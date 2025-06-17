The only thing spreading was fear thanks to Claire Byrne and the TV producer 'Covid' patient used to terrify RTÉ viewers

“Yvonne Kinsella is a mother of two and a grandmother of two from Dublin and since this pandemic began, Yvonne tried desperately to self-isolate as she has a compromised immune system and asthma. Sadly though, she fell ill and is now in hospital with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Yvonne sent us this video…”

Note how RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne introduced TV producer Yvonne Kinsella from her shiny new garden shed on March 30, 2020 where we were supposed to believe the Big Pharma favourite was isolating with ‘Covid-19’ and had to retreat out the back of wherever to stay safe, until the show ended, at least.

‘Mother of two and grandmother of two from Dublin’.

Imagine if Byrne had told her audience that her guest was in fact a TV producer, best known as a casting agent for film and television ads, also a ghost writer and published author including books, Witness to Evil (Hachette Ireland) and Living with Murder (Gill and Macmillan) as laid out on her LinkedIn. Maybe Byrne’s audience might have been a bit more suspicious of the broadcast which saw Yvonne Kinsella, from behind a mask, terrify the viewing public into believing there was a deadly virus on the loose that could strike at any moment, if they didn’t do as they were told.

The hospital in question was never named. Yvonne Kinsella’s Covid-19 diagnosis was about as reliable as Claire Byrne’s. In other words, completely untrustworthy. Yes Yvonne Kinsella had health issues, her battle with alopecia was well documented in the media (Irish Times, July 2, 2019), and she was probably in hospital with breathing issues related to asthma that led to pneumonia but there was no way of telling if she had ‘Covid-19’. The tests were fraudulent.

With her media contacts and likeable personality, Yvonne Kinsella was the perfect candidate for getting the message out there about the supposed pandemic that produced no excess deaths by the end of 2020, despite the best efforts of hospital and nursing home interventions.

In an interview with The Irish Sun from April 9, 2020, Yvonne Kinsella compared her Covid experience to a scene in the movie, The Green Mile:

“If anyone has seen The Green Mile then you will know about the black prisoner who would suck the evil out of ill people and puke it up. Well that’s what I felt like.

“I felt like this evil mass of black microbes were inside my body, attacking it, wanting to kill me, millions and millions of them taking my body over, and I wanted to be able to open my mouth and see this evilness flood out of me like a big black cloud so that the pain would leave me”.

That’s some conjuring of imagery for readers to visualise. No wonder people locked themselves indoors, afraid of a fictional virus that could attack indiscriminately, at least in their minds. Psychological warfare at its finest. Yvonne Kinsella may well have felt this way due to her various ailments but it didn’t mean ‘Covid’ was a killer virus.

A week after The Irish Sun report, Yvonne Kinsella was back on RTÉ’s top TV show for promoting pandemic terror, Claire Byrne Live, hosted by Covid Claire as she became known for her role in pushing the fear. This time, Yvonne Kinsella looked much better than her last TV appearance, she’d clearly made a full recovery. Less than one month earlier, she had ‘narrowly escaped being put on a ventilator,’ now she was in full fettle telling us all about Kitty, who wasn’t so lucky. In a darkened room to add to the sense of dread at the time, she informed us:

“She (Kitty) had fallen and broke a couple of her ribs in the house, and from what I can gather, she went to another hospital and she caught Covid. I’m not sure which hospital she caught it in”.

So Kitty had been diagnosed with Covid in hospital, no doubt through an unreliable testing kit and had found herself in the Covid ward beside Yvonne Kinsella who goes on to tell us:

“She was doing well, as far as I was concerned she was doing well. We had great chats and she always talked about her daughter Mary, always, always, always. She’d call ‘Mary, are you there?’”.

We then find out that Kitty, despite doing so well, died on Easter Sunday after Yvonne Kinsella was discharged from hospital. Claire Byrne fails to mention if Kitty had been put on end-of-life drugs or the controversial Death Row sedative Midazolam or the HSE approved Remdesivir linked to organ failure or even a ventilator. We’re introduced to Kitty’s granddaughter Megan, also in a darkened room (strange for TV so obsessed with lighting), who gives us an idea of the ordeal her family had been put through:

“She (Kitty) was admitted into hospital on the 11th of March (2020) so we had no contact with her whatsoever. We just would get the odd phone call from the hospital to say how she was doing. So then my Mam spoke to the doctor on the Friday and they said they had tested her again for Covid and on Saturday it had came back positive…”

At this point Claire Byrne interjects to manage the direction of the conversation steering it back towards gratitude for Yvonne Kinsella’s presence in the hospital, when really it should have been Kitty’s family by her bedside, advocating for her, protecting her from Covid hospital protocols and comforting her at her most vulnerable hour. This they were denied. Byrne intervenes before Megan can convey the injustice of the set-up and does what she’s paid to do:

“But I’m sure for you and you’ve lost your Granny and that’s awful, but I mean to know there was somebody there like Yvonne, along with all the doctors and nurses of course who were looking after her, but Yvonne, who kept such great company with her, having their little chats, there must be comfort in that, for you and your family Megan”.

That’s one way of avoiding the real conversation which should have been centred on the fraudulent use of tests to diagnose Covid-19 and the subsequent ‘treatments' which only made matters worse. This, of course, was side-stepped by Covid Claire. Megan was expected to express her thanks instead of venting her anger. Byrne had managed the slot expertly, finishing off with a guilt trip for viewers to stay indoors and do as they’re told.

On Kitty Balfe’s death notice on RIP.ie, it says she died (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital before going on to read: Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Poor Kitty was even denied a proper funeral.

These days, Yvonne Kinsella is still casting for TV and film online and doing well by all accounts. One of her recent LinkedIn posts reads:

Absolutley delighted to be able to finally say that the amazing Bridgerton and Derry Girls actress, Nicola Coughlan, is to play the lead role in a new film called Love and War, based on my last book called Stolen, Escape from Syria. It’s the true and heart-wrenching, yet inspiring story of Irishwoman Louise Monaghan who, when her ex husband kidnapped her daughter in Cyprus, walked across the border into Syria, to try to save her baby girl.

Her storytelling ability is clearly paying off. How unwell was she in March 2020 when she first appeared on RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live from behind a mask claiming to have Covid-19? She probably was quite unwell considering she had a bacterial infection and pneumonia and a history of ill-health. That said, she was certainly doing much better under a month later when telling us about Kitty who went into hospital with broken ribs and never made it home.

Yvonne Kinsella’s part in terrifying the Irish public into rolling up their sleeves when the time came in 2021/2022 to get injected cannot be underestimated, whether she understands this or not. Many thought they would die if they didn’t ‘protect’ themselves from the ‘deadly virus’. That’s why they may have behaved badly. They were afraid.

We can forgive them.

It’s harder to forgive those who intentionally misled the public like those in RTÉ who were paid handsomely to manage the message. The same ones who are paid to ignore the death toll since the injections, now hitting 25,000 souls in Ireland.

Perhaps Yvonne Kinsella really believed she had Covid, maybe she was frightened and maybe RTÉ used her predicament to further their agenda - pretend there’s a pandemic and get as many people as possible injected. That’s a strong possibility and makes more sense than the ‘crisis actor’ theory, especially if we add Kitty’s story to the mix. It looks more like Yvonne Kinsella was used.

Whatever the scenario, her hospital broadcast in March 2020 ensured the Irish public were sufficiently scared into entering a risky medical trial that’s affecting them to this day. RTÉ was instrumental in whipping up that fear so that their viewers would get injected and now the national broadcaster and its cast of presenters and producers are purposefully covering up the effects of the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ trials.

Claire Byrne is still on radio talking about the next pandemic with Professor Luke O’Neill. They’re planning to bypass testing for the next one and head straight to the sewer to discover what deadly thing is lurking in our faeces as an excuse to lock us up again. They have no shame.

Lessons have not been learned.

Yet.

