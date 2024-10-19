The New Era's Jeff Peel on resisting government overreach and facing down the insanity of the proposed NI Health Bill

The New Era’s Jeff Peel on Northern Ireland Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt:

How could he (Minister Mike Nesbitt) ignore excess deaths in a community where he is supposedly seeking to protect, to bang on about a piece of legislation that would result in the loss of freedoms? We’re talking here about the most elemental, fundamental freedoms for any citizens in a free, democratic state. You know, the right to bodily autonomy, the right to be able to refuse a medical intervention, the right not to be subject to torture.

It seems to me that if somebody knocks your door down and drags you out, possibly by the hair, and makes you subject to a medical examination and forcibly vaccinates you, that is torture. And this is contained in the European Convention on Human Rights…and of course the Nuremberg Declaration, the UNESCO declarations, all of these human rights declarations say people should have the right not to be subject to inhumane treatment. And here we have a health minister overseeing a massive amount of excess deaths in his community, arguing the merits of a draconian, disgraceful, anti-human piece of legislation and ignoring the vaccine injured and bereaved. What the hell is going on?

In this conversation with business consultant and human rights activist, Jeff Peel, we look at the influence of the World Health Organisation on the proposed NI Health Bill, how Big Pharma is in bed with politicians flogging all manner of pharmaceutical products from weight loss drugs to menopause treatments, and why giving up isn’t an option.

Our discussion is also on Rumble: Jeff Peel on Government Overreach

