Sunday Musings: Why we've failed to reach Middle Ireland and other stories

Also covered:

- The Irish billionaires who paid €13 million in bonuses to nursing home frontline staff. For what? Using killer protocols to bump up Covid death figures during the ‘pandemic’?

- Is James Delingpole trying to tarnish Dr Mike Yeadon’s reputation?

- The strange reporting surrounding the serious charges against Professor Bill Tormey

- Lily Phillips. Expect a come to Jesus moment in this psyop. Who’s got Russell Brand down for the baptism? Back in his smalls for another dowsing in the river in front of an audience of millions. What a show!

Support independent journalism and buy Aisling a coffee HERE. Thank you.