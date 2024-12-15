Playback speed
Sunday Musings: Why we've failed to reach Middle Ireland and other stories

From John Waters latest Substack on 'this side's' shortcomings to the problem of infiltration that purposefully turns off moderates...
Aisling O'Loughlin
Dec 15, 2024
2
Transcript

Also covered:

- The Irish billionaires who paid €13 million in bonuses to nursing home frontline staff. For what? Using killer protocols to bump up Covid death figures during the ‘pandemic’?

- Is James Delingpole trying to tarnish Dr Mike Yeadon’s reputation?

- The strange reporting surrounding the serious charges against Professor Bill Tormey

- Lily Phillips. Expect a come to Jesus moment in this psyop. Who’s got Russell Brand down for the baptism? Back in his smalls for another dowsing in the river in front of an audience of millions. What a show!

Support independent journalism and buy Aisling a coffee HERE. Thank you.

Aisling O'Loughlin
Aisling’s Substack Podcast
The mainstream media is bought and paid for, Big Pharma jargon and WEF propaganda abound. This substack is an attempt to cut through the doublespeak and re-establish journalistic ethics, on the side of the public, who have been bamboozled by expert lies
Appears in episode
Aisling O'Loughlin
