death rate, according to official EU statistics, stands at -3.2% climbing all the way to 17.2% for July 2024.

Something has gone terribly wrong but few people want to talk about it. The complicit mainstream media are in cover-up mode. The politicians look the other way. The alternative media focus on immigration and anything else.

We’re encouraged to steer clear of the excess deaths since the rollout of the injections.

That’s why it’s so important to understand what happened in 2020, to acknowledge that there was no virus, no excuse for lockdowns, no reason to give the gardaí (Irish police) emergency powers to arrest anyone disobeying the rules.

It was all a farce.

Waiting for a blameless government Covid Inquiry is nonsense. We know they’re covering their tracks. It’s up to us to tell the story. Loud and clear.

We have always been the solution.