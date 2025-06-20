How RTÉ used a grieving widow to further its phoney pandemic agenda and to terrorise viewers into getting injected...

Just one week after the death of her husband Nigel in University Hospital Waterford, Jeni Pim appeared on RTÉ One’s Late Late Show opposite host Ryan Tubridy in a raw and emotional state, understandably. The Ballymaloe chef had just lost the love of her life, a man she had known since she was 16 years-of-age, father of Robert and Jordan. She was trying to make sense of what had happened. Nigel had walked into the hospital with ‘no coughing fits, no temperature’ a few weeks earlier but never returned.

“In another year you would say 'go to bed for a couple of days and you will be fine'. It wasn't even the case that it looked like a bad flu,” she told Tubridy, RTÉ’s highest paid presenter at the time.

Nigel’s daughter Jordan, who was studying medicine at UCD in 2021, said her father was in great health before ‘contracting the virus’. The Irish Independent reported:

“There was nothing wrong with Dad, he was healthy. We go to the gym, we go running, he’s up and about, we’re eating the most amazing food made by my mum. He had incredible lung health, he was a swimmer as well so his lungs were in good health. It can happen to anyone”.

Sadly the Pim family believed the propaganda and corrupted science surrounding Covid-19, promoted by the likes of Tubridy and his colleagues at Montrose and this was to cost them dearly.

Like so many over the festive period, Nigel hadn’t been feeling too well as is normal for that time of year. He was so aware of the Covid-19 messaging, he had worn a mask indoors, even at the dinner table on Christmas Day. Jeni told the RTÉ audience:

"We did have the most lovely day, it was just us, he wasn't feeling great so he wore his mask when he wasn't eating, just to be safe, because that's the type of guy he was. He just wanted to make sure that my mum and dad and his dad were safe".

Eventually the fear of the elusive virus known as Covid-19 brought the couple to a local testing centre where Nigel was told he had the virus, even though the cycles were run to high to establish a reliable reading. Wife Jeni then drove him to the hospital. They panicked.

"I kept squeezing his hand and saying 'I love you, it's going to be OK. You are going to the right place'. I squeezed his hand and said 'I'll see you in a few days', as you would do, because he walked in. He walked in.”

On New Year's Day, 2021, Jeni was informed her husband had gone into ICU, and from there she had no more communication from him.

"He never was able to send us any more communication. Then he went on the ventilator, the ventilator takes over the breathing when Covid attacks the lungs. At that stage it was getting very scary and we knew at that stage it was going to be a very long-term thing."

Two weeks later, on January 14, 2021, a consultant rang to say there was nothing more they could do for Nigel.

"They said 'I'm sorry, it's catastrophic, there's nothing we can do. If you and your kids would like to come in and be with him when we turn off the ventilator, we will help you do that'".

In this context, it's understandable why Jeni Pim appealed to the Irish public to wear masks while outdoors, even if it made no sense. She truly thought there was a deadly virus in the air that you could breathe in, end up on a ventilator and die without getting to talk to your family in advance. She was in shock. On the night of the Late Late Show appearance, she clearly thought that’s how her husband’s life was cut short - a deadly virus. She was trying to warn others to take precautions.

“I’m a microbiologist, I did microbiology. I don’t really talk about it really but I’m a little bit knowledgeable about it and if you could see the virus in the air you would not go outside,” she told Ryan Tubridy who just responded with ‘Really?’. That’s why they paid him the big bucks, to peddle fear.

This was a striking example of The Science™ RTÉ viewers were expected to trust and a sad indictment of our education system, a reason why so many scholarly types fell for the hoax and believed the virus was everywhere, ready to kill them indiscriminately, if they didn’t follow the rules. Indoctrination over education.

Nothing was spreading. There was no deadly virus in the air that you could breathe in and die from. It’s well established at this point, thanks in large part, to the exhaustive efforts of Professor Denis Rancourt who has blown the lid on the hoax through old school scientific method, uncontaminated by corporate interests. What kind of an airborne virus recognises borders, for example? Why would a deadly virus just kill in hospitals and nursing homes and not in people’s houses or apartments? Professor Rancourt’s latest study is conclusive for those in any doubt.

We also know from our own investigations that so-called Covid patients in Ireland died as a result of medical interventions like ventilators, end-of-life drugs, Midazolom and Remdesivir (linked to renal failure). We’ve got the receipts. We’ve cross referenced the statistics. We’ve come to the same conclusion as Professor Rancourt. Nothing was spreading. Medical ‘treatments’ created ‘Covid’ deaths. The tests were fraudulent and couldn’t detect the mystery virus. It was a sham.

You would never know by looking at Nigel Pim’s RIP.ie death notice, that he had died after being placed on a ventilator. How many more death notices are like this one, obfuscating the real story? The reason Nigel is seen wearing an Irish Kidney Association t-shirt is because he had donated a kidney to his father Alan a decade before. Might Remdesivir have effected his remaining kidney? As a Quaker he had undertaken charitable work including helping out with the Samaritans. How easily these references on his death notice could be misconstrued. How many more do we skip over like this?

It’s unclear if Jeni Pim’s stance has changed since that emotional broadcast so soon after her husband’s death on January 22, 2021. Has she realised RTÉ producers used her vulnerable state to convince viewers there was a real and present threat to their lives just as the so-called vaccines rolled out across the country? The tests were about as useless as the masks. It was all theatre, with very real victims and consequences for those who bought into the production.

Interestingly, Nigel Pim was in the same Intensive Care Unit as Sanofi employee Tom Gallagher who walked free in May 2020 after 66 days in hospital. His brother Trevor had apparently spent six days in intensive care too for Covid. The consultant in charge of ICU at University Hospital Waterford was Dr Wahid Altaf who claimed on local radio that there had been no Covid-19 deaths as of November 2020, under his care. How many deaths occurred after this date? Nigel Pim certainly counts as one. Were there more?

What changed post November 2020? Were patients put on Midazolam, for example, which could make breathing issues worse and give the appearance of respiratory illness? Were patients put on HSE approved Remdesivir, known to cause multi-organ failure, particularly tough on the kidneys? Was Nigel Pim placed on end-of-life drugs before his life support was switched off? We don’t know because it’s assumed he died from ‘complications linked to Covid’. That assumption can no longer stand. How could Nigel Pim have walked into University Hospital Waterford, never to return? There’s more to this story.

The father of two got progressively more sick on the Covid ward before his life abruptly ended on a ventilator. His family need to revisit the case, as hard as that may be. They must demand clarity. Was ventilator error involved, perhaps?

The Telegraph in the UK reported on July 13, 2021:

A new coroner's report suggests two deaths last year may have been part of a 'cluster' of incidents involving the breathing aids.

In April 2020, Bloomberg ran a headline that nearly nine out of 10 so-called Covid-19 patients on ventilators died after researchers tracked 2,634 outcomes in New York area hospitals. A staggering figure for an illness that was placed in the same category as the flu, which had somehow temporarily disappeared.

Ireland had its own ventilator fiasco as covered on this Substack which exposed the incompetence of the time, how money was squandered on defective breathing machines which were eventually abandoned without much discussion in the media. All hush hush. Swept under the rug as if it was no big deal.

It’s important we understand what ‘treatment’ Nigel Pim received as a supposed ‘Covid-19’ patient at University Hospital Waterford. Was it too harsh? Did it kill him prematurely? These are fair questions considering his death was used to terrify the Irish public into entering a dangerous medical trial that is costing innocent lives, something the complicit media also chooses to ignore.

Jeni Pim deserves sympathy. She was doing her best with the knowledge she had at the time. It seemed like the right thing to do. This is not an attack on the Pim family who have been through a terrible time. This is quite simply a call for justice, for those who died under the guise of ‘Covid-19’.

It’s time to acknowledge the real science, the uncorrupted science and to recognise how media outlets like RTÉ manipulated the grief of people who were very afraid, just to further their own agenda. That agenda was to fake a pandemic and get as many people as possible injected with the Covid-19 injections out of fear of dying on a ventilator, like Nigel Pim.

