Top 10 reasons why the State would want to silence and smear Professor Bill Tormey

If it turns out that Professor Bill Tormey has been stitched up by the Irish State for his dissenting views - his case has the power to bring down Ireland’s rogue government.

Let’s review why Irish authorities would want the professor silenced and his reputation ruined in the eyes of the public.

1. He acknowledged the excess deaths since the injections

On March 3, 2023 on a podcast with broadcaster Niall Boylan he said: But to go back to what you said about the guy you were talking to who’s involved in directing funerals saying that an awful lot of people in their fifties, late forties and fifties…he’s absolutely right.

2. He accepted that Covid-19 jabs are causing heart issues

He told Niall Boylan on March 3, 2023: The evidence is there are a lot of myocarditis cases that happen with viruses and with vaccination and with the mRNA viruses. That is a fact.

3. He said it was unethical to inject children with the so-called Covid-19 vaccines

On May 17, 2023, he told Niall Boylan: I’m talking about the side-effects of the vaccine, Niall. That’s basically what I’m saying and I think that ethically there’s a very strong argument for saying that the kids should NOT have been vaccinated.

4. He exposed the PCR fraud

On December 02, 2020, he explained how the test works and why the cycles were too high for a reliable result.

Niall Boylan: But didn’t Cillian : say we were doing 35 to 40?

Professor Tormey: If you do that you’re getting a load of false positives.

5. He called out NPHET for purposefully ignoring the nursing homes

On December 02, 2020 he said: “There’s nothing new in all of this except hype. If you look at what happened in the Republic, these geniuses Mr Holohan and Co. didn’t seem to notice the nursing homes for quite a while which suggests that they didn’t read the reports from the CDC in China or in Lombardy”

6. He openly criticised the policies of NPHET

On December 02, 2020 he said: “Look, the situation here is that we have this NPHET crowd since last March telling us how to live our lives on a day by day basis and they are often just simply absurd or wrong or both. And that’s a bit of a problem”.

7. He called out former State Pathologist Marie Cassidy

Further back, in May 2006, he told the Irish Independent that he felt “duty-bound” to put forward his views on the death claiming he believed that Dr Cassidy’s conclusions were wrong based on the fact that Brian Murphy had not drank a lot of alcohol which would undermine her theory that he suffered from apnoea and stopped breathing as a result. She would later withdraw her evidence.

8. He called on the Medical Council to resign in March 2007

The council’s 14 members voted to carry out a fitness to practice inquiry into his professional conduct based on the opinions he expressed on the Brian Murphy case. Dr Cassidy’s findings led to the collapse of the retrial of Dermot Laide on manslaughter charges, but the file was returned to the DPP after she acknowledged that her findings were wrong.

“I think I’m completely vindicated,” said Professor Tormey.

“I thought at the time that I could not agree with this. At that stage I was 24 years a consultant and I couldn’t see that alcohol-induced apnoea was the most likely cause of death. I thought it was highly-speculative. I turned out to be vindicated, totally.”

9. He doesn’t take bribes

When asked, What is your salary? for a newspaper interview in May 2006 he said:

Enough to refuse all political contributions and pay the taxman

10. He’s questioned Climate Change

Professor Tormey told a Dublin City Council meeting on January 10, 2011 that Professor Brendan Walsh on IrishEconomy.ie dispelled this idea of extreme weather. The weather in fact if you average the temperatures over the last 50 years has hardly shifted in Dublin at all beyond one standard deviation. And there is not a trend up or down. It’s consistent. Facts are very precious.

Let’s review the charges levelled against Professor Bill Tormey. Do they stand up to public scrutiny?

If you only watched the mainstream media you might be forgiven for thinking the worst about Professor Bill Tormey. Until you read the small print. Then another, completely different story emerges.

For the record, here is proof that the unnamed doctor in the BreakingNews.ie report is indeed Professor Bill Tormey as listed on the Courts Service website. That means he felt he was being wrongly accused and took action against his employers. It’s not like the outspoken doctor to remain so quiet but we have this valuable piece of evidence in the meantime which informs us that all is not as it seems.

Are we witnessing lawfare?

It certainly looks like it but we’ll have to wait to hear more before final conclusion.

