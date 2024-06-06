Michael Leahy on Conscription, Gerrymandering, Private Property Theft and Dangerous People in Government

“You see our state agents going to IPAS centres enlisting people who are here illegally, who have broken our laws to come into our country, allegedly without documentation. They got on a plane in Germany or France or wherever, flew to Ireland for the welfare provisions that they are given. They’ve flushed their passports down the toilet and then they demand asylum. To be enlisting those people to vote in our elections is absolutely outrageous. And for state agencies to be doing this with speed and efficiency and alacrity. They wouldn’t behave with that kind of speed and efficiency if they had to help an Irish person with a housing problem. They’re not interested. But they are interested in undermining our society”. Michael Leahy, Irish Freedom Party

Ireland South candidate for the European Elections, Michael Leahy of The Irish Freedom Party has got himself noticed since starting his colourful campaign as far back as October 2023. From his crooning skills poking fun at the communist left to standing up on a fishing boat with a loud speaker outside the five star Europe hotel in Killarney to stick it to Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation - Michael Leahy has gone the extra nautical mile.

While his opponents have balked at the thorny subject of excess deaths since the roll out of the trial Covid injections, Leahy has proven he’s not afraid to confront the issue and indeed the pressing matters avoided or whitewashed by our complicit mainstream media.

For Clare man and architect Michael Leahy, it’s all to play for and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The government has used NGOs to enlist the uncapped influx of military aged men from countries hostile to Ireland to take part in tomorrow's ballot. An extraordinary turn of events. This hasn’t been discussed or debated on the national airwaves. Why? Well we know why but most of the viewing public are left uninformed. On purpose. These are dangerous times with dangerous people in charge, pretending they have our best interests at heart while strangely licking ice-creams for publicity photos.

As compromised TV and radio presenters push for conscription and for abandoning our neutrality, Leahy is charging in the opposite direction. This makes him hugely problematic for the establishment which also plans to usurp private property rights ‘for the common good’. How else will they house all these men waiting for their promised homes? Treasure island means our homes are up for grabs. You just have to read the small print.

Leahy talks too much sense. Hence the smear campaigns. Which aren’t working.

The powers that shouldn’t be have tried their best to ignore him. That’s not working either.

He’s given it his all for this election campaign.

Are the Irish ready to face into their extensive problems and clean up the mess left by a rogue government?

We’ll find out tomorrow.

Best of luck to Michael Leahy and to all the candidates who understand the gravity of the situation facing our country.

May we use our votes wisely and with care.

