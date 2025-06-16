Are we ready to revisit the Sanofi guy who apparently survived 'Covid' after 66 days on a ventilator?

“Flu-like symptoms on March 21st saw him being admitted to the ICU the following day where he spent a total of 66 days on a ventilator,” claimed Virgin Media News’ former Southern Correspondent Paul Byrne on May 20, 2020. He was reporting on the unbelievable story of Waterford man Thomas Gallagher who just so happened to work for pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, makers of the spike protein replicator Covid-19 ‘vaccine’.

Sensationalism

That’s some deterioration in health, just one day between the sniffles and the dreaded ventilator that few survived during the so-called Covid era. The Virgin Media report may have sensationalised the ventilator bit - it was more like two stints in ICU over two months but let’s not let the facts get in the way of a good story. For the viewing public in Ireland, this was a terrifying prospect: one minute you could be fine without a care in the world, the next minute you could be hooked up to a breathing machine on death’s door. Their lives seemed to be in clear and present danger. The plague had arrived. A mystery virus drifted aimlessly in the air. Breathing had become dangerous. No-one was safe. Allegedly.

The Beast

Big Pharma employee Tom Gallagher called Covid ‘The Beast’ which ties in nicely with his ‘66 days on a ventilator’ according to Virgin Media News who still haven’t rectified their Facebook page (104K views) all these years later adding: Tom Gallagher is pleading with everyone to adhere to HSE guidelines.

Imagine that. A Big Pharma employee begging the public to do as they’re told while frightening the bejaysus out of them with a scare story that made it onto the main evening news, so it must be true.

“Tom’s younger brother and sister, as well as his brother-in-law were also diagnosed with Covid-19 around the same time and have since returned home,” reported Paul Byrne who failed to mention that his brother Trevor was also on a ventilator at the same time, remarkably. Apparently he was with him in ICU for six days attached to tubes and breathing apparatus. Strange omission.

Route 66

Let’s recall how Damien Tiernan (formerly RTÉ South East Correspondent) covered the yarn for Waterford Local Radio (WLR FM) on the day Tom Gallagher returned home after his 66 days in hospital, May 19, 2020. Turns out Tom was born in 1966 too. “Route 66 I was on today coming home,” he proclaimed giddily to the reporter. So many sixes. What a hoot!

“And in fairness to the doctors, I had a few complications, I had clots, I had pneumonia, so they were dealing with the unknown here, you know. And I know for a fact they actually rang Italy while my brother Trevor was on the ventilator because he took a turn. And I think they were on to doctors in Italy and Germany because again they were dealing with the unknown,” said Tom.

Unknown Unknowns

The doctors were most certainly dealing with the unknown, so unknown the mysterious ‘Covid-19’ still can’t be isolated, apart from a computer generated sequence and untrustworthy test results. How do we know for sure Tom Gallagher had ‘Covid-19’? There’s no way of knowing, that’s how unknown it remains.

The Munster Express reported on June 5, 2020:

We managed to speak to him (Tom) last Friday after what had been a very busy day for him.

There had been a live video call, for close to an hour, later edited and distributed to the many plants of Sanofi, numbering 75 around the world. The group employ over 100,000 people. It is a great morale boosting story of a staff member coming back from a difficult illness.

You bet it was a moral boosting story for staff at Sanofi who were in the process of working on a super-duper next-generation COVID-19 booster vaccine VidPrevtyn® Beta later approved by the European Commission and in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. What are the chances? Only a crazy conspiracy theorist would make the connection though. No conflict of interest detected by the mainstream media, funnily enough.

The report continues:

Thomas also told The Munster Express that he had a long conversation last week with the Minister of Health Simon Harris. The Minister was going to give the good news of his recovery to Dr. Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer.

No doubt Tony Holohan was thrilled with the news. The Irish public was sufficiently psyched out that most people queued up to get their injections and were even relieved after entering the liability-free medical trial, thinking they’d escaped the dreaded ventilator. Even though, by the end of the 2020, the year of the supposed pandemic, Ireland had recorded no excess deaths. A spike in mortality in April 2020 corresponded with deaths in nursing homes as a result of the elderly being placed on end-of-life drugs including controversial Death Row sedative Midazolam.

Stay Afraid

Cut to November 6, 2021 and Tom Gallagher is back on the telly spooking viewers who had done as they were told and got juiced with a mystery concoction, but it’s still not right. A report on Sky News by Ireland Correspondent Stephen Murphy said:

“Waterford is mirroring the Covid situation across Ireland at the moment, extremely high vaccine uptake but stubbornly high infection rates”.

The message from the report which included Big Pharma dark magician Professor Luke O’Neill, is that the vaccine, that most people had been coerced into taking, really isn’t that safe and effective after all, but it’s all your fault for breathing and mixing. And Covid-19 is still out there regardless, so stay afraid and keep doing as you’re told.

Sky News reported: A massive 99.5% of adults over the age of 18 in Co Waterford are double-jabbed. That's thought to be one of the highest rates of any region anywhere in the world.

Not too long after that County Waterford consistently topped the tables in highest death rate in Ireland, month after month. Once again the mainstream media failed to make the connection and instead smeared conspiracy theorists for noticing.

Dr Wahid Altaf

Back in November 20, 2020 the consultant who looked after Tom Gallagher in Waterford University Hospital, Dr Wahid Altaf, claimed there had been no Covid-19 deaths in his ICU which was remarkable considering in other hospitals in Ireland and across the world, as many as eight out of 10 patients didn’t survive the ventilators or Remdesivir and it’s shockingly high death rate. Or Midazolam for that matter, which only makes breathing issues worse for patients in respiratory distress. How many people died from ‘Covid’ after 2020, after those much anticipated injections were rolled out? That would be interesting to find out. Perhaps Dr Altaf can update us. He certainly wasn’t media shy in 2020.

High Profile Covid Cases

Tom Gallagher was among the first to claim he had Covid in Ireland in March 2020 along with a host of highly paid media personalities including Claire Byrne, Ryan Tubridy and Dr Ciara Kelly who also went on to promote the injections and who continue to ignore the excess deaths since the rollout of the ole ‘safe ‘n’ effectives’.

In my day as a TV news reporter you would never interview a Big Pharma employee for a story that could lead to a conflict of interest. It’s too obvious for starters. Sanofi, makers of a Covid-19 so-called vaccine, just happened to have an employee (and his brother) on ventilators with de Covid to get the pandemic fear revved up, that’s what it looked like. They are the optics. Their consultant also seems very excited about the prospect of a vaccine while giving interviews on radio throughout 2020 before going quiet. A bit iffy, to say the least. The whole thing.

The excess death count has risen to 24,878 since the rollout of the injections according to IrelandExcessDeaths.com. There’s little talk of ventilators these days, except in hushed tones. Few wish to acknowledge all the died suddenlys and unexpectedlys since 2021. It’s too uncomfortable. Nobody likes to admit being duped.

What part did Tom Gallagher play in getting people to roll up their sleeves and enter a dangerous medical trial for the rebranded flu? Did his employer have anything to do with his Covid diagnosis and subsequent publicity considering their ‘next generation’ Covid-19 injections were just around the corner? Was money exchanged?

The questions hover. One way or another, it’s highly irregular to have a pharmaceutical employee as a case study for a medical news story. It stinks. It crosses the line. It’s unethical. It’s untrustworthy.

It’s not news, it’s propaganda.

Tom Gallagher

