Weekly round-up: From Elon Musk's One World Religion to Alex Jones' Victory Fund.

Looks like Elon Musk isn’t wasting a minute promoting ‘a new philosophy that is compatible with most existing belief systems’. As predicted - a New World Order satanic doctrine to overwrite all religions. Anti-Christ, much? Trump’s new best friend attached an Elon Facts quote to his post that reads: “A new philosophy of the future is needed. I believe it should be curiosity about the Universe - expand humanity to become a multiplanet, then interstellar, species to see what’s out there.”…

Right oh. Start as you mean you go on and all that. Prepare for lots of sci fi fantasy as the concept of global citizens in an ever expanding universe is pushed on us to finally bring forth that one world government, by any means necessary. I told ya all that scientism since Galileo was satanic, based on a foundation of fakery to deceive and bamboozle.

So why is Alex Jones, of all people, on team Trump if the plan is the bleed’n New World Order, after all that rabble rousing? Has it all been one big, extravagant set-up to bring us in the direction of global domination, from right to left, good cop, bad cop, same trajectory in the end? It’s certainly looking that way.

InfoWars has a Fight for Alex fund going. Combatting the New World Order costs money, don’t you know, even if you’re on a team that’s promoting its apparent virtues.

"If you don't want to be a slave of the globalists. If you don't want to eat the bugs. If you don't want to see your nation and world destroyed in thermal nuclear hellfire, then support the tip of the spear, Infowars and yours truly, Alex Jones, right now. We will prevail," says Alex Jones with the enthusiasm of a WWE wrestler in his latest appeal for financial support following a slick Trump propaganda video.

Did you ever think that maybe that Sandy Hook fine was so outlandish just to give Jones an excuse to pump his audience for as much money as possible? Maybe the whole thing was a show trial, including the role of Alex Jones. All is most certainly not as it seems.

This brings us back to a subject I know most of you would prefer I parked up but it’s too interwoven at this point - false flag investigations and how and where they lead us, either intentionally or on purpose. Back on X Alex Jones has a BREAKING EXCLUSIVE World War III False Flag alert for his 3.3 million followers.

Apparently those pesky globalists (the other ones) have plans to launch a false flag to sabotage Trump’s peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

That sounds like an ominous warning. Will there be crisis actors or real casualties? That’s the question. It’s been an interesting week with Miri AF talking to (say my name!) James Delingpole and Iain Davis about the Manchester Arena bombing or hoax bombing, depending on which way you look at the event and the role of Richard D Hall in drawing his followers to conclude there was no bomb and no victims on the night.

This story is too big to drop. It’s revealing too much and deserves further investigation, not for likes and validation (that‘s the beast system anyway), but as a case study that exposes the serious issues on this side of the fence, if there even is a this side.

Have I inadvertently stumbled upon a massive counterintelligence operation that’s been years in the making? Quite possibly.

Looks like they didn’t factor in the wild card.

