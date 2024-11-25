Looks like conspiracy theorists were conned into reaching a false conclusion on Sandy Hook too...

Alex Jones is back in the headlines. This time he’s suing the parents of the children slain at Sandy Hook. They’ve already successfully taken legal action against him to the tune of $1.5 billion for defamation. Jones wants to hold on to his media empire but the Sandy Hook parents backed a bid by satirical site The Onion to buy Infowars at a bankruptcy auction for $1.75 million. Jones is contesting the win that could see his platform converted into a gun control advocacy website, with a satirical twist. Sounds far-fetched but so does just about everything these days.

And all because Alex Jones promoted conspiracy theories claiming Sandy Hook was staged, the victims were crisis actors and the children were still alive, just pretending to be dead, to bring in stricter gun control laws. These claims have been repeated so many times that countless thousands believe them to be true. The conditioning runs deep.

In an interview just posted on the WFSB news ( a Connecticut affiliate of CBS) Robbie Parker, the father of six-year-old Emilie Parker who was shot dead at her school on December 14, 2012, spoke about how a misplaced nervous smile meant he was condemned as a crisis actor on the Internet and became the target of harassment:

“Unbeknownst to me I was the first parent who spoke publicly. Because I was the first person out there, there was this big spotlight on me that I never intended for, and that helped me become a target to Alex Jones. I did something, I was nervous and I gave this kind of chuckle, laugh thing as a way to kind of calm down and they used that as fodder to say that I was acting and getting into character and that I was in cahoots with the government to abolish the Second Amendment”.

Robbie Parker has written a book on his ordeal, A Father’s Fight, that details how he retreated from the public after the onslaught dissecting his facial gestures, before building up enough confidence to reclaim his daughter’s legacy from amateur sleuths on the Internet and set the record straight.

Parker was awarded an eye-watering $120 million as part of the $1.5 billion defamation case against Alex Jones in 2022. He hasn’t seen any of it yet.

The 26 victims of the Sandy Hook massacre

In that context, you could say Jim Fetzer the author of ‘Nobody died at Sandy Hook’ got away lightly with $450,000 awarded to Leonard Pozner, whose 6-year-old son Noah died among the 26 victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012. The judge ruled Pozner was defamed by statements in the book that claimed he fabricated copies of his son's death certificate. Outside court on October 19, 2019, Leonard Pozner said:

"Mr. Fetzer has the right to believe that Sandy Hook never happened. He has the right to express his ignorance. This award, however, further illustrates the difference between the right of people like Mr. Fetzer to be wrong and the right of victims like myself and my child to be free from defamation, free from harassment and free from the intentional infliction of terror."

There’s a big distinction between free speech and slander, a costly one too. It pays to know the difference.

The Fetzer case has striking similarities to that of Richard D Hall who’s been ordered to pay £45,000 to Manchester Arena bomb survivors Martin and Eve Hibbert for harassment. Hall had claimed the father and daughter were injured elsewhere, perhaps in a car accident before the arena bomb on May 22, 2017, but failed to produce any evidence to support his theory, not that it mattered to his large following. A Sky News report from July 22, 2014 ran the headline: Conspiracy theorist 'perfectly entitled' to believe Manchester Arena attack was 'elaborate hoax', lawyer says

"However unpleasant Mr Hall's published views are considered to be, they are protected," his lawyer Paul Oakley said in court filings. He said his client is "entirely entitled" to have his views, which were formed after he "scoured the public domain".

As we’ve learned over the years, people with fertile imaginations can come up with all sorts of misinterpretations after scouring the public domain, especially when clues have been left for them to decipher. If it results in slander or harassment of the victims, they’re just as entitled to protect themselves and their families from false claims and Internet gossip.

Both Hall and Fetzer convinced thousands of people the terror events were staged and those involved were crisis actors performing in a drill, that nobody really died. Twelve years on from the Sandy Hook massacre, those children who survived the blood bath have grown up to graduate from high school in June 2024, missing 20 of their class mates. They’re really gone. Yes the survivors are pushing for tighter gun control legislation. Who could blame them? Are they being used by nefarious forces to confiscate guns from Americans? Most likely. The fact remains the victims were vilified and wronged at their most vulnerable. It’s important to register that mistake and examine its origins and motives.

People still think the Manchester Arena victims were only playing a role in a theatre production, not helped by the self-proclaimed ‘world leading expert on false flags’ Ole Dammegard who helped confuse matters in conversation with Jim Fetzer in June 2017:

Ole Dammegard: What I believe happened, it’s still a theory, but what I believe happened was nowadays when they sell tickets to rock concerts, that they do it online. So I believe what they did here, was that they said, ‘Now we’re going to release the tickets for this concert’ and then two hours later they just closed down the phone lines to say, ‘Sorry, sold out’. But they didn’t sell a single ticket. I believe that the whole stadium, when this very evening, it was totally empty and this is why you’ll see the parking lot is more or less empty. There’s only crisis actors coming out, being carried out. Very, very few people around the whole scenario…

Jim Fetzer: Yes, fascinating Ole.

Fascinating as it may have been to Jim Fetzer, it wasn’t true. It was hot air speculation that went out uninterrupted and unchallenged. There was an Ariana Grande concert that night and plenty of video footage to prove it, alongside real people who were killed and injured, not crisis actors. Why did the world’s leading expert on false flags feel so entitled to put out an unsubstantiated theory about something so serious? And why is it still online? It’s a striking example of why we should take these false flag investigations with a large pinch of salt and a dash of pepper for good measure. There’s another agenda at play.

Interestingly Ole Dammegard’s interview with UK Critical Thinker on the Manchester Arena bombing is nowhere to be found online. Wiped. Why? UK Critical Thinker (whoever he is) had claimed those in the Manchester Arena were racing down the stairs that night because they’d got their cue from a starter gun. They were just acting, apparently. All of them. Another example of an unsubstantiated theory that went out undisturbed, like so many.

This all leads us to a painful reassessment point. If conspiracy theorists have got it so mixed up on these big issues, what else have they got wrong? Who else have they falsely accused? Not everyone has the means or the energy to sue over every inaccurate or misleading claim on the Internet.

We know we can’t trust the official version of events but we most certainly shouldn’t trust the unofficial one either, that much is clear. Too much misdirection has been detected. The wrong people are being hounded based on misdirection.

This week, Independent candidate for Dublin West Susanne Delaney informed us that the trial of Riad Bouchaker, the Algerian man accused of the attempted murder of three children and assault causing serious harm to school worker Leanne Flynn, is due to start in the New Year. They’d kept that quiet ahead of the General Election on Friday, November 29, 2024. Again the mainstream media has deflected from the seriousness of the crime and redirected the story onto the riots that ensued following the stabbings. A new interview with the mother of the most severely injured child, kept those of a conspiratorial mindset guessing: no names, no photos, scant details - a mystery.

The usual suspects dismissed the whole thing as a false flag, accusing those involved, including eye-witnesses, of being crisis actors. Nobody was injured, we were told. It was all just a bit of theatre, to bring in stricter security measures. Just like the child stabbings at Southport in the UK where three girls were killed at a Taylor Swift themed dance event. The accused, 18 year old Axel Rudakubana of Rwandan descent, has been charged with the murders of Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, as well as the attempted murder of 10 other people on 29 July, 2024. Was Rudakubana MK ultra-ed by intelligence agencies to carry out the attack? Was it jihad (that ISIS manual)? Was it a ‘let it happen’ atrocity to demoralise the natives? Who knows for sure? There’s certainly a cover-up of some sort going on, but it’s still unclear to what end.

Even The Guardian is asking: Reality check: why has Southport attack not been declared a terrorist incident?

We could say the same about the Parnell Square child stabbings. It’s too easy to dismiss these attacks on children across the Western world as false flags. Could that deflection be part of a counterintelligence plan to confuse and neutralise appropriate responses? It’s beginning to look that way, which is why it’s extra important to steer clear of those carefully laid traps for conspiracy theorists and hang back. Those false flag investigations may sound convincing and compelling but remember, they’re laced with misdirection, on purpose.

Just imagine the Internet dissecting your most recent family funeral and you’ll get the idea. It’s easy to manipulate footage and overlay it with misleading narration, if you’re that way inclined. That’s why we’ve got codes of ethics in journalism, to keep us on track and avoid accusing people in the wrong, especially those at their most vulnerable.

Ask Alex Jones these days about Sandy Hook and he acts like the big boys made him do it - he told Elon Musk in an X livestream from October 2023 that he was only playing devil’s advocate and didn’t believe the mass shooting was staged at all, at all. A $1.5 billion fine may well elicit that effect but Jones has certainly changed his tune, even if his followers continue to repeat the fallacy that nobody died at Sandy Hook.

This is a good time to re-evaluate all you think you know about false flags and start questioning the motives behind those who promote them at the expense of the real victims who are dismissed as crisis actors, without solid evidence. Question the official narrative, by all means, then question the unofficial ones too. There are multiple agendas at play.

Support independent journalism and buy the author a coffee HERE. Thank you.